Ciclismo
Ordine d’arrivo Giro d’Italia 2024, terza tappa: Merlier brucia Milan allo sprint, decimo Dainese
Tim Merlier si prende la terza tappa del Giro d’Italia 2024. Il primo duello allo sprint è del belga della Soudal-Quick Step, che si impone di mezza ruota su Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) e Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty). Una frazione che, dopo un lungo inseguimento del gruppo sugli sprinter che avevano preso un po’ di margine, ha visto nel finale l’imprevisto tentativo della maglia rosa Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates), che ha seguito Mikkel Honoré (EF Education Easypost) e si è visto Geraint Thomas (Ineos-Grenadiers) sulle sue ruote.
I due hanno resistito fino ai 500 metri dal traguardo, con Milan che ha dovuto lanciare una volata lunghissima venendo costretto anche a doversi spostare sulla sinistra per l’allargamento di Ethan Vernon (Israel – Premier Tech). Così Merlier, rimasto coperto, ha potuto fare tranquillamente la sua volata prendendosi la vittoria.
GIRO D’ITALIA 2024, ORDINE D’ARRIVO TERZA TAPPA
1 MERLIER Tim Soudal Quick-Step 180 80 12″ 3:54:35
2 MILAN Jonathan Lidl – Trek 130 50 9″ ,,
3 GIRMAY Biniam Intermarché – Wanty 95 35 4″ ,,
4 BIERMANS Jenthe Arkéa – B&B Hotels 80 25 ,,
5 ANDRESEN Tobias Lund Team dsm-firmenich PostNL 60 18 ,,
6 KOOIJ Olav Team Visma | Lease a Bike 45 15 ,,
7 VERNON Ethan Israel – Premier Tech 40 12 3:10
8 ANIOŁKOWSKI Stanisław Cofidis 35 10 0:00
9 GAVIRIA Fernando Movistar Team 30 8 ,,
10 DAINESE Alberto Tudor Pro Cycling Team 25 6 ,,
11 MOLANO Juan Sebastián UAE Team Emirates 20 5 ,,
12 GROVES Kaden Alpecin – Deceuninck 15 4 1″ ,,
13 EWAN Caleb Team Jayco AlUla 10 3 ,,
14 BAUHAUS Phil Bahrain – Victorious 5 2 ,,
15 VAN POPPEL Danny BORA – hansgrohe 2 1 ,,
16 KANTER Max Astana Qazaqstan Team ,,
17 PITHIE Laurence Groupama – FDJ ,,
18 OLDANI Stefano Cofidis ,,
19 HOFSTETTER Hugo Israel – Premier Tech ,,
20 PICCOLO Andrea EF Education – EasyPost ,,
21 VENDRAME Andrea Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team ,,
22 LONARDI Giovanni Team Polti Kometa ,,
23 VERMAERKE Kevin Team dsm-firmenich PostNL ,,
24 NARVÁEZ Jhonatan INEOS Grenadiers ,,
25 LIPOWITZ Florian BORA – hansgrohe ,,
26 GANNA Filippo INEOS Grenadiers ,,
27 TOUZÉ Damien Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team ,,
28 KOCH Jonas BORA – hansgrohe ,,
29 TIBERI Antonio Bahrain – Victorious ,,
30 MIHKELS Madis Intermarché – Wanty ,,
31 SCHACHMANN Maximilian BORA – hansgrohe ,,
32 PIGANZOLI Davide Team Polti Kometa ,,
33 ZANA Filippo Team Jayco AlUla ,,
34 MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe BORA – hansgrohe ,,
35 SMITH Dion Intermarché – Wanty ,,
