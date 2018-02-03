Pattinaggio di figura: Lorenza Alessandrini annuncia l’addio alle competizioni

Ventisettenne milanese, la danzatrice Lorenza Alessandrini ha annunciato il proprio ritiro dalle competizioni attraverso un post pubblicato su Facebook ed Instagram. A lungo in coppia con Simone Vaturi, con il quale è salita tre volte sul podio dei Campionati Italiani, partecipando anche ed Europei e Mondiali, Lorenza si era trasferita nel 2014 in Francia, per pattinare con Pierre Souquet. Insieme, i due hanno ottenuto due podi ai Campionati Francesi, prendendo parte nuovamente alle due rassegne internazionali. Tuttavia, la stagione in corso ha visto Lorenza Alessandrini alle prese con qualche problema fisico di troppo, relegando i due al quarto posto nella competizione nazionale e privandoli dunque di una possibile partecipazione olimpica. La lombarda resterà comunque nel mondo del pattinaggio come allenatrice.



