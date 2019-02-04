MenuMenu

VIDEO Super Bowl 2019, Highlights, spettacoli e sintesi. Trionfo dei New England Patriots, battuti i Rams


I New England Patriots hanno vinto il Super Bowl 2019 sconfiggendo i Los Angeles Rams per 13-3, l’atto conclusivo che si è giocato al Mercedes Benz Stadium di Atlanta (Georgia, USA) è stato poco divertente ed emozionante, lo spettacolo ha latitato e la partita si è risolta nell’ultimo quarto dove Tom Brady si è inventato una giocata magica che ha poi portato Sony Michel al touchdown decisivo dopo che i primi 45′ si erano conclusivi sul 3-3 con un solo field goal a testa. Nel mezzo il concerto tenuto dai Maroon 5. Di seguito il VIDEO con gli highlights e la sintesi del Super Bowl 2019, New England Patriots-Los Angeles Rams.

 

CLICCA QUI PER LA CRONACA DEL SUPER BOWL 2019

 

VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS SUPER BOWL 2019, NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS-LOS ANGELES RAMS 13-3:

GLADYS KNIGHT CANTA L’INNO NAZIONALE:

INTERCETTO TOM BRADY (3′):

GOSTKOWSKI SBAGLIA IL FIELD GOAL (10′):

GRANDE GIOCATA DI BRADY PER EDELMAN (18′):

GOSTKOWSKI SBLOCCA LA PARTITA CON UN FIELD GOAL (3-0, 20′):

VAN NOY METTE A SEDERE IL QUARTERBACK AVVERSARIO (26′):

CONCERTO MAROON 5: HALF TIME SHOW

ESIBIZIONE BIG ROI: HALF TIME SHOW

INFORTUNIO CHUNG (31′):

BRADY-EDELMAN, GUADAGNATE 27 YARDS (34′):

FIELD GOAL ZUERLEIN (3-3, 43′):

MAGIA DI BRADY, CHE PRESA AL VOLO DI GRONKOWSKI SULLE 2 YARDS (53′):

TOUCHDOWN MICHEL (10-3, 53′):

GILMORE INTERCETTA GOFF (56′):

FIELD GOAL GOSTKOWSKI (13-3, 59′):

I PATRIOTS VINCONO IL SUPER BOWL:

 

Foto: Darryl Brooks / Shutterstock.com

