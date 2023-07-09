Ciclismo
Tour de France 2023, tutte le classifiche: Neilson Powless va in fuga e rafforza il primato nella graduatoria riservata agli scalatori
La frazione con partenza da Saint-Léonard-de-Noblat ed arrivo sul Puy de Dôme, di 182.4 km, è stata la nona del Tour de France 2023 di ciclismo su strada: nella graduatoria riservata agli scalatori, grazie alla fuga di giornata, rafforza il primato lo statunitense Neilson Powless, alfiere della EF Education-EasyPost.
Tour de France 2023: rimonta vincente di Michael Woods sul Puy de Dôme. Pogacar guadagna 8” su Vingegaard
CLASSIFICA GENERALE 9A TAPPA TOUR DE FRANCE 2023
1 VINGEGAARD Jonas Jumbo-Visma 38:37:46
2 POGACAR Tadej UAE Team Emirates + 17
3 HINDLEY Jai BORA-hansgrohe + 02:40
4 RODRIGUEZ Carlos INEOS Grenadiers + 04:22
5 YATES Adam UAE Team Emirates + 04:39
6 YATES Simon Team Jayco-AlUla + 04:44
7 2 PIDCOCK Tom INEOS Grenadiers + 05:26
8 1 GAUDU David Groupama-FDJ + 06:01
9 1 KUSS Sepp Jumbo-Visma + 06:45
10 2 BARDET Romain Team dsm-firmenich + 06:58
11 1 BILBAO Pello Bahrain Victorious + 07:37
12 3 MEINTJES Louis Intermarché-Circus-Wanty + 08:50
13 BUCHMANN Emanuel BORA-hansgrohe + 09:09
14 LANDA Mikel Bahrain Victorious + 09:09
15 2 PINOT Thibaut Groupama-FDJ + 09:36
16 2 GALL Felix AG2R Citroën Team + 09:46
17 1 MARTIN Guillaume Cofidis + 11:12
18 7 O’CONNOR Ben AG2R Citroën Team + 14:04
19 1 CASTROVIEJO Jonathan INEOS Grenadiers + 16:05
20 2 MADOUAS Valentin Groupama-FDJ + 18:56
21 10 BERTHET Clément AG2R Citroën Team + 19:24
22 10 WOODS Michael Israel-Premier Tech + 19:39
23 2 KELDERMAN Wilco Jumbo-Visma + 20:42
24 1 HARPER Chris Team Jayco-AlUla + 23:36
25 2 VAN AERT Wout Jumbo-Visma + 27:30
26 3 TEJADA Harold Astana Qazaqstan Team + 28:00
27 3 ALAPHILIPPE Julian Soudal Quick-Step + 28:29
28 9 SKJELMOSE Mattias Lidl-Trek + 29:16
29 2 MAJKA Rafal UAE Team Emirates + 31:27
30 7 IZAGIRRE Gorka Movistar Team + 31:40
31 3 BERNAL Egan INEOS Grenadiers + 34:32
32 6 CICCONE Giulio Lidl-Trek + 35:38
33 3 GUERREIRO Ruben Movistar Team + 38:08
34 14 BURGAUDEAU Mathieu TotalEnergies + 40:16
35 2 JUNGELS Bob BORA-hansgrohe + 40:22
36 14 POWLESS Neilson EF Education-EasyPost + 40:50
37 12 DE LA CRUZ David Astana Qazaqstan Team + 41:30
38 1 HAIG Jack Bahrain Victorious + 44:23
39 3 BARGUIL Warren Team Arkéa-Samsic + 46:04
40 20 JORGENSON Matteo Movistar Team + 47:04
41 6 TEUNS Dylan Israel-Premier Tech + 47:06
42 GROSSSCHARTNE Felix UAE Team Emirates + 48:21
43 2 LOPEZ Juan Pedro Lidl-Trek + 49:01
