Calendario Champions League, gli orari delle partite del 2-3 ottobre. Il programma e su che canale vederle in tv

Il cammino della Champions League di calcio 2018-2019 proseguirà nei prossimi due giorni: martedì 2 e mercoledì 3 ottobre andranno in scena le partite della seconda giornata. Martedì ad aprire le danze sarà la Juventus alle 18.55, impegnata in casa contro lo Young Boys, mentre alle ore 21.00 la Roma ospiterà il Plzen. Mercoledì alle ore 21.00 invece toccherà al Napoli, impegnato in casa contro il Liverpool, ed all’Inter, che farà visita al PSV.

La diretta tv delle quattro gare sarà assicurata da Sky, mentre la diretta streaming sarà visibile su SkyGo. La partita del Napoli sarà trasmessa anche in chiaro su Rai 1 ed in streaming attraverso RaiPlay. Per tutte le sfide OASport vi offrirà la diretta live testuale integrale e le pagelle live.

Di seguito il calendario completo della seconda giornata di Champions League:

Champions League 2018-2019 – 2a giornata – Diretta Goal UEFA Champions League – SKY SPORT (canale 251) 02.10. 18:55 Hoffenheim Manchester City SKY SPORT FOOTBALL 02.10. 18:55 Juventus Young Boys SKY SPORT UNO 02.10. 21:00 AEK Benfica SKY SPORT (canale 256) 02.10. 21:00 Bayern Ajax SKY SPORT (canale 255) 02.10. 21:00 CSKA Mosca Real Madrid SKY SPORT FOOTBALL e SKY SPORT (canale 253) 02.10. 21:00 Lione Shakhtar SKY SPORT (canale 257) 02.10. 21:00 Manchester Utd Valencia SKY SPORT (canale 254) 02.10. 21:00 Roma Plzen SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT (canale 252) 03.10. 18:55 Lok. Mosca Schalke SKY SPORT (canale 254) 03.10. 18:55 Paris SG Stella Rossa SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT FOOTBALL e SKY SPORT (canale 252) 03.10. 21:00 Atl. Madrid Club Brugge SKY SPORT (canale 256) 03.10. 21:00 Dortmund Monaco SKY SPORT (canale 255) 03.10. 21:00 FC Porto Galatasaray SKY SPORT (canale 257) 03.10. 21:00 Napoli Liverpool SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT (canale 252) e RAI 1 03.10. 21:00 PSV Inter SKY SPORT ARENA e SKY SPORT (canale 253) 03.10. 21:00 Tottenham Barcellona SKY SPORT FOOTBALL e SKY SPORT (canale 254)