36 STORER Michael Tudor Pro Cycling Team ,,
37 VANSEVENANT Mauri Soudal Quick-Step ,,
38 RUBIO Einer Movistar Team ,,
39 PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team ,,
40 BAUDIN Alex Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team ,,
41 LUTSENKO Alexey Astana Qazaqstan Team ,,
42 ARENSMAN Thymen INEOS Grenadiers ,,
43 TRENTIN Matteo Tudor Pro Cycling Team ,,
44 CONSONNI Simone Lidl – Trek ,,
45 OLIVEIRA Rui UAE Team Emirates ,,
46 POGAČAR Tadej UAE Team Emirates 2″ ,,
47 FROIDEVAUX Robin Tudor Pro Cycling Team ,,
48 CARUSO Damiano Bahrain – Victorious ,,
49 THOMAS Geraint INEOS Grenadiers 1″ ,,
50 ZANONCELLO Enrico VF Group – Bardiani CSF – Faizanè ,,
51 GESCHKE Simon Cofidis ,,
52 SHEFFIELD Magnus INEOS Grenadiers ,,
53 LAMPERTI Luke Soudal Quick-Step ,,
54 CONCI Nicola Alpecin – Deceuninck ,,
55 TRATNIK Jan Team Visma | Lease a Bike ,,
56 STEINHAUSER Georg EF Education – EasyPost ,,
57 ALEOTTI Giovanni BORA – hansgrohe ,,
58 MUÑOZ Francisco Team Polti Kometa ,,
59 ZAMBANINI Edoardo Bahrain – Victorious ,,
60 HIRT Jan Soudal Quick-Step ,,
61 O’CONNOR Ben Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team ,,
62 LÓPEZ Juan Pedro Lidl – Trek ,,
63 UIJTDEBROEKS Cian Team Visma | Lease a Bike ,,
64 CHAVES Esteban EF Education – EasyPost ,,
65 GROßSCHARTNER Felix UAE Team Emirates ,,
66 POZZOVIVO Domenico VF Group – Bardiani CSF – Faizanè ,,
67 BARDET Romain Team dsm-firmenich PostNL ,,
68 HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich EF Education – EasyPost ,,
69 KIELICH Timo Alpecin – Deceuninck ,,
70 WARBASSE Larry Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team ,,
71 PLAPP Luke Team Jayco AlUla ,,
72 FORTUNATO Lorenzo Astana Qazaqstan Team ,,
73 SCARONI Christian Astana Qazaqstan Team ,,
74 LAPORTE Christophe Team Visma | Lease a Bike ,,
75 TONELLI Alessandro VF Group – Bardiani CSF – Faizanè ,,
76 COVILI Luca VF Group – Bardiani CSF – Faizanè ,,
77 VAN LERBERGHE Bert Soudal Quick-Step ,,
78 MULUBRHAN Henok Astana Qazaqstan Team ,,
79 BAGIOLI Andrea Lidl – Trek ,,
80 FERNÁNDEZ Rubén Cofidis ,,
81 TORRES Albert Movistar Team ,,
82 ASKEY Lewis Groupama – FDJ ,,
83 THEUNS Edward Lidl – Trek ,,
84 BAIS Mattia Team Polti Kometa ,,
85 VALGREN Michael EF Education – EasyPost ,,
86 CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander EF Education – EasyPost ,,
87 MAESTRI Mirco Team Polti Kometa ,,
88 HOOLE Daan Lidl – Trek ,,
89 KRIEGER Alexander Tudor Pro Cycling Team ,,
90 QUINTANA Nairo Movistar Team ,,
91 CIMOLAI Davide Movistar Team ,,
92 ALAPHILIPPE Julian Soudal Quick-Step 0:19
93 STUYVEN Jasper Lidl – Trek 0:27
94 COSTIOU Ewen Arkéa – B&B Hotels ,,
95 VALTER Attila Team Visma | Lease a Bike ,,
