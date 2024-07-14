Classifica Tour de France 2024, quindicesima tappa: Pogacar surclassa Vingegaard, oltre 3′ di vantaggio. Ciccone 8°

Tadej Pogacar ha definitivamente dimostrato di essere il miglior ciclista in corsa al Tour de France 2024. Il fuoriclasse sloveno ha risposto alla progressione piazzata da Jonas Vingegaard quando mancavano undici chilometri al traguardo di Plateau de Beille, ha tenuto il ritmo del grande avversario danese per sei chilometri e poi ha piazzato il micidiale attacco con cui ha lasciato sul posto il vincitore delle ultime due edizioni della Grande Boucle.

Il capitano della UAE Emirates ha giganteggiato in lungo e in largo nella seconda frazione sui Pirenei, ha bissato il successo ottenuto ieri sempre in montagna e ha rafforzato la maglia gialla. Tadej Pogacar si è infatti imposto con 1’08” di margine nei confronti di Vingegaard e ora svetta in testa alla classifica generale con un vantaggio di 3’09” sull’alfiere della Visma: l’ipotesi sulla conquista del trofeo è molto solida, il balcanico è davvero lanciato verso la doppietta Giro-Tour che manca dall’epopea di Marco Pantani datato 1998.

Il belga Remco Evenepoel ha pagato 2’51” di distacco e ora è terzo a 5’19”: sono margini davvero abissali, a dimostrazione dello strapotere inscenato da Pogacar. Decisamente più lontani il portoghese Joao Almeida (quarto a 10’54”) e lo spagnolo Mikel Landa (quinto a 11’21”). Giulio Ciccone resta in ottava posizione a 15’48”. Di seguito la classifica generale del Tour de France dopo la quindicesima tappa. Domani lunedì 15 luglio il gruppo godrà il seconndo giorno di riposo, si ritornerà in strada tra un paio di giorni per iniziare la terza e ultima settimana di gara.

CLASSIFICA TOUR DE FRANCE (dopo la quindicesima tappa)

1 1 – POGAČAR Tadej UAE Team Emirates 25 52″ 61:56:24

2 2 – VINGEGAARD Jonas Team Visma | Lease a Bike 32″ 3:09

3 3 – EVENEPOEL Remco Soudal Quick-Step 22″ 5:19

4 4 – ALMEIDA João UAE Team Emirates 10:54

5 6 ▲1 LANDA Mikel Soudal Quick-Step 11:21

6 5 ▼1 RODRÍGUEZ Carlos INEOS Grenadiers 11:27

7 7 – YATES Adam UAE Team Emirates 13:38

8 8 – CICCONE Giulio Lidl – Trek 15:48

9 9 – GEE Derek Israel – Premier Tech 4″ 16:12

10 12 ▲2 BUITRAGO Santiago Bahrain – Victorious 16:32

11 11 – GALL Felix Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team -20″ 17:01

12 10 ▼2 JORGENSON Matteo Team Visma | Lease a Bike 20:15

13 14 ▲1 HEALY Ben EF Education – EasyPost 29:26

14 17 ▲3 YATES Simon Team Jayco AlUla 35:09

15 15 – CRAS Steff TotalEnergies 37:33

16 18 ▲2 MARTIN Guillaume Cofidis 38:28

17 19 ▲2 DE PLUS Laurens INEOS Grenadiers 38:56

18 21 ▲3 HINDLEY Jai Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 45:51

19 16 ▼3 ROMO Javier Movistar Team 48:05

20 27 ▲7 CARAPAZ Richard EF Education – EasyPost 56:26

21 13 ▼8 BERNAL Egan INEOS Grenadiers 57:12

22 29 ▲7 MAS Enric Movistar Team 1:02:06

23 22 ▼1 KELDERMAN Wilco Team Visma | Lease a Bike 1:03:55

24 23 ▼1 MEINTJES Louis Intermarché – Wanty 1:04:57

25 28 ▲3 VERONA Carlos Lidl – Trek 1:10:46

26 25 ▼1 VAN WILDER Ilan Soudal Quick-Step 1:14:41

27 20 ▼7 HAIG Jack Bahrain – Victorious 1:16:24

28 26 ▼2 BERNARD Julien Lidl – Trek 1:17:40

29 24 ▼5 EIKING Odd Christian Uno-X Mobility 1:21:22

30 37 ▲7 JOHANNESSEN Tobias Halland Uno-X Mobility 1:26:58

31 31 – HARPER Chris Team Jayco AlUla 1:27:53

32 32 – SIVAKOV Pavel UAE Team Emirates 1:34:26

33 30 ▼3 MADOUAS Valentin Groupama – FDJ -40″ 1:39:12

34 35 ▲1 BARDET Romain Team dsm-firmenich PostNL 10″ 1:41:57

35 36 ▲1 BARGUIL Warren Team dsm-firmenich PostNL 1:46:49

36 40 ▲4 JEGAT Jordan TotalEnergies 1:48:23

37 43 ▲6 FUGLSANG Jakob Israel – Premier Tech 1:48:29

38 33 ▼5 THOMAS Geraint INEOS Grenadiers 1:49:36

39 34 ▼5 ARMIRAIL Bruno Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 1:53:23

