Skeleton, Coppa del Mondo Sankt Moritz 2018: Yun Sungbin centra il terzo successo consecutivo e scappa in classifica generale

Yun Sungbin non si ferma più. Vince, o per meglio dire domina, anche a Sankt Moritz e piazza un allungo, forse decisivo, per quanto riguarda la classifica della Coppa del Mondo di skeleton 2018. Il sud-coreano, infatti, chiude con il tempo complessivo di 2:14.77 dopo aver fatto segnare il miglior tempo nella prima manche ed addirittura il record del tracciato nella seconda. Alle sue spalle si è piazzato il tedesco Axel Jungk a 87 centesimi, mentre al terzo posto (dopo il sesto della prima discesa) troviamo il lettone Martins Dukus che vede scappare il sud-coreano in classifica a +115 punti.
Quarta posizione per il secondo tedesco, Alexander Gassner a 1,15 secondi, davanti al russo Alexander Tretiakov e al britannico Dominic Edward Parsons appaiati ad appena un centesimo. Settimo posto per il secondo russo Nikita Tregubov a 1,32, mentre è ottavo il terzo tedesco, Christopher Grotheer, a 1,47. Nona posizione per il lettone Tomass Dukurs a 1,57 davanti al terzo russo Vladislav Marchenkov a 1,80.
ORDINE DI ARRIVO GARA SANKT MORITZ 2018:
|RUN
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|Time
|Distacco
|Start
|3
|4
|Arrivo
|1
|
YUN Sungbin Total: 2:14.77 (0.00)
|RUN 1
|4.76
|27.35
|40.46
|50.15
|1:00.03
|1:07.58 (1)
|0.00
|50.5
|101.6
|–
|136.5
|RUN 2
|4.76
|27.30
|40.31
|49.90
|59.70
|1:07.19 (1)
|0.00
|50.5
|102.7
|–
|137.1
|2
|
JUNGK AxelTotal: 2:15.64 (+0.87)
|RUN 1
|4.83
|27.60
|40.78
|50.54
|1:00.46
|1:08.07 (3)
|+0.49
|50.1
|101.0
|–
|135.6
|RUN 2
|4.78
|27.39
|40.47
|50.13
|59.97
|1:07.57 (2)
|+0.38
|50.3
|101.8
|–
|136.3
|3
|
DUKURS Martins Total: 2:15.87 (+1.10)
|RUN 1
|4.84
|27.52
|40.70
|50.50
|1:00.46
|1:08.13 (6)
|+0.55
|50.2
|100.5
|–
|135.3
|RUN 2
|4.82
|27.49
|40.59
|50.27
|1:00.14
|1:07.74 (3)
|+0.55
|50.2
|101.7
|–
|136.2
|4
|
GASSNER Alexander Total: 2:15.92 (+1.15)
|RUN 1
|4.93
|27.72
|40.87
|50.63
|1:00.55
|1:08.12 (5)
|+0.54
|49.6
|100.8
|–
|136.1
|RUN 2
|4.94
|27.67
|40.76
|50.41
|1:00.24
|1:07.80 (4)
|+0.61
|49.6
|102.1
|–
|137.0
|5
|
TRETIAKOV Alexander Total: 2:15.93 (+1.16)
|RUN 1
|4.77
|27.44
|40.63
|50.39
|1:00.31
|1:08.00 (2)
|+0.42
|50.6
|101.1
|–
|134.9
|RUN 2
|4.74
|27.48
|40.66
|50.38
|1:00.28
|1:07.93 (6)
|+0.74
|50.5
|101.4
|–
|135.5
|5
|
PARSONS Dom Total: 2:15.93 (+1.16)
|RUN 1
|4.95
|27.73
|40.89
|50.64
|1:00.53
|1:08.08 (4)
|+0.50
|49.6
|101.0
|–
|137.0
|RUN 2
|4.94
|27.72
|40.83
|50.51
|1:00.34
|1:07.85 (5)
|+0.66
|49.7
|101.8
|–
|137.3
|7
|
TREGUBOV Nikita Total: 2:16.09 (+1.32)
|RUN 1
|4.85
|27.61
|40.80
|50.55
|1:00.50
|1:08.13 (6)
|+0.55
|50.0
|101.1
|–
|135.6
|RUN 2
|4.87
|27.63
|40.77
|50.46
|1:00.34
|1:07.96 (7)
|+0.77
|49.8
|101.6
|–
|135.6
|8
|
GROTHEER Christopher Total: 2:16.24 (+1.47)
|RUN 1
|4.94
|27.79
|40.96
|50.70
|1:00.61
|1:08.24 (9)
|+0.66
|49.7
|101.0
|–
|136.0
|RUN 2
|4.90
|27.71
|40.82
|50.50
|1:00.39
|1:08.00 (8)
|+0.81
|49.6
|101.6
|–
|135.7
|9
|
DUKURS Tomass Total: 2:16.34 (+1.57)
|RUN 1
|4.86
|27.60
|40.80
|50.59
|1:00.54
|1:08.22 (8)
|+0.64
|50.1
|100.5
|–
|135.3
|RUN 2
|4.91
|27.67
|40.82
|50.54
|1:00.48
|1:08.12 (9)
|+0.93
|49.8
|101.2
|–
|135.1
|10
|
MARCHENKOV Vladislav Total: 2:16.57 (+1.80)
|RUN 1
|4.94
|27.82
|41.00
|50.76
|1:00.73
|1:08.44 (11)
|+0.86
|49.5
|101.1
|–
|134.8
|RUN 2
|4.93
|27.73
|40.85
|50.57
|1:00.49
|1:08.13 (10)
|+0.94
|49.6
|101.7
|–
|135.7
|11
|
ANTOINE Matt Total: 2:16.59 (+1.82)
|RUN 1
|4.89
|27.63
|40.79
|50.55
|1:00.51
|1:08.27 (10)
|+0.69
|50.0
|100.8
|–
|133.9
|RUN 2
|4.91
|27.64
|40.83
|50.60
|1:00.57
|1:08.32 (12)
|+1.13
|49.9
|100.7
|–
|134.6
La prima manche aveva già visto il dominio di Yun Sungbin con il tempo di 1:07.58 capace di staccare Alekasander Tretiakov di 42 centesimi e Axel Jungk di 49. Al quarto posto, a sorpresa, si era piazzato Dominic Edward Parsons a mezzo secondo esatto, davanti ad Alexander Gassner a 54 e all’accoppiata Martins Dukurs e Nikita Tregubov appaiati a 55. Ottavo posto per Tomass Dukurs a 64 centesimi davanti a Christopher Grotheer a 66 e Antoine Matthew a 69. Prove opache per Matthias Guggenberger, diciassettesimo a 1,10 ed il canadese Dave Greszczszyn che conclude addirittura ventunesimo e, quindi, eliminato in vista della seconda manche.
CLASSIFICA GENERALE CDM SKELETON MASCHILE 2018:
|NOME
|PUNTI
|1
|YUN Sungbin
|1545
|2
|DUKURS Martins
|1430
|3
|JUNGK Axel
|1282
|4
|DUKURS Tomass
|1256
|5
|TREGUBOV Nikita (Junior)
|1226
|6
|GROTHEER Christopher
|1216
|7
|GASSNER Alexander
|1048
|8
|ANTOINE Matt
|1024
|9
|TRETIAKOV Alexander
|962
|10
|GRESZCZYSZYN Dave
|904
|11
|GUGGENBERGER Matthias
|848
|12
|PARSONS Dom
|812
Foto: Yun Sungbin