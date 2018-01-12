Skeleton, Coppa del Mondo Sankt Moritz 2018: Yun Sungbin centra il terzo successo consecutivo e scappa in classifica generale

Yun Sungbin non si ferma più. Vince, o per meglio dire domina, anche a Sankt Moritz e piazza un allungo, forse decisivo, per quanto riguarda la classifica della Coppa del Mondo di skeleton 2018. Il sud-coreano, infatti, chiude con il tempo complessivo di 2:14.77 dopo aver fatto segnare il miglior tempo nella prima manche ed addirittura il record del tracciato nella seconda. Alle sue spalle si è piazzato il tedesco Axel Jungk a 87 centesimi, mentre al terzo posto (dopo il sesto della prima discesa) troviamo il lettone Martins Dukus che vede scappare il sud-coreano in classifica a +115 punti.

Quarta posizione per il secondo tedesco, Alexander Gassner a 1,15 secondi, davanti al russo Alexander Tretiakov e al britannico Dominic Edward Parsons appaiati ad appena un centesimo. Settimo posto per il secondo russo Nikita Tregubov a 1,32, mentre è ottavo il terzo tedesco, Christopher Grotheer, a 1,47. Nona posizione per il lettone Tomass Dukurs a 1,57 davanti al terzo russo Vladislav Marchenkov a 1,80.

ORDINE DI ARRIVO GARA SANKT MORITZ 2018:





La prima manche aveva già visto il dominio di Yun Sungbin con il tempo di 1:07.58 capace di staccare Alekasander Tretiakov di 42 centesimi e Axel Jungk di 49. Al quarto posto, a sorpresa, si era piazzato Dominic Edward Parsons a mezzo secondo esatto, davanti ad Alexander Gassner a 54 e all’accoppiata Martins Dukurs e Nikita Tregubov appaiati a 55. Ottavo posto per Tomass Dukurs a 64 centesimi davanti a Christopher Grotheer a 66 e Antoine Matthew a 69. Prove opache per Matthias Guggenberger, diciassettesimo a 1,10 ed il canadese Dave Greszczszyn che conclude addirittura ventunesimo e, quindi, eliminato in vista della seconda manche.

CLASSIFICA GENERALE CDM SKELETON MASCHILE 2018:













Foto: Yun Sungbin