44 10 JOHANNESSEN Tobias Halland Uno-X Pro Cycling Team + 49:42
45 7 PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien AG2R Citroën Team + 50:03
46 2 GENIETS Kevin Groupama-FDJ + 54:54
47 9 IZAGIRRE Ion Cofidis + 55:11
48 8 BENOOT Tiesj Jumbo-Visma + 56:03
49 28 GREGAARD Jonas Uno-X Pro Cycling Team + 56:14
50 21 CAMPENAERTS Victor Lotto Dstny + 56:23
51 DINHAM Matthew Team dsm-firmenich + 59:31
52 5 LOUVEL Matis Team Arkéa-Samsic + 01:00:29
53 31 LUTSENKO Alexey Astana Qazaqstan Team + 01:00:57
54 HAMILTON Chris Team dsm-firmenich + 01:01:47
55 MARTINEZ Daniel INEOS Grenadiers + 01:02:27
56 13 CHAMPOUSSIN Clément Team Arkéa-Samsic + 01:02:53
57 11 KWIATKOWSKI Michal INEOS Grenadiers + 01:04:38
58 13 GALLOPIN Tony Lidl-Trek + 01:05:02
59 35 MOHORIC Matej Bahrain Victorious + 01:05:47
60 1 KÜNG Stefan Groupama-FDJ + 01:07:22
61 NEILANDS Krists Israel-Premier Tech + 01:08:20
62 3 PACHER Quentin Groupama-FDJ + 01:08:26
63 11 MÜHLBERGER Gregor Movistar Team + 01:08:40
64 11 PEDRERO Antonio Movistar Team + 01:09:11
65 3 POELS Wout Bahrain Victorious + 01:09:23
66 4 OLIVEIRA Nelson Movistar Team + 01:10:09
67 5 CALMEJANE Lilian Intermarché-Circus-Wanty + 01:11:38
68 ZIMMERMANN Georg Intermarché-Circus-Wanty + 01:11:56
69 11 CHAVES Esteban EF Education-EasyPost + 01:13:33
70 13 ARANBURU Alex Movistar Team + 01:13:40
71 2 GESCHKE Simon Cofidis + 01:14:36
72 6 HOULE Hugo Israel-Premier Tech + 01:14:49
73 6 COSTA Rui Intermarché-Circus-Wanty + 01:14:49
74 35 LATOUR Pierre TotalEnergies + 01:14:52
75 11 SHAW James EF Education-EasyPost + 01:15:10
76 13 BETTIOL Alberto EF Education-EasyPost + 01:16:24
77 3 VAN BAARLE Dylan Jumbo-Visma + 01:16:47
78 9 SCHULTZ Nick Israel-Premier Tech + 01:17:06
79 12 FRAILE Omar INEOS Grenadiers + 01:18:31
80 VAN DER POEL Mathieu Alpecin-Deceuninck + 01:20:10
81 1 DELAPLACE Anthony Team Arkéa-Samsic + 01:20:28
82 6 VAN GILS Maxim Lotto Dstny + 01:20:56
83 3 CRADDOCK Lawson Team Jayco-AlUla + 01:21:58
84 6 STRONG Corbin Israel-Premier Tech + 01:23:14
85 10 LAFAY Victor Cofidis + 01:23:21
86 3 SOLER Marc UAE Team Emirates + 01:23:29
87 4 PEREZ Anthony Cofidis + 01:24:51
88 7 VAN DEN BERG Lars Groupama-FDJ + 01:25:07
89 2 KONRAD Patrick BORA-hansgrohe + 01:25:31
90 1 NAESEN Oliver AG2R Citroën Team + 01:30:51
91 1 BOASSON-HAGEN Edvald TotalEnergies + 01:31:04
92 7 VAN HOOYDONCK Nathan Jumbo-Visma + 01:31:04
93 5 URAN Rigoberto EF Education-EasyPost + 01:32:10
94 2 EENKHOORN Pascal Lotto Dstny + 01:32:18
95 2 HERMANS Quinten Alpecin-Deceuninck + 01:32:30
96 20 VERMAERKE Kevin Team dsm-firmenich + 01:33:11
97 1 HALLER Marco BORA-hansgrohe + 01:33:36
