VIDEO Mondiali biathlon, Highlights e sintesi inseguimento maschile: vince Pidruchnyi, Boe commette 3 errori letali

A Oestersund (Svezia) è andato in scena l’inseguimento maschile dei Mondiali 2019 di biathlon. A sorpresa ha vinto l’ucraino Dmytro Pidruchnyi che ha approfittato al meglio i tre errori commessi da Johannes Boe nell’ultimo poligono. Di seguito il VIDEO con gli highlights della gara.
VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS INSEGUIMENTO MASCHILE MONDIALI BIATHLON 2019:
Your medalists of the men's pursuit at the #2019Ostersund World Championships 🎉🤗
🥇🇺🇦 Dmytro Pidruchnyi @Ukraine
🥈🇳🇴 @7ohannes @NSSF_Biathlon
🥉🇫🇷 @quentinfillon @FedFranceSki
You can rewatch the entire race on https://t.co/bk5aBBso9Q pic.twitter.com/ter7vvX6A9
— IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) March 10, 2019
What a dramatic final day of the first week here in #2019Ostersund — enjoy some of the best impressions of the men's pursuit. Tomorrow is a day off but we'll continue on Tuesday!
You can rewatch all competitions on https://t.co/bk5aBBso9Q pic.twitter.com/roRNPPSgCT
— IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) March 10, 2019
Rarely has a ⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️in the last shooting been as valuable as today — and it's what earned Dmytro Pidruchnyi the gold medal! 🇺🇦💪
Watch the 12.5km men's pursuit in #2019Ostersund live on https://t.co/bk5aBBso9Q pic.twitter.com/lISdCShK1v
— IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) March 10, 2019
Foto: Federico Angiolini