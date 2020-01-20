Calendario Sport invernali 20-26 gennaio: orari, programma, tv e streaming di tutte le gare

Il calendario degli sport invernali dal 20 al 26 Gennaio. Una settimana veramente ricchissima con tantissimi appuntamenti di Coppa del Mondo e poi anche gli Europei di short track e pattinaggio artistico.
SCI ALPINO
Mar. 21/02 – Coppa Europa – DH femminile St. Anton (Aut) – ore 10.00
Mar. 21/01 – GP Italia junior – GS femminile Gressoney (Ao)
Mer. 22/01 – Cdm – 1a prova DH maschile Kitzbuehel (Aut) – ore 11.30
Mer. 22/02 – Coppa Europa – DH femminile St. Anton (Aut) – ore 10.00
Mer. 22/01 – GP Italia senior/junior – GS maschile Gressoney (Ao)
Gio. 23/01 – Cdm – 2a prova DH maschile Kitzbuehel (Aut) – ore 11.30
Gio. 23/01 – Cdm – 1a prova DH femminile Bansko (Bul) – ore 09.45
Gio. 23/01 – Coppa Europa – SL femminile Hasliberg (Svi) – ore 11.00 e 13.30
Gio. 23/01 – GP Italia senior/junior – SL maschile Sestriere (To)
Ven. 24/01 – Cdm – SG maschile Kitzbuehel (Aut) – ore 11.30, diretta tv Raisport ed Eurosport1
Ven. 24/01 – Cdm – DH femminile Bansko (Bul) – ore 09.45, diretta tv Raisport ed Eurosport1
Ven. 24/01 – Coppa Europa – DH maschile Orcieres (Fra) – ore 10.00
Ven. 24/01 – Coppa Europa – SL femminile Hasliberg (Svi) – ore 11.00 e 13.30
Ven. 24/01 – GP Italia senior/junior/aspiranti – SL maschile Gressoney (Ao)
Sab. 25/01 – Cdm – DH maschile Kitzbuehel (Aut) – ore 11.30, diretta tv Raisport ed Eurosport1
Sab. 25/01 – Cdm – DH femminile Bansko (Bul) – ore 09.45, diretta tv Raisport ed Eurosport2
Sab. 25/01 – Coppa Europa – DH maschile Orcieres (Fra) – ore 10.00
Dom. 26/01 – Coppa Europa – SG maschile Orcieres (Fra) – ore 10.00
Dom. 26/01 – Cdm – SL maschile Kitzbuehel (Aut) – ore 10.30 e 13.30, diretta tv Raisport ed Eurosport2
Dom. 26/01 – Cdm – DH femminile Bansko (Bul) – ore 09.45, diretta tv Raisport
SCI DI FONDO
Sab. 25/01 – Cdm – Skiathlon maschile e femminile Oberstdorf (Ger) – ore 10.00 e 12.00 diretta tv Raisport ed Eurosport
Sab. 26/01 – Cdm – sprint TC maschile e femminile Oberstdorf (Ger) – ore 11.45, diretta tv Raisport ed Eurosport
SALTO CON GLI SCI
Ven. 24/01 – Cdm – Qualificazioni HS97 femminile Rasnov (Rom)
Ven. 24/01 – Cdm – Qualificazioni HS140 maschile Zakopane (Pol) – ore 18.00, diretta tv Eurosport2
Sab. 25/01 – Cdm – HS97 femminile Rasnov (Rom) – ore 13.00
Sab. 25/01 – Cdm – Team HS140 maschile Zakopane (Pol) – ore 16.15, diretta tv Eurosport1
Sab. 25/01 – Fis Cup – HS78 maschile e femminile Rastbuech (Ger)
Sab. 25/01 – CoC – HS109 femminile Rena (Nor)
Dom. 26/01 – Cdm – HS97 femminile Rasnov (Rom) – ore 13.00
Dom. 26/01 – Cdm – HS140 maschile Zakopane (Pol) – ore 16.00, diretta tv Eurosport
Dom. 26/01 – Fis Cup – HS78 maschile e femminile Rastbuech (Ger)
Dom. 26/01 – CoC – HS109 femminile Rena (Nor)
COMBINATA NORDICA
Mer. 22/01 – YOG – Mixed team NH/4×3 km Losanna (Svi) – ore 10.00 e 13.30
Ven. 24/01 – Cdm – Provisional Competition Round Oberstdorf (Ger)
Sab. 25/01 – Cdm – Team HS140/4×5 km Oberstdorf (Ger) – ore 09.00 e 13.55, diretta tv Eurosport1
Sab. 25/01 – CoC – Gundersen HS109/10 km maschile e HS109/5 km femminile Rena (Nor)
Dom. 26/01 – Cdm – Gundersen HS140/10 km Oberstdorf (Ger) – ore 10.45 e 14.10, diretta tv Eurosport
Dom. 26/01 – CoC – Gundersen HS109/10 km maschile e HS109/5 km femminile Rena (Nor)
BIATHLON
Gio. 23/01 – Cdm – Individuale maschile Pokljuka (Slo) – ore 14.15, diretta tv Eurosport, diretta tv Eurosport2 e streaming www.biathlonworld.com
