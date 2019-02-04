VIDEO Super Bowl 2019, Highlights, spettacoli e sintesi. Trionfo dei New England Patriots, battuti i Rams

I New England Patriots hanno vinto il Super Bowl 2019 sconfiggendo i Los Angeles Rams per 13-3, l’atto conclusivo che si è giocato al Mercedes Benz Stadium di Atlanta (Georgia, USA) è stato poco divertente ed emozionante, lo spettacolo ha latitato e la partita si è risolta nell’ultimo quarto dove Tom Brady si è inventato una giocata magica che ha poi portato Sony Michel al touchdown decisivo dopo che i primi 45′ si erano conclusivi sul 3-3 con un solo field goal a testa. Nel mezzo il concerto tenuto dai Maroon 5. Di seguito il VIDEO con gli highlights e la sintesi del Super Bowl 2019, New England Patriots-Los Angeles Rams.

VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS SUPER BOWL 2019, NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS-LOS ANGELES RAMS 13-3:

GLADYS KNIGHT CANTA L’INNO NAZIONALE:

INTERCETTO TOM BRADY (3′):

GOSTKOWSKI SBAGLIA IL FIELD GOAL (10′):

¡Gostkowski lo falló! 👟🏈🙅‍♂️⁰

El intento de gol de campo que iba a significar los primeros puntos del partido, ¡se fue por un lado!

⁰#SBLIII #EverythingWeGot #LARams pic.twitter.com/ewwLAizDp3 — NFL México (@nflmx) February 4, 2019

GRANDE GIOCATA DI BRADY PER EDELMAN (18′):

.@edelman11 finds all sorts of open space.

And Tom Brady takes advantage. Move the sticks!

📺: #SBLIII on CBS pic.twitter.com/jxNm1HCoyc — NFL (@NFL) February 4, 2019

GOSTKOWSKI SBLOCCA LA PARTITA CON UN FIELD GOAL (3-0, 20′):

VAN NOY METTE A SEDERE IL QUARTERBACK AVVERSARIO (26′):

CONCERTO MAROON 5: HALF TIME SHOW

ESIBIZIONE BIG ROI: HALF TIME SHOW

INFORTUNIO CHUNG (31′):

BRADY-EDELMAN, GUADAGNATE 27 YARDS (34′):

Brady + @edelman11 connect AGAIN.

This time for 27 yards. The longest play of the game so far. 📺: #SBLIII on CBS pic.twitter.com/TnjSZw0P8M — NFL (@NFL) February 4, 2019

FIELD GOAL ZUERLEIN (3-3, 43′):

#LaLeyDelMásFuerte 💪 @Patriots 3-3 @RamsNFL ¡Luego de una gran serie, los Rams logran empatar el encuentro con un gol de campo de Greg Zuerlein de 53 yardas!#SuperBowl 🔴 EN VIVO por @AztecaSiete y por aquí: https://t.co/YPfnAVKyF8. pic.twitter.com/nWw8J2qKOk — Azteca Deportes (@AztecaDeportes) February 4, 2019

MAGIA DI BRADY, CHE PRESA AL VOLO DI GRONKOWSKI SULLE 2 YARDS (53′):

This pass!

THIS CATCH! Brady and Gronk looking GOOD. 📺: #SBLIII on CBS pic.twitter.com/LJjHpUNVMj — NFL (@NFL) February 4, 2019

TOUCHDOWN MICHEL (10-3, 53′):

GILMORE INTERCETTA GOFF (56′):

FIELD GOAL GOSTKOWSKI (13-3, 59′):

I PATRIOTS VINCONO IL SUPER BOWL:

Foto: Darryl Brooks / Shutterstock.com