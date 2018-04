Volley, Julio Velasco torna ad allenare in Italia? Il Guru accostato a Civitanova, la sua risposta dall’Argentina

WROCLAW, POLAND - SEPTEMBER 2: Argentina coach Julio Velasco reacts during the FIVB World Championships match between Serbia and Argentina on September 2, 2014 in Wroclaw, Poland. (Photo by Piotr Hawalej/Getty Images for FIVB)