Ven. 24/01 – Cdm – Individuale femminile Pokljuka (Slo) – ore 14.15, diretta tv Eurosport, diretta tv Eurosport2 e streaming www.biathlonworld.com
Sab. 25/01 – Cdm – Staffetta singola mista e staffetta mista Ruhpolding (Ger) – ore 13.15 e 15.00, diretta tv Eurosport1 e streaming www.biathlonworld.com
Dom. 26/01 – Cdm – Mass start maschile e femminile Pokljuka (Slo) – ore 12.15 e 15.00, diretta tv Eurosport2 e streaming www.biathlonworld.com
SNOWBOARD
Mer. 22/01 – Cdm – Qualificazioni SS maschile e femminile Alpe di Siusi (Ita) – ore 09.05 e 11.35
Gio. 23/01 – Cdm – SS maschile e femminile Alpe di Siusi (Ita) – ore 12.30
Ven. 24/01 – Cdm – Qualificazioni SBX maschile e femminile Big White (Can)
Sab. 25/01 – Cdm – PGS maschile e femminile Piancavallo (Ita) – ore 14.00, diretta tv Raisport
Sab. 25/01 – Cdm – SBX maschile e femminile Big White (Can) – ore 21.00
Dom. 26/01 – Cdm – PGS team Piancavallo (Ita) – ore 14.00, diretta tv Eurosport
Dom. 26/01 – Coppa Europa – HP maschile e femminile Crans Montana (Svi) – ore 09.30
Dom. 26/01 – Cdm – Team SBX maschile e femminile Big White (Can) – ore 21.00, diretta tv Eurosport2
FREESTYLE
Gio. 23/01 – Cdm – Qualificazioni SX maschile e femminile Idre (Sve) – ore 12.00 e 13.15
Ven. 24/01 – Cdm – Qualificazioni SX maschile e femminile Idre (Sve) – ore 12.00 e 13.15
Ven. 24/01 – Coppa Europa – SX maschile e femminile Villars (Svi) – ore 11.00
Ven. 24/01 – Coppa Europa – HP maschile e femminile Crans Montana (Svi) – ore 11.00
Sab. 25/01 – Coppa Europa – SX maschile e femminile Villars (Svi) – ore 11.00
Sab. 25/01 – Coppa Europa – HP maschile e femminile Crans Montana (Svi) – ore 18.00
Sab. 25/01 – Cdm – SX maschile Idre (Sve) – ore 11.00
Dom. 26/01 – Cdm – SX maschile Idre (Sve) – ore 11.00
SLITTINO
Ven. 24/01 – Cdm – Nations Cup Sigulda (Let) – ore 09.30
Sab. 25/01 – Cdm – Singolo femminile (ore 11.50 e 13.15) e doppio maschile (ore 15.00 e 16.20) Sigulda (Let) – diretta streaming www.fil-luge.org
Dom. 26/01 – Cdm – Singolo maschile (ore 10.25 e 12.00) e sprint (ore 13.45, 14.20 e 15.05) Sigulda (Let) – dioretta streaming www.fil-luge.org
BOB
Sab. 25/01 – Cdm – Bob a due maschile e femminile Koenigssee (Ger) – ore 12.00 e 15.00, diretta streaming www.ibsf.org
Dom. 26/01 – Cdm – Bob a quattro Koenigssee (Ger) – ore 13.30, diretta streaming www.ibsf.org
SKELETON
Ven. 24/01 – Cdm – Gara maschile e femminile Koenigssee (Ger) – ore 11.30 e 15.30
Sab. 25/01 – Cdm/ECh – Gara maschile e femminile Altenberg (Ger) – ore 10.00 – diretta streaming www.ibsf.org
SHORT TRACK
Ven. 24/01 – Europei Debrecen – ore 10.00 – diretta streaming canale YT ISU
Sab. 25/01 – Europei Debrecen – ore 14.00 – diretta streaming canale YT ISU
Dom. 26/01 – Europei Debrecen – ore 14.00 – diretta streaming canale YT ISU
PATTINAGGIO ARTISTICO
Mer. 22/01 – Europei Graz – ore 11.30 Short program individuale maschile – Rai Sport
Mer. 22/01 – Europei Graz – ore 19.15 Short program coppie d’artistico – Rai Sport
Gio. 23/01 – Europei Graz – ore 12.00 Rhythm dance danza sul ghiaccio – Rai Sport
Gio. 23/01 – Europei Graz – ore 18.30 Free program individuale maschile – Rai Sport
Ven. 24/01 – Europei Graz – ore 11.30 Short program individuale femminile – Rai Sport
Ven. 24/01 – Europei Graz – ore 19.00 Free program coppie d’artistico – Rai Sport
Sab. 25/01 – Europei Graz – ore 13.25 Free dance danza sul ghiaccio – Rai Sport
Sab. 25/01 – Europei Graz – ore 18.30 Free program individuale femminile – Rai Sport
