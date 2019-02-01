FOTO Gisele Bundchen, chi è la moglie di Tom Brady? Una delle donne più belle del mondo per l’asso della NFL

Tom Brady è indubbiamente il giocatore di football americano più famoso al mondo, un’icona indiscussa di questo sport che viene riconosciuto anche in Europa dove questa disciplina è decisamente meno praticata rispetto agli USA. Il quarterback dei New England Patriots ha scritto delle pagine indelebili, indossa questa casacca fin dal lontano 2000 e ha vinto ben cinque Super Bowl (in 4 occasioni è stato anche l’MVP dell’atto conclusivo): stiamo parlando di un autentico fuoriclasse che verrà ricordato a lungo per le sue incredibili gesta sul rettangolo di gioco.
Tom Brady, però, non è soltanto football americano: il 41enne, infatti, è anche il marito di Gisele Bundchen, una delle donne più belle del Pianeta. La 38enne top model brasiliana è sulle scene da ormai due decenni, si è sempre messa in luce non solo per la sua inequivocabile bellezza ma anche per la sua classe fuori dal comune. La coppia ha anche due figli (Benjamin Rein di 9 anni e Vivian Lake di 4), la famiglia è allargata da John (figlio di Tom avuto nel 2007 dall’attrice Bridget Moynahan). Conosciamo meglio Gisele Bundchen, non solo modella ma anche ambasciatrice dell’Onu che naturalmente domenica 3 febbraio sarà sugli spalti del Mercedes-Benz Stadium di Atlanta (Georgia, USA) per il Super Bowl tra i New England Patriots di suo marito e i Los Angeles Rams.
This year I’m challenging myself to live more in the PRESENT. I want to appreciate to the fullest this incredible gift called LIFE! Taking in every breath, every thought, every sound , every feeling. I just want to take it all in! I want to work in being the best version of myself, to keep learning, growing, sharing and helping as much as I can. I want to enjoy and live every moment embracing all experiences with an open heart. Time is our most precious gift, let’s not take it for granted. Let’s have some fun, explore, and find the joy (or lesson) in each experience. Let’s plant the seeds we want to see flourish. Happy New Moon! ✨✨🌙✨✨ Este ano estou me desafiando a viver mais no PRESENTE. Quero apreciar ao máximo este incrível presente chamado VIDA! Apreciar cada respiração, pensamento, som e sentimento. Quero aproveitar tudo, trabalhar para ser minha melhor versão. Quero continuar aprendendo, crescendo, compartilhando e ajudando o máximo que puder. Quero aproveitar e viver cada momento abraçando todas as experiências com o coração aberto. O tempo é o nosso presente mais precioso, não podemos desperdiçá-lo. Vamos nos divertir, explorar e encontrar a alegria (ou lição) em cada experiência, vamos plantar as sementes que queremos ver florescer. Feliz Lua Nova!
Tonight at @latelateshow with @j_corden talking about my book. Proceeds from the book will go to project Água Limpa (Clean Water), to help protect water sources for future generations. #lessons #latelateshow ✨🌙 Hoje no @latelateshow com @j_corden falando sobre o meu livro. Toda venda será revertida para o projeto Água Limpa, que irá ajudar a proteger a água para as futuras gerações. #aprendizados
Hoje teremos um eclipse lunar em uma lua cheia! Esse fenômeno poderoso estará emitindo ondas eletromagnéticas capazes de limpar negatividade. É um momento especial para repensar nossa vida, para onde estamos indo, onde queremos colocar nossa energia, o que precisamos mudar, para deixar ir o que não nos serve mais e focar no que queremos criar no mundo. Medite, reflita, e um ótimo eclipse e lua cheia para todos! 🌕🙏🌎 Today we will have a lunar eclipse on a full moon! A very powerful phenomenon that will be emitting electromagnetic waves capable of cleaning negativity. It is a special moment to rethink about our life, where we are going, where we want to put our energy in, what we need to change, to let go of what no longer serves us and to focus on what we want to create in the world. Meditate, reflect, and a great eclipse and full moon for everyone!
Thank you @stellamccartney for my beautiful and sustainable dress, crafted from sustainably sourced viscose from sustainably certified forests in Sweden. Thank you Lívia @ecoage for all that you do to make fashion sustainable. #GreenCarpetChallenge #SustainableFashion #GCFAItalia 🙏🏼✨💃🏼 🌎 Obrigada @stellamccartney pelo meu vestido lindo e sustentável, feito a partir de viscose de origem sustentável de florestas certificadas da Suécia. Obrigada Lívia por tudo que você faz para fazer fashion ser sustentável.
