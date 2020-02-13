Show Player

VIDEO Biathlon, l’Italia conquista l’argento nella staffetta mista ai Mondiali: highlights e sintesi, tripudio ad Anterselva



L’Italia ha incominciato col botto i Mondiali 2020 di biathlon che sono iniziati oggi ad Anterselva, gli azzurri hanno conquistato una spettacolare medaglia d’argento nella staffetta mista che ha aperto la rassegna iridata. Lisa Vittozzi, Dorothea Wierer, Lukas Hofer, Dominik Windisch sono saliti sul secondo gradino del podio di fronte al proprio pubblico, al termine di una gara spettacolare giocata testa a testa con la Norvegia che soltanto nel finale è riuscita a involarsi verso il titolo. Di seguito il VIDEO con gli highlights e la sintesi della staffetta mista dei Mondiali di biathlon 2020, l’Italia conquista la medaglia d’argento.

 

VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS STAFFETTA MISTA MONDIALI BIATHLON:

PRIMO POLIGONO (LISA VITTOZZI):

SECONDO POLIGONO (LISA VITTOZZI):

TERZO POLIGONO (DOROTHEA WIERER):

QUARTO POLIGONO (DOROTHEA WIERER):

QUINTO POLIGONO (LUKAS HOFER):

SESTO POLIGONO (LUKAS HOFER):

SETTIMO POLIGONO (DOMINIK WINDISCH):

OTTAVO POLIGONO (DOMINIK WINDISCH):

 

L’ARRIVO, ITALIA SECONDA!

Foto: Lapresse

