Usyk-Fury, figuraccia mondiale di DAZN: streaming bloccato, richieste di risarcimento in arrivo

Era il match dell’anno, ma per DAZN si è trasformato nella figuraccia più grande del 2024. La sfida per il titolo mondiale dei pesi massimi tra Oleksandr Usyk e Tyson Fury, di scena a Riad (Arabia Saudita), è stata ammirata solo dal pubblico presente, perché gli spettatori televisivi (ma vale per ogni genere di device: smartphone, pc o tablet) sono rimasti delusi.

La contesa era trasmessa in streaming da DAZN. Attenzione: per guardarla non bastava un semplice abbonamento, ma era necessario pagare un ticket aggiuntivo di 19.99 euro. Tanti, per una sfida di tale calibro, sono stati spinti ad effettuare questo piccolo sacrificio.

Peccato che, al termine del terzo round, la trasmissione in streaming abbia subito un totale black-out. Attenzione: non solo in Italia, ma in tutto il mondo. Non si sono fatti attendere centinaia di commenti di protesta di utenti inferociti su X. Una brutta gatta da pelare per DAZN, che nelle prossime ore sarà tempestata da milioni di richieste di rimborso.

Per la cronaca: lo streaming ha smesso di funzionare dopo tre round e non si è più ripreso. Il match è stato vinto ai punti, con verdetto unanime, da Usyk con un triplo 116-112.

ALCUNI COMMENTI SU X

BEWARE: thought I’d pay to watch Fury Usic fight. DAZN. Remember the name. It was practically a nightmare dealing with these bushrangers. AVOID DAZN. It was a negative experience that cost me $30 and now I have to search how to prevent any further theft and confusion. — (@Rordan508) December 21, 2024

@DAZN_ES @DAZNBoxing @DAZN_ES_Help

Podéis explicar rápidamente y sencillo, como vais a devolver el dinero que hemos pagado para ver el combate de Fury-Usyk y que no se ha podido emitir por vuestros problemas técnicos o quién sabe qué ha pasado? Responded rápido por favor — jonander casas (@jonandercasas3) December 21, 2024

@DAZN_help_ my stream stopped working in the 2nd round for Usky vs Fury 2. Can you tell me the process to get a refund, this is not acceptable — Valentine Gondo (@Gondovny) December 21, 2024

Estelionatários, comprei o ppv do usyk x fury e o aplicativo de vcs está travando na luta. QUERO MEU DINHEIRO DE VOLTA. — João Sgarbi (@joaosgarbi) December 21, 2024

La que está liando DAZN con el combate de Fury y Usyk… pagas 20 pavos por encima de la suscripción para encima no poder verlo porque se para o hacen blackout. De vergüenza!!!!! @DAZN_ES mañana me doy de baja de todo. Luego que la gente piratea…. — Cacaolat (@Cacaolat7) December 21, 2024

@DAZN_FR j’ai payé 20€ pour voir deux secondes de Fury vs Usyk 2. Le live fonctionnait avant le main event. Quelle scandale. REMBOURSEMENT s’il vous plait. — Passemoilesel (@Passemoile_sel) December 21, 2024

@DAZNBoxing @DAZN_Sport @dazngroup thanks for just taking my money monthly. And I still then need to do a pay per view to watch the Fury fight over and above my subscription. only for it just to show black screen from Round 3 till end…… just cancelled my subscription. Scam! — Alwyn Labuschagne (@The_Cricketeer) December 21, 2024