VIDEO Simone Biles vince al corpo libero e Liu trionfa alla trave: gli esercizi d’oro delle Finali Mondiali

simone-biles-trave-mondiali.jpg

Oggi si sono conclusi i Mondiali 2018 di ginnastica artistica con le ultime Finali di Specialità. Simone Biles ha trionfato al corpo libero conquistando così il quarto oro in questa rassegna iridata ma poi ha concluso in terza posizione alla trave dove invece si è imposta a sorpresa la cinese Liu Tingting. Di seguito i VIDEO delle Finali di Specialità dei Mondiali.

 

LIU TINGTING – TRAVE:

 

SIMONE BILES – CORPO LIBERO:

 

RI SE GWANG – VOLTEGGIO:

 

ZOU JINGYUAN – PARALLELE PARI:

 

 





Foto: USA Gym

