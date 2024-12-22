Seguici su

Boxe

Usyk-Fury, figuraccia mondiale di DAZN: streaming bloccato, richieste di risarcimento in arrivo

Pubblicato

1 minuto fa

il

Usyk-Fury
Usyk-Fury / Lapresse

Era il match dell’anno, ma per DAZN si è trasformato nella figuraccia più grande del 2024. La sfida per il titolo mondiale dei pesi massimi tra Oleksandr Usyk e Tyson Fury, di scena a Riad (Arabia Saudita), è stata ammirata solo dal pubblico presente, perché gli spettatori televisivi (ma vale per ogni genere di device: smartphone, pc o tablet) sono rimasti delusi.

La contesa era trasmessa in streaming da DAZN. Attenzione: per guardarla non bastava un semplice abbonamento, ma era necessario pagare un ticket aggiuntivo di 19.99 euro. Tanti, per una sfida di tale calibro, sono stati spinti ad effettuare questo piccolo sacrificio.

Peccato che, al termine del terzo round, la trasmissione in streaming abbia subito un totale black-out. Attenzione: non solo in Italia, ma in tutto il mondo. Non si sono fatti attendere centinaia di commenti di protesta di utenti inferociti su X. Una brutta gatta da pelare per DAZN, che nelle prossime ore sarà tempestata da milioni di richieste di rimborso.

Per la cronaca: lo streaming ha smesso di funzionare dopo tre round e non si è più ripreso. Il match è stato vinto ai punti, con verdetto unanime, da Usyk con un triplo 116-112.

ALCUNI COMMENTI SU X