40 45 ▲5 RODRÍGUEZ Cristián Arkéa – B&B Hotels 1:54:51

41 46 ▲5 JUNGELS Bob Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 1:54:52

42 39 ▼3 GRÉGOIRE Romain Groupama – FDJ 1:55:18

43 41 ▼2 ONLEY Oscar Team dsm-firmenich PostNL 1:55:52

44 38 ▼6 SKUJIŅŠ Toms Lidl – Trek 1:58:48

45 52 ▲7 SOLER Marc UAE Team Emirates 2:02:53

46 42 ▼4 KWIATKOWSKI Michał INEOS Grenadiers 2:07:07

47 44 ▼3 BENOOT Tiesj Team Visma | Lease a Bike 2:09:09

48 47 ▼1 OLIVEIRA Nelson Movistar Team 2:15:02

49 48 ▼1 PRODHOMME Nicolas Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 2:15:12

50 50 – COSTA Rui EF Education – EasyPost 2:20:03

51 49 ▼2 VAN GILS Maxim Lotto Dstny 2:23:14

52 53 ▲1 FORMOLO Davide Movistar Team 2:26:43

53 51 ▼2 VAN DEN BROEK Frank Team dsm-firmenich PostNL 6″ 2:27:12

54 57 ▲3 KULSET Johannes Uno-X Mobility 2:27:30

55 75 ▲20 TEJADA Harold Astana Qazaqstan Team 2″ 2:28:45

56 56 – POWLESS Neilson EF Education – EasyPost 2:30:03

57 58 ▲1 HOULE Hugo Israel – Premier Tech 2:30:23

58 54 ▼4 VAN AERT Wout Team Visma | Lease a Bike 16″ 2:31:38

59 59 – PACHER Quentin Groupama – FDJ 4″ 2:32:33

60 55 ▼5 POELS Wout Bahrain – Victorious 2:32:35

61 60 ▼1 GENIETS Kevin Groupama – FDJ 2:34:11

62 74 ▲12 SOBRERO Matteo Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 2:35:03

63 62 ▼1 ABRAHAMSEN Jonas Uno-X Mobility 11″ 2:38:33

64 61 ▼3 GAUDU David Groupama – FDJ 2:39:05

65 63 ▼2 KÜNG Stefan Groupama – FDJ 2:40:34

66 65 ▼1 NEILANDS Krists Israel – Premier Tech 2:41:49

67 66 ▼1 MÜHLBERGER Gregor Movistar Team 2:42:56

68 67 ▼1 CASTROVIEJO Jonathan INEOS Grenadiers 2:43:55

69 68 ▼1 TRATNIK Jan Team Visma | Lease a Bike 2:44:46

70 70 – MOSCON Gianni Soudal Quick-Step 2:45:54

71 69 ▼2 LAPEIRA Paul Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 2:46:28

72 64 ▼8 GOOSSENS Kobe Intermarché – Wanty 2:46:36

73 82 ▲9 WELLENS Tim UAE Team Emirates 2:48:45

74 73 ▼1 STUYVEN Jasper Lidl – Trek 2:48:58

75 81 ▲6 POLITT Nils UAE Team Emirates 2:49:38

76 72 ▼4 ARANBURU Alex Movistar Team 2:50:18

77 76 ▼1 NAESEN Oliver Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 2:50:55

78 80 ▲2 PETERS Nans Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 2:52:27

79 79 – GIBBONS Ryan Lidl – Trek 2:53:33

80 71 ▼9 TEUNISSEN Mike Intermarché – Wanty 2:53:51

81 84 ▲3 LAZKANO Oier Movistar Team 2:54:42

82 85 ▲3 QUINN Sean EF Education – EasyPost 2:56:31

83 77 ▼6 CAMPENAERTS Victor Lotto Dstny 2:56:46

84 86 ▲2 ZIMMERMANN Georg Intermarché – Wanty 2:57:14

85 87 ▲2 VAN MOER Brent Lotto Dstny 2:57:55

86 102 ▲16 BURGAUDEAU Mathieu TotalEnergies 2:58:04

87 78 ▼9 WILLIAMS Stephen Israel – Premier Tech 2:58:26

88 83 ▼5 CORT Magnus Uno-X Mobility 2:59:51

89 88 ▼1 VAN DER POEL Mathieu Alpecin – Deceuninck 3:00:55

90 91 ▲1 HIRT Jan Soudal Quick-Step 3:01:18

91 89 ▼2 LEMMEN Bart Team Visma | Lease a Bike 3:02:48

92 90 ▼2 LAPORTE Christophe Team Visma | Lease a Bike 3:04:16

93 93 – BISSEGGER Stefan EF Education – EasyPost 3:05:08

94 92 ▼2 VAUQUELIN Kévin Arkéa – B&B Hotels 18″ 3:07:26

95 96 ▲1 MATTHEWS Michael Team Jayco AlUla 3:07:58

96 97 ▲1 GODON Dorian Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 3:08:42