98 3 DEWULF Stan AG2R Citroën Team + 01:33:43
99 3 POLITT Nils BORA-hansgrohe + 01:34:29
100 4 FERRON Valentin TotalEnergies + 01:35:09
101 2 PHILIPSEN Jasper Alpecin-Deceuninck + 01:35:43
102 2 STUYVEN Jasper Lidl-Trek + 01:35:49
103 6 PEDERSEN Mads Lidl-Trek + 01:36:47
104 3 ABRAHAMSEN Jonas Uno-X Pro Cycling Team + 01:36:57
105 5 TEUNISSEN Mike Intermarché-Circus-Wanty + 01:38:53
106 9 PETERS Nans AG2R Citroën Team + 01:39:24
107 6 GIRMAY Biniam Intermarché-Circus-Wanty + 01:40:34
108 4 ARNDT Nikias Bahrain Victorious + 01:40:38
109 4 WRIGHT Fred Bahrain Victorious + 01:40:39
110 4 CHARMIG Anthon Uno-X Pro Cycling Team + 01:40:47
111 7 BOIVIN Guillaume Israel-Premier Tech + 01:41:31
112 9 LAPORTE Christophe Jumbo-Visma + 01:41:51
113 2 CLARKE Simon Israel-Premier Tech + 01:42:11
114 OSS Daniel TotalEnergies + 01:42:50
115 2 KIRSCH Alex Lidl-Trek + 01:42:56
116 8 COQUARD Bryan Cofidis + 01:43:14
117 5 ASGREEN Kasper Soudal Quick-Step + 01:43:49
118 1 DILLIER Silvan Alpecin-Deceuninck + 01:44:27
119 11 SMITH Dion Intermarché-Circus-Wanty + 01:44:55
120 3 TURGIS Anthony TotalEnergies + 01:45:01
121 TILLER Rasmus Uno-X Pro Cycling Team + 01:46:52
122 4 COSNEFROY Benoît AG2R Citroën Team + 01:47:51
123 TURNER Ben INEOS Grenadiers + 01:47:53
124 4 KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren Alpecin-Deceuninck + 01:48:10
125 10 RICKAERT Jonas Alpecin-Deceuninck + 01:48:33
126 1 CORT Magnus EF Education-EasyPost + 01:48:58
127 3 GUGLIELMI Simon Team Arkéa-Samsic + 01:49:28
128 6 SAGAN Peter TotalEnergies + 01:49:35
129 5 CAVAGNA Remi Soudal Quick-Step + 01:49:38
130 1 JUUL-JENSEN Christopher Team Jayco-AlUla + 01:49:57
131 5 VAN POPPEL Danny BORA-hansgrohe + 01:50:16
132 1 BIERMANS Jenthe Team Arkéa-Samsic + 01:50:52
133 5 DEVENYNS Dries Soudal Quick-Step + 01:51:12
134 3 VERMEERSCH Florian Lotto Dstny + 01:52:20
135 2 TRENTIN Matteo UAE Team Emirates + 01:52:44
136 9 MEZGEC Luka Team Jayco-AlUla + 01:53:36
137 4 LAENGEN Vegard Stake UAE Team Emirates + 01:53:45
138 AMADOR Andrey EF Education-EasyPost + 01:54:48
139 1 EWAN Caleb Lotto Dstny + 01:55:05
140 8 EEKHOFF Nils Team dsm-firmenich + 01:56:08
141 2 GOGL Michael Alpecin-Deceuninck + 01:56:47
142 2 TRÆEN Torstein Uno-X Pro Cycling Team + 01:58:16
143 2 PETIT Adrien Intermarché-Circus-Wanty + 01:58:24
144 5 GROENEWEGEN Dylan Team Jayco-AlUla + 01:58:55
145 1 REINDERS Elmar Team Jayco-AlUla + 01:58:57
146 4 WÆRENSKJOLD Søren Uno-X Pro Cycling Team + 01:59:25
147 KRISTOFF Alexander Uno-X Pro Cycling Team + 01:59:36
148 RENARD Alexis Cofidis + 02:01:26
149 MOZZATO Luca Team Arkéa-Samsic + 02:01:29