96 CALMEJANE Lilian Intermarché – Wanty ,,
97 PARET-PEINTRE Valentin Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team ,,
98 MEZGEC Luka Team Jayco AlUla ,,
99 RIES Michel Arkéa – B&B Hotels 0:36
100 MAYRHOFER Marius Tudor Pro Cycling Team 0:46
101 AFFINI Edoardo Team Visma | Lease a Bike 0:59
102 CHAMPION Thomas Cofidis 1:10
103 DEBEAUMARCHÉ Nicolas Cofidis ,,
104 VAN DIJKE Tim Team Visma | Lease a Bike ,,
105 PALENI Enzo Groupama – FDJ ,,
106 BAIS Davide Team Polti Kometa ,,
107 VAN SINTMAARTENSDIJK Roel Intermarché – Wanty ,,
108 WALSCHEID Max Team Jayco AlUla ,,
109 STORK Florian Tudor Pro Cycling Team ,,
110 PRONSKIY Vadim Astana Qazaqstan Team ,,
111 GRONDIN Donavan Arkéa – B&B Hotels ,,
112 HEPBURN Michael Team Jayco AlUla ,,
113 PIETROBON Andrea Team Polti Kometa 1:27
114 PASQUALON Andrea Bahrain – Victorious ,,
115 BALLERINI Davide Astana Qazaqstan Team 1:35
116 DE MARCHI Alessandro Team Jayco AlUla ,,
117 DEKKER David Arkéa – B&B Hotels 1:58
118 PLANCKAERT Edward Alpecin – Deceuninck ,,
119 VAN DEN BOSSCHE Fabio Alpecin – Deceuninck ,,
120 NOVAK Domen UAE Team Emirates 2:00
121 LAENGEN Vegard Stake UAE Team Emirates ,,
122 SÜTTERLIN Jasha Bahrain – Victorious 2:11
123 BARTHE Cyril Groupama – FDJ ,,
124 LIENHARD Fabian Groupama – FDJ ,,
125 BAYER Tobias Alpecin – Deceuninck 2:36
126 DE POOTER Dries Intermarché – Wanty ,,
127 RAISBERG Nadav Israel – Premier Tech ,,
128 SWIFT Connor INEOS Grenadiers ,,
129 SÁNCHEZ Pelayo Movistar Team ,,
130 JAKOBSEN Fabio Team dsm-firmenich PostNL 2:47
131 ČERNÝ Josef Soudal Quick-Step 3:31
132 MILESI Lorenzo Movistar Team ,,
133 RIOU Alan Arkéa – B&B Hotels ,,
134 SWIFT Ben INEOS Grenadiers 3″ ,,
135 MARCELLUSI Martin VF Group – Bardiani CSF – Faizanè ,,
136 VELASCO Simone Astana Qazaqstan Team 3:37
137 THOMAS Benjamin Cofidis ,,
138 DE BOD Stefan EF Education – EasyPost ,,
139 BARRÉ Louis Arkéa – B&B Hotels ,,
140 WOOD Harrison Cofidis ,,
141 KEPPLINGER Rainer Bahrain – Victorious ,,
142 TAROZZI Manuele VF Group – Bardiani CSF – Faizanè ,,
143 LE GAC Olivier Groupama – FDJ ,,
144 COLLEONI Kevin Intermarché – Wanty ,,
145 FABBRO Matteo Team Polti Kometa ,,
146 GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel Lidl – Trek ,,
147 MAJKA Rafał UAE Team Emirates ,,
148 FRIGO Marco Israel – Premier Tech ,,
149 KAMP Alexander Tudor Pro Cycling Team ,,
150 GAMPER Patrick BORA – hansgrohe ,,
151 PELLIZZARI Giulio VF Group – Bardiani CSF – Faizanè ,,
152 GERMANI Lorenzo Groupama – FDJ ,,
153 VERRE Alessandro Arkéa – B&B Hotels ,,
154 SCHULTZ Nick Israel – Premier Tech ,,
155 HAMILTON Chris Team dsm-firmenich PostNL ,,
156 FIORELLI Filippo VF Group – Bardiani CSF – Faizanè ,,
157 WOODS Michael Israel – Premier Tech ,,