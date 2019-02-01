MenuMenu

FOTO Gisele Bundchen, chi è la moglie di Tom Brady? Una delle donne più belle del mondo per l’asso della NFL


Tom Brady è indubbiamente il giocatore di football americano più famoso al mondo, un’icona indiscussa di questo sport che viene riconosciuto anche in Europa dove questa disciplina è decisamente meno praticata rispetto agli USA. Il quarterback dei New England Patriots ha scritto delle pagine indelebili, indossa questa casacca fin dal lontano 2000 e ha vinto ben cinque Super Bowl (in 4 occasioni è stato anche l’MVP dell’atto conclusivo): stiamo parlando di un autentico fuoriclasse che verrà ricordato a lungo per le sue incredibili gesta sul rettangolo di gioco.

Tom Brady, però, non è soltanto football americano: il 41enne, infatti, è anche il marito di Gisele Bundchen, una delle donne più belle del Pianeta. La 38enne top model brasiliana è sulle scene da ormai due decenni, si è sempre messa in luce non solo per la sua inequivocabile bellezza ma anche per la sua classe fuori dal comune. La coppia ha anche due figli (Benjamin Rein di 9 anni e Vivian Lake di 4), la famiglia è allargata da John (figlio di Tom avuto nel 2007 dall’attrice Bridget Moynahan). Conosciamo meglio Gisele Bundchen, non solo modella ma anche ambasciatrice dell’Onu che naturalmente domenica 3 febbraio sarà sugli spalti del Mercedes-Benz Stadium di Atlanta (Georgia, USA) per il Super Bowl tra i New England Patriots di suo marito e i Los Angeles Rams.

 

FOTO GISELLE BUNDCHEN, LA MOGLIE DI TOM BRADY:

View this post on Instagram

This year I’m challenging myself to live more in the PRESENT. I want to appreciate to the fullest this incredible gift called LIFE! Taking in every breath, every thought, every sound , every feeling. I just want to take it all in! I want to work in being the best version of myself, to keep learning, growing, sharing and helping as much as I can. I want to enjoy and live every moment embracing all experiences with an open heart. Time is our most precious gift, let’s not take it for granted. Let’s have some fun, explore, and find the joy (or lesson) in each experience. Let’s plant the seeds we want to see flourish. Happy New Moon! ✨✨🌙✨✨ Este ano estou me desafiando a viver mais no PRESENTE. Quero apreciar ao máximo este incrível presente chamado VIDA! Apreciar cada respiração, pensamento, som e sentimento. Quero aproveitar tudo, trabalhar para ser minha melhor versão. Quero continuar aprendendo, crescendo, compartilhando e ajudando o máximo que puder. Quero aproveitar e viver cada momento abraçando todas as experiências com o coração aberto. O tempo é o nosso presente mais precioso, não podemos desperdiçá-lo. Vamos nos divertir, explorar e encontrar a alegria (ou lição) em cada experiência, vamos plantar as sementes que queremos ver florescer. Feliz Lua Nova!

A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on

View this post on Instagram

Hoje teremos um eclipse lunar em uma lua cheia! Esse fenômeno poderoso estará emitindo ondas eletromagnéticas capazes de limpar negatividade. É um momento especial para repensar nossa vida, para onde estamos indo, onde queremos colocar nossa energia, o que precisamos mudar, para deixar ir o que não nos serve mais e focar no que queremos criar no mundo. Medite, reflita, e um ótimo eclipse e lua cheia para todos! 🌕🙏🌎 Today we will have a lunar eclipse on a full moon! A very powerful phenomenon that will be emitting electromagnetic waves capable of cleaning negativity. It is a special moment to rethink about our life, where we are going, where we want to put our energy in, what we need to change, to let go of what no longer serves us and to focus on what we want to create in the world. Meditate, reflect, and a great eclipse and full moon for everyone!

A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on

View this post on Instagram

New @vogueparis by @mariotestino

A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on

Foto: Sky Cinema / Shutterstock.com