150 2 LAMPAERT Yves Soudal Quick-Step + 02:03:09
151 4 LE GAC Olivier Groupama-FDJ + 02:03:36
152 6 DURBRIDGE Luke Team Jayco-AlUla + 02:03:58
153 4 PICHON Laurent Team Arkéa-Samsic + 02:04:03
154 BJERG Mikkel UAE Team Emirates + 02:04:55
155 2 MEEUS Jordi BORA-hansgrohe + 02:05:43
156 3 SINKELDAM Ramon Alpecin-Deceuninck + 02:06:49
157 5 DE BUYST Jasper Lotto Dstny + 02:07:23
158 7 WELSFORD Sam Team dsm-firmenich + 02:07:44
159 9 DEGENKOLB John Team dsm-firmenich + 02:07:45
160 1 FRISON Frederik Lotto Dstny + 02:07:54
161 2 DECLERCQ Tim Soudal Quick-Step + 02:08:15
162 6 EDMONDSON Alex Team dsm-firmenich + 02:09:25
163 2 BAUHAUS Phil Bahrain Victorious + 02:12:12
164 BOL Cees Astana Qazaqstan Team + 02:14:58
165 2 JAKOBSEN Fabio Soudal Quick-Step + 02:16:25
166 ZINGLE Axel Cofidis + 02:17:08
167 1 MØRKØV Michael Soudal Quick-Step + 02:17:10
168 1 MOSCON Gianni Astana Qazaqstan Team + 02:17:36
169 1 FEDOROV Yevgeniy Astana Qazaqstan Team + 02:28:00
CLASSIFICA A PUNTI 9A TAPPA TOUR DE FRANCE 2023
1 PHILIPSEN Jasper Alpecin-Deceuninck 258
2 COQUARD Bryan Cofidis 149
3 PEDERSEN Mads Lidl-Trek 143
4 VAN AERT Wout Jumbo-Visma 112
5 POGACAR Tadej UAE Team Emirates 85
6 LAFAY Victor Cofidis 80
7 MEEUS Jordi BORA-hansgrohe 80
8 GIRMAY Biniam Intermarché-Circus-Wanty 77
9 EWAN Caleb Lotto Dstny 73
10 POWLESS Neilson EF Education-EasyPost 70
11 WOODS Michael Israel-Premier Tech 66
12 GROENEWEGEN Dylan Team Jayco-AlUla 62
13 HINDLEY Jai BORA-hansgrohe 51
14 GREGAARD Jonas Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 50
15 KRISTOFF Alexander Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 43
16 VINGEGAARD Jonas Jumbo-Visma 40
17 MOHORIC Matej Bahrain Victorious 39
18 YATES Adam UAE Team Emirates 38
19 YATES Simon Team Jayco-AlUla 38
20 LATOUR Pierre TotalEnergies 38
21 GUGLIELMI Simon Team Arkéa-Samsic 37
22 STRONG Corbin Israel-Premier Tech 37
23 JORGENSON Matteo Movistar Team 32
24 ABRAHAMSEN Jonas Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 31
25 JAKOBSEN Fabio Soudal Quick-Step 30
26 CAVAGNA Remi Soudal Quick-Step 28
27 MOZZATO Luca Team Arkéa-Samsic 28
28 SAGAN Peter TotalEnergies 27
29 CICCONE Giulio Lidl-Trek 25
30 BERTHET Clément AG2R Citroën Team 24
31 VAN POPPEL Danny BORA-hansgrohe 24
32 PIDCOCK Tom INEOS Grenadiers 22
33 BUCHMANN Emanuel BORA-hansgrohe 22
34 GALL Felix AG2R Citroën Team 22
35 LUTSENKO Alexey Astana Qazaqstan Team 22
36 DELAPLACE Anthony Team Arkéa-Samsic 20
37 BOASSON-HAGEN Edvald TotalEnergies 20
38 EENKHOORN Pascal Lotto Dstny 20
39 PICHON Laurent Team Arkéa-Samsic 20
40 BARDET Romain Team dsm-firmenich 20
