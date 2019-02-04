VIDEO Super Bowl 2019, Highlights, spettacoli e sintesi. Trionfo dei New England Patriots, battuti i Rams

I New England Patriots hanno vinto il Super Bowl 2019 sconfiggendo i Los Angeles Rams per 13-3, l’atto conclusivo che si è giocato al Mercedes Benz Stadium di Atlanta (Georgia, USA) è stato poco divertente ed emozionante, lo spettacolo ha latitato e la partita si è risolta nell’ultimo quarto dove Tom Brady si è inventato una giocata magica che ha poi portato Sony Michel al touchdown decisivo dopo che i primi 45′ si erano conclusivi sul 3-3 con un solo field goal a testa. Nel mezzo il concerto tenuto dai Maroon 5. Di seguito il VIDEO con gli highlights e la sintesi del Super Bowl 2019, New England Patriots-Los Angeles Rams.
CLICCA QUI PER LA CRONACA DEL SUPER BOWL 2019
VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS SUPER BOWL 2019, NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS-LOS ANGELES RAMS 13-3:
GLADYS KNIGHT CANTA L’INNO NAZIONALE:
Gladys Knight is a legend. What a performance.#SBLIII #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/T4S9SiSTdO
— Chris Dixon (@cdixon25) February 4, 2019
INTERCETTO TOM BRADY (3′):
Tipped and PICKED.@RamsNFL D with the early takeaway!
📺: #SBLIII on CBS pic.twitter.com/5ptrKyiE9q
— NFL (@NFL) February 3, 2019
GOSTKOWSKI SBAGLIA IL FIELD GOAL (10′):
¡Gostkowski lo falló! 👟🏈🙅♂️⁰
El intento de gol de campo que iba a significar los primeros puntos del partido, ¡se fue por un lado!
⁰#SBLIII #EverythingWeGot #LARams pic.twitter.com/ewwLAizDp3
— NFL México (@nflmx) February 4, 2019
GRANDE GIOCATA DI BRADY PER EDELMAN (18′):
.@edelman11 finds all sorts of open space.
And Tom Brady takes advantage.
Move the sticks!
📺: #SBLIII on CBS pic.twitter.com/jxNm1HCoyc
— NFL (@NFL) February 4, 2019
GOSTKOWSKI SBLOCCA LA PARTITA CON UN FIELD GOAL (3-0, 20′):
#SuperBowl | ¡UFFFF! Gostkowski estuvo a nada de fallar pero ahora sí logra los tres puntos#Patriots 3-0 Rams
🔴 #ENVIVO 👉 https://t.co/gcBXT27Qoq pic.twitter.com/0nJwH013rf #SBLIII
— Milenio.com (@Milenio) February 4, 2019
VAN NOY METTE A SEDERE IL QUARTERBACK AVVERSARIO (26′):
"This is a Bill Belichick special" – @tonyromo@KVN_03 and the @Patriots make a BIG stop on 3rd down.
📺: #SBLIII on CBS pic.twitter.com/TnPWwCmxhu
— NFL (@NFL) February 4, 2019
CONCERTO MAROON 5: HALF TIME SHOW
I got them mooooves…
Great show, @maroon5! 🎤👏 #SBLIII pic.twitter.com/sdAOPuvhr2
— NFL (@NFL) February 4, 2019
ESIBIZIONE BIG ROI: HALF TIME SHOW
ATL. ATL. ATL.@BigBoi rode into the #SBLIII Halftime Show in style 🚨 pic.twitter.com/uvDFnL9mxV
— NFL (@NFL) February 4, 2019
INFORTUNIO CHUNG (31′):
Patrick Chung is down. Not good. #SBLIII #EverythingWeGot pic.twitter.com/DEYg1fAsBE
— Roto Street Journal (@RotoStJournal) February 4, 2019
BRADY-EDELMAN, GUADAGNATE 27 YARDS (34′):
Brady + @edelman11 connect AGAIN.
This time for 27 yards. The longest play of the game so far.
📺: #SBLIII on CBS pic.twitter.com/TnjSZw0P8M
— NFL (@NFL) February 4, 2019
FIELD GOAL ZUERLEIN (3-3, 43′):
#LaLeyDelMásFuerte 💪 @Patriots 3-3 @RamsNFL
¡Luego de una gran serie, los Rams logran empatar el encuentro con un gol de campo de Greg Zuerlein de 53 yardas!#SuperBowl
🔴 EN VIVO por @AztecaSiete y por aquí: https://t.co/YPfnAVKyF8. pic.twitter.com/nWw8J2qKOk
— Azteca Deportes (@AztecaDeportes) February 4, 2019
MAGIA DI BRADY, CHE PRESA AL VOLO DI GRONKOWSKI SULLE 2 YARDS (53′):
This pass!
THIS CATCH!
Brady and Gronk looking GOOD.
📺: #SBLIII on CBS pic.twitter.com/LJjHpUNVMj
— NFL (@NFL) February 4, 2019
TOUCHDOWN MICHEL (10-3, 53′):
.@Flyguy2stackz scores the first TD of @SuperBowl LIII!@Patriots up 10-3.
📺: #SBLIII on CBS pic.twitter.com/iEgjAq3TFw
— NFL (@NFL) February 4, 2019
GILMORE INTERCETTA GOFF (56′):
WOW.@BumpNrunGilm0re PICKS OFF Jared Goff with 4:17 left in the game. @Patriots leading 10-3.
📺: #SBLIII on CBS pic.twitter.com/Yv2KXuTkaP
— NFL (@NFL) February 4, 2019
FIELD GOAL GOSTKOWSKI (13-3, 59′):
It's good!
📺: #SBLIII on CBS pic.twitter.com/MJkDulefVX
— NFL (@NFL) February 4, 2019
I PATRIOTS VINCONO IL SUPER BOWL:
FINAL: The @Patriots WIN @SuperBowl LIII! #SBLIII (by @Lexus) pic.twitter.com/3S2Vc91dyR
— NFL (@NFL) February 4, 2019
Clicca qui per mettere “Mi piace” alla nostra pagina Facebook
Clicca qui per iscriverti al nostro gruppo
Clicca qui per seguirci su Twitter
Foto: Darryl Brooks / Shutterstock.com