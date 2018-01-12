MenuMenu

Skeleton, Coppa del Mondo Sankt Moritz 2018: Yun Sungbin centra il terzo successo consecutivo e scappa in classifica generale

Yun-Sungbin-IBSF.jpg

Yun Sungbin non si ferma più. Vince, o per meglio dire domina, anche a Sankt Moritz e piazza un allungo, forse decisivo, per quanto riguarda la classifica della Coppa del Mondo di skeleton 2018. Il sud-coreano, infatti, chiude con il tempo complessivo di 2:14.77 dopo aver fatto segnare il miglior tempo nella prima manche ed addirittura il record del tracciato nella seconda. Alle sue spalle si è piazzato il tedesco Axel Jungk a 87 centesimi, mentre al terzo posto (dopo il sesto della prima discesa) troviamo il lettone Martins Dukus che vede scappare il sud-coreano in classifica a +115 punti.

Quarta posizione per il secondo tedesco, Alexander Gassner a 1,15 secondi, davanti al russo Alexander Tretiakov e al britannico Dominic Edward Parsons appaiati ad appena un centesimo. Settimo posto per il secondo russo Nikita Tregubov a 1,32, mentre è ottavo il terzo tedesco, Christopher Grotheer, a 1,47. Nona posizione per il lettone Tomass Dukurs a 1,57 davanti al terzo russo Vladislav Marchenkov a 1,80.

ORDINE DI ARRIVO GARA SANKT MORITZ 2018:

 1 Time Distacco
1
KORYUN Sungbin Total: 2:14.77   (0.00)
RUN 1 4.76 1:07.58  (1) 0.00
RUN 2 4.76 1:07.19  (1) 0.00
2
GERJUNGK AxelTotal: 2:15.64   (+0.87)
RUN 1 4.83 1:08.07  (3) +0.49
RUN 2 4.78 1:07.57  (2) +0.38
3
LATDUKURS Martins Total: 2:15.87   (+1.10)
RUN 1 4.84 1:08.13  (6) +0.55
RUN 2 4.82 1:07.74  (3) +0.55
4
GERGASSNER Alexander Total: 2:15.92   (+1.15)
RUN 1 4.93 1:08.12  (5) +0.54
RUN 2 4.94 1:07.80  (4) +0.61
5
RUSTRETIAKOV Alexander Total: 2:15.93   (+1.16)
RUN 1 4.77 1:08.00  (2) +0.42
RUN 2 4.74 1:07.93  (6) +0.74
5
GBR PARSONS Dom Total: 2:15.93   (+1.16)
RUN 1 4.95 1:08.08  (4) +0.50
RUN 2 4.94 1:07.85  (5) +0.66
7
RUSTREGUBOV Nikita Total: 2:16.09   (+1.32)
RUN 1 4.85 1:08.13  (6) +0.55
RUN 2 4.87 1:07.96  (7) +0.77
8
GERGROTHEER Christopher Total: 2:16.24   (+1.47)
RUN 1 4.94 1:08.24  (9) +0.66
RUN 2 4.90 1:08.00  (8) +0.81
9
LATDUKURS Tomass Total: 2:16.34   (+1.57)
RUN 1 4.86 1:08.22  (8) +0.64
RUN 2 4.91 1:08.12  (9) +0.93
10
RUSMARCHENKOV Vladislav Total: 2:16.57   (+1.80)
RUN 1 4.94 1:08.44  (11) +0.86
RUN 2 4.93 1:08.13  (10) +0.94
11
USAANTOINE Matt Total: 2:16.59   (+1.82)
RUN 1 4.89 1:08.27  (10) +0.69
RUN 2 4.91 1:08.32  (12) +1.13

 


 

La prima manche aveva già visto il dominio di Yun Sungbin con il tempo di 1:07.58 capace di staccare Alekasander Tretiakov di 42 centesimi e Axel Jungk di 49. Al quarto posto, a sorpresa, si era piazzato Dominic Edward Parsons a mezzo secondo esatto, davanti ad Alexander Gassner a 54 e all’accoppiata Martins Dukurs e Nikita Tregubov appaiati a 55. Ottavo posto per Tomass Dukurs a 64 centesimi davanti a Christopher Grotheer a 66 e Antoine Matthew a 69. Prove opache per Matthias Guggenberger, diciassettesimo a 1,10 ed il canadese Dave Greszczszyn che conclude addirittura ventunesimo e, quindi, eliminato in vista della seconda manche.

CLASSIFICA GENERALE CDM SKELETON MASCHILE 2018:

NOME PUNTI
1 KORYUN Sungbin 1545
2 LATDUKURS Martins 1430
3 GERJUNGK Axel 1282
4 LATDUKURS Tomass 1256
5 RUSTREGUBOV Nikita (Junior) 1226
6 GERGROTHEER Christopher 1216
7 GERGASSNER Alexander 1048
8 USAANTOINE Matt 1024
9 RUSTRETIAKOV Alexander 962
10 CANGRESZCZYSZYN Dave 904
11 AUTGUGGENBERGER Matthias 848
12 GBRPARSONS Dom 812

 





 

CLICCA QUI PER LEGGERE TUTTE LE NOTIZIE SULLO SKELETON

alessandro.passanti@oasport.it

Clicca qui per mettere “Mi piace” alla nostra pagina Facebook
Clicca qui per iscriverti al nostro gruppo
Clicca qui per seguirci su Twitter

Foto: Yun Sungbin

Lascia un commento

scroll to top