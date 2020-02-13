VIDEO Biathlon, l’Italia conquista l’argento nella staffetta mista ai Mondiali: highlights e sintesi, tripudio ad Anterselva

L’Italia ha incominciato col botto i Mondiali 2020 di biathlon che sono iniziati oggi ad Anterselva, gli azzurri hanno conquistato una spettacolare medaglia d’argento nella staffetta mista che ha aperto la rassegna iridata. Lisa Vittozzi, Dorothea Wierer, Lukas Hofer, Dominik Windisch sono saliti sul secondo gradino del podio di fronte al proprio pubblico, al termine di una gara spettacolare giocata testa a testa con la Norvegia che soltanto nel finale è riuscita a involarsi verso il titolo. Di seguito il VIDEO con gli highlights e la sintesi della staffetta mista dei Mondiali di biathlon 2020, l’Italia conquista la medaglia d’argento.

VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS STAFFETTA MISTA MONDIALI BIATHLON:

Congratulations to the top 3 in the #antholz2020 mixed relay. Norway🇳🇴 win gold, Italy 🇮🇹 take silver and the Czech Republic 🇨🇿 bronze. Watch the race again on https://t.co/MSJYx30KUx pic.twitter.com/ziZnu9DUEo — IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) February 13, 2020

PRIMO POLIGONO (LISA VITTOZZI):

The first shoot is done! Austria are leading, USA are second and Norway third! #antholz2020 Watch the race now on https://t.co/MSJYx30KUx pic.twitter.com/Pg0WZnLzoG — IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) February 13, 2020

Loading...

Loading...

SECONDO POLIGONO (LISA VITTOZZI):

Vittozzi does it again! She is out in first place for Italy followed by Ukraine and Norway! #antholz2020 Watch the race live on https://t.co/MSJYx30KUx pic.twitter.com/lTWDIHhkud — IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) February 13, 2020

TERZO POLIGONO (DOROTHEA WIERER):

Wierer keeps Italy in the lead. Austria are in second and the Czech Republic are up to third! #antholz2020 Watch the mixed relay live on https://t.co/MSJYx30KUx pic.twitter.com/2acXDE6uDB — IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) February 13, 2020

QUARTO POLIGONO (DOROTHEA WIERER):

Eckhoff fires Norway into the lead with 5/5! Italy stay second and the Czech Republic third. #antholz2020 Watch the mixed relay live on https://t.co/MSJYx30KUx pic.twitter.com/5aOBnpkbcM — IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) February 13, 2020

QUINTO POLIGONO (LUKAS HOFER):

Great prone shooting from our top 3. They all hit 5/5 so Norway still lead from Italy and the Czech Republic. #antholz2020 Watch the race live on https://t.co/MHKwC68SLq pic.twitter.com/YR25Bl9HZf — IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) February 13, 2020

SESTO POLIGONO (LUKAS HOFER):

The crowd are going crazy! Hofer shoots Italy into the lead after shooting 6! #antholz2020 Watch the action live on https://t.co/MSJYx30KUx pic.twitter.com/JGrN4xF0mF — IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) February 13, 2020

SETTIMO POLIGONO (DOMINIK WINDISCH):

We can’t separate the top two! J.T Boe and Windisch both hit 5/5. Will it come down to the final shoot? #antholz2020 Watch the end of the race live on https://t.co/MSJYx30KUx pic.twitter.com/Ck1DXyXkLI — IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) February 13, 2020

OTTAVO POLIGONO (DOMINIK WINDISCH):

Nervous shooting in the stand but they all go down for J.T Boe who takes the lead, Italy remain second and the Czech Republic third. #antholz2020 Watch the end of the race on https://t.co/MSJYx30KUx pic.twitter.com/aw9yCohKex — IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) February 13, 2020

L’ARRIVO, ITALIA SECONDA!

Number one! J.T boe crosses the line and gives Norway the gold medal! #antholz2020 Watch the race again on https://t.co/MSJYx30KUx pic.twitter.com/EAMkKJlkTR — IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) February 13, 2020

CLICCA QUI PER TUTTE LE NOTIZIE DI BIATHLON

stefano.villa@oasport.it

Clicca qui per seguire OA Sport su Instagram

Clicca qui per mettere “Mi piace” alla nostra pagina Facebook

Clicca qui per iscriverti al nostro gruppo

Clicca qui per seguirci su Twitter

Foto: Lapresse