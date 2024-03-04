Rugby, Sei Nazioni 2024: Scozia, emergenza nei trequarti

Torna questo weekend il Guinness Sei Nazioni 2024 e sabato pomeriggio, con fischio d’inizio alle 15.15, allo Stadio Olimpico di Roma l’Italia affronterà la Scozia per il quarto turno del torneo. Una Scozia in grande spolvero, che ha vinto due partite su tre (perdendo con la Francia con una meta non assegnata dal Tmo ma regolare, ndr.), ma che si presenterà a Roma con due assenze di peso.

Non ha ancora giocato nel Sei Nazioni, ma Gregor Townsend sperava di riaverlo per lo sprint finale. Invece Darcy Graham dovrà restare ai box ancora a lungo, perché l’ala dell’Edimburgo, tenuto ai box da un infortunio al quadricipite, ha anche problemi all’inguine e dovrà venir operato, perdendo il resto della stagione.

Townsend, però, nei trequarti perde un’altra pedina fondamentale. Si tratta del centro Sione Tuipulotu, uscito infortunato dall’ultimo match contro l’Inghilterra. Per lui un infortunio al ginocchio che dovrebbe tenerlo lontano dai campi per un decina di settimane e, dunque, anche per lui il Sei Nazioni è finito.

SCOZIA – convocati

Avanti

Ewan Ashman – Edinburgh Rugby

Josh Bayliss – Bath Rugby

Jamie Bhatti – Glasgow Warriors

Andy Christie – Saracens

Luke Crosbie – Edinburgh Rugby

Scott Cummings – Glasgow Warriors

Jack Dempsey – Glasgow Warriors

Rory Darge – Glasgow Warriors

Grant Gilchrist – Edinburgh Rugby

Richie Gray – Glasgow Warriors

Matt Fagerson – Glasgow Warriors

Zander Fagerson – Glasgow Warriors

Alec Hepburn – Exeter Chiefs

Will Hurd – Leicester Tigers

Johnny Matthews – Glasgow Warriors

WP Nel – Edinburgh Rugby

Jamie Ritchie – Edinburgh Rugby

Pierre Schoeman – Edinburgh Rugby

Sam Skinner – Edinburgh Rugby

George Turner – Glasgow Warriors

Glen Young – Edinburgh Rugby

Trequarti

Adam Hastings – Gloucester Rugby

Ben Healy – Edinburgh Rugby

George Horne – Glasgow Warriors

Rory Hutchinson – Northampton Saints

Huw Jones – Glasgow Warriors

Blair Kinghorn – Toulouse

Stafford McDowall – Glasgow Warriors

Harry Paterson – Edinburgh Rugby

Ali Price – Edinburgh Rugby

Cameron Redpath – Bath Rugby

Arron Reed – Sale Sharks

Kyle Rowe – Glasgow Warriors

Finn Russell – Bath Rugby

Kyle Steyn – Glasgow Warriors

Duhan van der Merwe – Edinburgh Rugby

Ben White – Toulon