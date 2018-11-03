VIDEO Simone Biles vince al corpo libero e Liu trionfa alla trave: gli esercizi d’oro delle Finali Mondiali

Oggi si sono conclusi i Mondiali 2018 di ginnastica artistica con le ultime Finali di Specialità. Simone Biles ha trionfato al corpo libero conquistando così il quarto oro in questa rassegna iridata ma poi ha concluso in terza posizione alla trave dove invece si è imposta a sorpresa la cinese Liu Tingting. Di seguito i VIDEO delle Finali di Specialità dei Mondiali.

CHN's 🇨🇳 Liu Tingting grabbed the Balance Beam 🥇 @DohaGym2018 with this magical display Competing last Liu scored 14.533 to win her 1st World Championship 🥇 #DohaGym2018 #Gymnastics #GoGymtastic pic.twitter.com/oGEmeohpDo

Zou Jingyuan is almost untouchable on Men's Parallel Bars

The man from CHN🇨🇳 scored a vast 16.433 points – the highest score so far in any event @DohaGym2018 – with this routine to win World Championship 🥇 #Gymnastics #DohaGym 2018 #GoGymtastic pic.twitter.com/K47GV7VrJJ