97 94 ▼3 GRELLIER Fabien TotalEnergies 3:09:39

98 95 ▼3 LAURANCE Axel Alpecin – Deceuninck 3:10:02

99 103 ▲4 HALLER Marco Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 3:11:33

100 101 ▲1 TILLER Rasmus Uno-X Mobility 3:12:08

101 99 ▼2 VERMEERSCH Gianni Alpecin – Deceuninck 3:12:30

102 104 ▲2 GESCHKE Simon Cofidis 3:13:35

103 100 ▼3 GACHIGNARD Thomas TotalEnergies 3:13:53

104 98 ▼6 LUTSENKO Alexey Astana Qazaqstan Team -20″ 3:17:04

105 108 ▲3 COQUARD Bryan Cofidis 3:17:33

106 107 ▲1 JUUL-JENSEN Christopher Team Jayco AlUla 3:18:10

107 105 ▼2 TURGIS Anthony TotalEnergies 10″ 3:19:50

108 106 ▼2 STEWART Jake Israel – Premier Tech 3:20:24

109 111 ▲2 DENZ Nico Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 3:20:37

110 119 ▲9 RUSSO Clément Groupama – FDJ 3:22:03

111 110 ▼1 GIRMAY Biniam Intermarché – Wanty 42″ 3:23:11

112 117 ▲5 VAN DEN BERG Marijn EF Education – EasyPost 3:23:12

113 113 – ARNDT Nikias Bahrain – Victorious 3:23:26

114 118 ▲4 ZINGLE Axel Cofidis 3:23:32

115 112 ▼3 ACKERMANN Pascal Israel – Premier Tech 12″ 3:23:47

116 115 ▼1 PAGE Hugo Intermarché – Wanty 3:24:45

117 116 ▼1 CHAMPOUSSIN Clément Arkéa – B&B Hotels 3:24:53

118 109 ▼9 MEZGEC Luka Team Jayco AlUla 3:26:04

119 120 ▲1 ALLEGAERT Piet Cofidis 3:28:49

120 114 ▼6 DEGENKOLB John Team dsm-firmenich PostNL 3:29:04

121 121 – GARCÍA PIERNA Raúl Arkéa – B&B Hotels 3:30:25

122 122 – REX Laurenz Intermarché – Wanty 3:30:58

123 123 – VERCHER Mattéo TotalEnergies 3:31:22

124 124 – DE LIE Arnaud Lotto Dstny 8″ 3:36:01

125 127 ▲2 VAN POPPEL Danny Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 3:36:22

126 126 – BEULLENS Cedric Lotto Dstny 3:38:49

127 125 ▼2 DURBRIDGE Luke Team Jayco AlUla 3:39:02

128 128 – LAMPAERT Yves Soudal Quick-Step 3:40:19

129 130 ▲1 PHILIPSEN Jasper Alpecin – Deceuninck 32″ 3:40:54

130 133 ▲3 TURNER Ben INEOS Grenadiers 3:43:22

131 131 – DILLIER Silvan Alpecin – Deceuninck 3:43:42

132 129 ▼3 MOHORIČ Matej Bahrain – Victorious 3:44:33

133 134 ▲1 WÆRENSKJOLD Søren Uno-X Mobility 3:47:58

134 136 ▲2 DUJARDIN Sandy TotalEnergies 3:50:52

135 132 ▼3 DÉMARE Arnaud Arkéa – B&B Hotels 3:51:28

136 135 ▼1 KRISTOFF Alexander Uno-X Mobility 4″ 3:51:29

137 148 ▲11 MARTINEZ Lenny Groupama – FDJ 3:52:23

138 137 ▼1 GRIGNARD Sébastien Lotto Dstny 3:52:47

139 139 – VANHOUCKE Harm Lotto Dstny 3:56:54

140 138 ▼2 GHYS Robbe Alpecin – Deceuninck 3:57:33

141 140 ▼1 MCLAY Daniel Arkéa – B&B Hotels 3:58:19

142 141 ▼1 MOZZATO Luca Arkéa – B&B Hotels 4:00:55

143 142 ▼1 BENNETT Sam Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 4:03:17

144 145 ▲1 GROENEWEGEN Dylan Team Jayco AlUla 10″ 4:04:00

145 146 ▲1 REINDERS Elmar Team Jayco AlUla 4:04:01

146 143 ▼3 EEKHOFF Nils Team dsm-firmenich PostNL 4:05:40

147 144 ▼3 BOL Cees Astana Qazaqstan Team 4:07:22

148 147 ▼1 GAVIRIA Fernando Movistar Team 10″ 4:09:33

149 149 – BAUHAUS Phil Bahrain – Victorious 4:10:54

150 152 ▲2 DRIZNERS Jarrad Lotto Dstny 4:17:20

151 150 ▼1 CAVENDISH Mark Astana Qazaqstan Team -30″ 4:20:46

152 151 ▼1 BALLERINI Davide Astana Qazaqstan Team 4:21:11