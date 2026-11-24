La Champions League è pronta a tornare in scena in questo martedì 24 novembre inaugurando la prima parte della quinta giornata della “League Phase”: scollinata la metà del percorso della prima fase è tempo di iniziare a delineare la maxi-classifica delle partecipanti alla più importante e prestigiosa competizione calcistica continentale per club.

Saranno 9 le gare in agenda: 2 nello slot delle 18.45, 7 in quello delle 21.00. Due le squadre italiane impegnate sui campi europei, entrambe alle 21.00: il Napoli, che andrà a fare visita al Manchester City in una partita tanto affascinante quanto difficile, e il Como, che invece riceve i greci dell’AEK con possibilità e voglia di incrementare il bottino di punti sin qui raccolto in Champions.

Di seguito il calendario completo, il programma dettagliato, gli orari esatti, il palinsesto tv e streaming delle partite di martedì 24 novembre ottobre della quinta giornata della League Phase della Champions League 2026-2027. Le gare saranno tutte visibili in diretta tv sui canali di Sky Sport e in streaming sulle piattaforme NOW e Sky Go.

CALENDARIO CHAMPIONS LEAGUE OGGI

Martedì 24 novembre

18.45 Diretta Gol Champions League – Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 251 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

18.45 Galatasaray-Aston Villa – Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 254 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

18.45 Bodo/Glimt-LASK (Champions League) – Sky Sport Arena, Sky Sport 254 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Diretta Gol Champions League – Sky Sport 251 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Manchester City-Napoli – Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 252 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Como-AEK Atene – Sky Sport Arena, Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport 253 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Arsenal-Borussia Dortmund – Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 254 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Real Madrid-PSG – Sky Sport Mix, Sky Sport 255 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Feyenoord-Porto – Sky Sport 256 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Lipsia-Lens – Sky Sport 257 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Slovan Bratislava-Betis – Sky Sport 258 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go