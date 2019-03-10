MenuMenu

VIDEO Mondiali biathlon, Highlights e sintesi inseguimento maschile: vince Pidruchnyi, Boe commette 3 errori letali


A Oestersund (Svezia) è andato in scena l’inseguimento maschile dei Mondiali 2019 di biathlon. A sorpresa ha vinto l’ucraino Dmytro Pidruchnyi che ha approfittato al meglio i tre errori commessi da Johannes Boe nell’ultimo poligono. Di seguito il VIDEO con gli highlights della gara.

 

VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS INSEGUIMENTO MASCHILE MONDIALI BIATHLON 2019:

 

Foto: Federico Angiolini

