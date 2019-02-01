FOTO Gisele Bundchen, chi è la moglie di Tom Brady? Una delle donne più belle del mondo per l’asso della NFL

View this post on Instagram

This year I’m challenging myself to live more in the PRESENT. I want to appreciate to the fullest this incredible gift called LIFE! Taking in every breath, every thought, every sound , every feeling. I just want to take it all in! I want to work in being the best version of myself, to keep learning, growing, sharing and helping as much as I can. I want to enjoy and live every moment embracing all experiences with an open heart. Time is our most precious gift, let’s not take it for granted. Let’s have some fun, explore, and find the joy (or lesson) in each experience. Let’s plant the seeds we want to see flourish. Happy New Moon! ✨✨🌙✨✨ Este ano estou me desafiando a viver mais no PRESENTE. Quero apreciar ao máximo este incrível presente chamado VIDA! Apreciar cada respiração, pensamento, som e sentimento. Quero aproveitar tudo, trabalhar para ser minha melhor versão. Quero continuar aprendendo, crescendo, compartilhando e ajudando o máximo que puder. Quero aproveitar e viver cada momento abraçando todas as experiências com o coração aberto. O tempo é o nosso presente mais precioso, não podemos desperdiçá-lo. Vamos nos divertir, explorar e encontrar a alegria (ou lição) em cada experiência, vamos plantar as sementes que queremos ver florescer. Feliz Lua Nova!