41 CAMPENAERTS Victor Lotto Dstny 20
42 RODRIGUEZ Carlos INEOS Grenadiers 19
43 PINOT Thibaut Groupama-FDJ 19
44 WELSFORD Sam Team dsm-firmenich 19
45 DE LA CRUZ David Astana Qazaqstan Team 18
46 GAUDU David Groupama-FDJ 17
47 LOUVEL Matis Team Arkéa-Samsic 17
48 TURGIS Anthony TotalEnergies 17
49 BILBAO Pello Bahrain Victorious 16
50 EEKHOFF Nils Team dsm-firmenich 16
51 BURGAUDEAU Mathieu TotalEnergies 15
52 JOHANNESSEN Tobias Halland Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 15
53 SHAW James EF Education-EasyPost 15
54 FERRON Valentin TotalEnergies 15
55 DECLERCQ Tim Soudal Quick-Step 15
56 GUERREIRO Ruben Movistar Team 13
57 CALMEJANE Lilian Intermarché-Circus-Wanty 13
58 IZAGIRRE Gorka Movistar Team 12
59 BENOOT Tiesj Jumbo-Visma 12
60 TRENTIN Matteo UAE Team Emirates 12
61 DE BUYST Jasper Lotto Dstny 12
62 BAUHAUS Phil Bahrain Victorious 12
63 VAN DER POEL Mathieu Alpecin-Deceuninck 11
64 PEREZ Anthony Cofidis 11
65 TEUNS Dylan Israel-Premier Tech 10
66 KWIATKOWSKI Michal INEOS Grenadiers 10
67 KONRAD Patrick BORA-hansgrohe 10
68 NAESEN Oliver AG2R Citroën Team 10
69 TILLER Rasmus Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 10
70 JUUL-JENSEN Christopher Team Jayco-AlUla 10
71 MEZGEC Luka Team Jayco-AlUla 10
72 MARTINEZ Daniel INEOS Grenadiers 9
73 ASGREEN Kasper Soudal Quick-Step 9
74 BOL Cees Astana Qazaqstan Team 9
75 SKJELMOSE Mattias Lidl-Trek 8
76 HAIG Jack Bahrain Victorious 8
77 LANDA Mikel Bahrain Victorious 7
78 ARNDT Nikias Bahrain Victorious 7
79 KUSS Sepp Jumbo-Visma 6
80 RENARD Alexis Cofidis 6
81 BJERG Mikkel UAE Team Emirates 6
82 ARANBURU Alex Movistar Team 5
83 TEUNISSEN Mike Intermarché-Circus-Wanty 5
84 WRIGHT Fred Bahrain Victorious 4
85 BOIVIN Guillaume Israel-Premier Tech 4
86 RICKAERT Jonas Alpecin-Deceuninck 4
87 KELDERMAN Wilco Jumbo-Visma 3
88 LOPEZ Juan Pedro Lidl-Trek 3
89 MADOUAS Valentin Groupama-FDJ 2
90 SOLER Marc UAE Team Emirates 2
91 STUYVEN Jasper Lidl-Trek 2
92 KIRSCH Alex Lidl-Trek 2
93 WÆRENSKJOLD Søren Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 2
94 NEILANDS Krists Israel-Premier Tech 1
95 VERMAERKE Kevin Team dsm-firmenich 1
96 TRÆEN Torstein Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 1
CLASSIFICA GPM 9A TAPPA TOUR DE FRANCE 2023
1 POWLESS Neilson EF Education-EasyPost 46
2 GALL Felix AG2R Citroën Team 28
3 JOHANNESSEN Tobias Halland Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 26
4 GUERREIRO Ruben Movistar Team 22
5 WOODS Michael Israel-Premier Tech 20
6 POGACAR Tadej UAE Team Emirates 19
7 HINDLEY Jai BORA-hansgrohe 19
8 CICCONE Giulio Lidl-Trek 19
9 VINGEGAARD Jonas Jumbo-Visma 18
