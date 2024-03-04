Rugby
Rugby, Sei Nazioni 2024: Scozia, emergenza nei trequarti
Torna questo weekend il Guinness Sei Nazioni 2024 e sabato pomeriggio, con fischio d’inizio alle 15.15, allo Stadio Olimpico di Roma l’Italia affronterà la Scozia per il quarto turno del torneo. Una Scozia in grande spolvero, che ha vinto due partite su tre (perdendo con la Francia con una meta non assegnata dal Tmo ma regolare, ndr.), ma che si presenterà a Roma con due assenze di peso.
Non ha ancora giocato nel Sei Nazioni, ma Gregor Townsend sperava di riaverlo per lo sprint finale. Invece Darcy Graham dovrà restare ai box ancora a lungo, perché l’ala dell’Edimburgo, tenuto ai box da un infortunio al quadricipite, ha anche problemi all’inguine e dovrà venir operato, perdendo il resto della stagione.
Townsend, però, nei trequarti perde un’altra pedina fondamentale. Si tratta del centro Sione Tuipulotu, uscito infortunato dall’ultimo match contro l’Inghilterra. Per lui un infortunio al ginocchio che dovrebbe tenerlo lontano dai campi per un decina di settimane e, dunque, anche per lui il Sei Nazioni è finito.
SCOZIA – convocati
Avanti
Ewan Ashman – Edinburgh Rugby
Josh Bayliss – Bath Rugby
Jamie Bhatti – Glasgow Warriors
Andy Christie – Saracens
Luke Crosbie – Edinburgh Rugby
Scott Cummings – Glasgow Warriors
Jack Dempsey – Glasgow Warriors
Rory Darge – Glasgow Warriors
Grant Gilchrist – Edinburgh Rugby
Richie Gray – Glasgow Warriors
Matt Fagerson – Glasgow Warriors
Zander Fagerson – Glasgow Warriors
Alec Hepburn – Exeter Chiefs
Will Hurd – Leicester Tigers
Johnny Matthews – Glasgow Warriors
WP Nel – Edinburgh Rugby
Jamie Ritchie – Edinburgh Rugby
Pierre Schoeman – Edinburgh Rugby
Sam Skinner – Edinburgh Rugby
George Turner – Glasgow Warriors
Glen Young – Edinburgh Rugby
Trequarti
Adam Hastings – Gloucester Rugby
Ben Healy – Edinburgh Rugby
George Horne – Glasgow Warriors
Rory Hutchinson – Northampton Saints
Huw Jones – Glasgow Warriors
Blair Kinghorn – Toulouse
Stafford McDowall – Glasgow Warriors
Harry Paterson – Edinburgh Rugby
Ali Price – Edinburgh Rugby
Cameron Redpath – Bath Rugby
Arron Reed – Sale Sharks
Kyle Rowe – Glasgow Warriors
Finn Russell – Bath Rugby
Kyle Steyn – Glasgow Warriors
Duhan van der Merwe – Edinburgh Rugby
Ben White – Toulon