VIDEO Chievo-Roma 0-3, Highlights, gol e sintesi della partita. Giallorossi dominanti, super Dzeko


Una vittoria scacciacrisi che arriva al momento giusto: la Roma vola a Verona e centra tre punti fondamentali nell’anticipo del venerdì per quanto riguarda la ventitreesima giornata della Serie A di calcio 2018-2019. I giallorossi si impongono in trasferta per 3-0 con le reti di Dzeko, El Shaarawy e Kolarov, andiamo a rivivere l’incontro con il video degli highlights.

