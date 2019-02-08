VIDEO Chievo-Roma 0-3, Highlights, gol e sintesi della partita. Giallorossi dominanti, super Dzeko

Una vittoria scacciacrisi che arriva al momento giusto: la Roma vola a Verona e centra tre punti fondamentali nell’anticipo del venerdì per quanto riguarda la ventitreesima giornata della Serie A di calcio 2018-2019. I giallorossi si impongono in trasferta per 3-0 con le reti di Dzeko, El Shaarawy e Kolarov, andiamo a rivivere l’incontro con il video degli highlights.
VIDEO GOL CHIEVO-ROMA 0-3
Stephan El Shaarawy lifts the ball over the keeper and @OfficialASRoma are in the lead!
Watch the match live now on Strive https://t.co/uoTcQuail6 #LiveOnStrive #ChievoRoma pic.twitter.com/qqPGFOY051
— Strive Sport (@strivesport) February 8, 2019
GOALLLLL!!
Edin Dzeko doubles Roma’s lead over #Chievo with a fantastic goal.
🇧🇦👏👏👏 @EdDzeko
— BH live (@BHlive_official) February 8, 2019
From scorer to creator, Edin Dzeko picks up his 3rd league assist this season with a nice lay-off to Kolarov.
Excellent counter-attack, #Roma lead 3-0. 🔥 #ChievoRoma @EdDzeko 🇧🇦pic.twitter.com/EHWqsL8UF9
— BH live (@BHlive_official) February 8, 2019