10 LATOUR Pierre TotalEnergies 16
11 VAN AERT Wout Jumbo-Visma 15
12 MARTINEZ Daniel INEOS Grenadiers 15
13 BUCHMANN Emanuel BORA-hansgrohe 14
14 SHAW James EF Education-EasyPost 14
15 JORGENSON Matteo Movistar Team 12
16 MOHORIC Matej Bahrain Victorious 12
17 KWIATKOWSKI Michal INEOS Grenadiers 10
18 NEILANDS Krists Israel-Premier Tech 9
19 BERTHET Clément AG2R Citroën Team 8
20 HAIG Jack Bahrain Victorious 5
21 GREGAARD Jonas Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 4
22 LUTSENKO Alexey Astana Qazaqstan Team 4
23 VAN DER POEL Mathieu Alpecin-Deceuninck 4
24 TURGIS Anthony TotalEnergies 4
25 EENKHOORN Pascal Lotto Dstny 3
26 ZIMMERMANN Georg Intermarché-Circus-Wanty 3
27 PICHON Laurent Team Arkéa-Samsic 3
28 YATES Simon Team Jayco-AlUla 2
29 ALAPHILIPPE Julian Soudal Quick-Step 2
30 CHAVES Esteban EF Education-EasyPost 2
31 BOASSON-HAGEN Edvald TotalEnergies 2
32 DELAPLACE Anthony Team Arkéa-Samsic 1
33 ABRAHAMSEN Jonas Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 1
34 CAMPENAERTS Victor Lotto Dstny 1
35 VAN BAARLE Dylan Jumbo-Visma 1
36 ASGREEN Kasper Soudal Quick-Step 1
37 GUGLIELMI Simon Team Arkéa-Samsic 1
38 DECLERCQ Tim Soudal Quick-Step 1
CLASSIFICA GIOVANI 9A TAPPA TOUR DE FRANCE 2023
1 POGACAR Tadej UAE Team Emirates 38:38:03
2 RODRIGUEZ Carlos INEOS Grenadiers + 04:05
3 PIDCOCK Tom INEOS Grenadiers + 05:09
4 GALL Felix AG2R Citroën Team + 09:29
5 SKJELMOSE Mattias Lidl-Trek + 28:59
6 BURGAUDEAU Mathieu TotalEnergies + 39:59
7 JORGENSON Matteo Movistar Team + 46:47
8 JOHANNESSEN Tobias Halland Uno-X Pro Cycling Team + 49:25
9 DINHAM Matthew Team dsm-firmenich + 59:14
10 LOUVEL Matis Team Arkéa-Samsic + 01:00:12
11 CHAMPOUSSIN Clément Team Arkéa-Samsic + 01:02:36
12 VAN GILS Maxim Lotto Dstny + 01:20:39
13 STRONG Corbin Israel-Premier Tech + 01:22:57
14 VAN DEN BERG Lars Groupama-FDJ + 01:24:50
15 VERMAERKE Kevin Team dsm-firmenich + 01:32:54
16 FERRON Valentin TotalEnergies + 01:34:52
17 PHILIPSEN Jasper Alpecin-Deceuninck + 01:35:26
18 GIRMAY Biniam Intermarché-Circus-Wanty + 01:40:17
19 WRIGHT Fred Bahrain Victorious + 01:40:22
20 CHARMIG Anthon Uno-X Pro Cycling Team + 01:40:30
21 TURNER Ben INEOS Grenadiers + 01:47:36
22 VERMEERSCH Florian Lotto Dstny + 01:52:03
23 EEKHOFF Nils Team dsm-firmenich + 01:55:51
24 WÆRENSKJOLD Søren Uno-X Pro Cycling Team + 01:59:08
25 RENARD Alexis Cofidis + 02:01:09
26 MOZZATO Luca Team Arkéa-Samsic + 02:01:12
27 BJERG Mikkel UAE Team Emirates + 02:04:38
28 MEEUS Jordi BORA-hansgrohe + 02:05:26
29 ZINGLE Axel Cofidis + 02:16:51
30 FEDOROV Yevgeniy Astana Qazaqstan Team + 02:27:43
Foto: LaPresse