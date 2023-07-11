Ciclismo
Ordine d’arrivo Tour de France 2023 tappa di oggi: Pello Bilbao vince in fuga e guadagna in classifica
Pello Bilbao ha vinto la decima tappa del Tour de France 2023. Lo spagnolo si è imposto in una frazione di 167 km da Vulcania a Issoire, trionfando al termine di una fuga da lontano e che lo ha visto prevalere nella volata conclusiva sul tedesco Georg Zimmermann, sull’australiano Ben O’Connor, sul lettone Krists Neilands e sul colombiano Esteban Chaves.
L’alfiere della Bahrain-Victorious ha anche guadagnato tre minuti in classifica generale e si è issato al quinto posto in graduatoria, dove continua a primeggiare il danese Jonas Vingegaard con 17 secondi di margine sullo sloveno Tadej Pogacar. Di seguito l’ordine d’arrivo della tappa di oggi al Tour de France 2023.
ORDINE D’ARRIVO TAPPA DI OGGI TOUR DE FRANCE 2023
1 BILBAO Pello Bahrain – Victorious 210 100 3:52:34
2 ZIMMERMANN Georg Intermarché – Circus – Wanty 150 70 ,,
3 O’CONNOR Ben AG2R Citroën Team 110 50 ,,
4 NEILANDS Krists Israel – Premier Tech 90 40 ,,
5 CHAVES Esteban EF Education-EasyPost 70 32 ,,
6 PEDRERO Antonio Movistar Team 55 26 0:03
7 SKJELMOSE Mattias Lidl – Trek 45 22 0:27
8 KWIATKOWSKI Michał INEOS Grenadiers 40 18 ,,
9 BARGUIL Warren Team Arkéa Samsic 35 14 0:30
10 ALAPHILIPPE Julian Soudal – Quick Step 30 10 0:32
11 STUYVEN Jasper Lidl – Trek 25 8 2:53
12 JOHANNESSEN Tobias Halland Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 20 6 ,,
13 ARANBURU Alex Movistar Team 15 4 ,,
14 VAN GILS Maxim Lotto Dstny 10 2 ,,
15 EENKHOORN Pascal Lotto Dstny 5 1 ,,
16 CORT Magnus EF Education-EasyPost ,,
17 ABRAHAMSEN Jonas Uno-X Pro Cycling Team ,,
18 BERTHET Clément AG2R Citroën Team ,,
19 KÜNG Stefan Groupama – FDJ ,,
20 BURGAUDEAU Mathieu TotalEnergies ,,
21 VINGEGAARD Jonas Jumbo-Visma ,,
22 HINDLEY Jai BORA – hansgrohe ,,
23 PEREZ Anthony Cofidis ,,
24 DE LA CRUZ David Astana Qazaqstan Team ,,
25 BARDET Romain Team dsm – firmenich ,,
26 MADOUAS Valentin Groupama – FDJ ,,
27 POGAČAR Tadej UAE Team Emirates ,,
28 JUNGELS Bob BORA – hansgrohe ,,
29 IZAGIRRE Ion Cofidis ,,
30 KUSS Sepp Jumbo-Visma ,,
31 GAUDU David Groupama – FDJ ,,
32 RODRÍGUEZ Carlos INEOS Grenadiers ,,
33 PIDCOCK Thomas INEOS Grenadiers ,,
34 VAN AERT Wout Jumbo-Visma ,,
35 MAJKA Rafał UAE Team Emirates ,,
36 YATES Adam UAE Team Emirates ,,
37 BUCHMANN Emanuel BORA – hansgrohe ,,
38 MARTIN Guillaume Cofidis ,,
39 CICCONE Giulio Lidl – Trek ,,
40 PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien AG2R Citroën Team ,,
41 LANDA Mikel Bahrain – Victorious ,,
42 MEINTJES Louis Intermarché – Circus – Wanty ,,
43 KELDERMAN Wilco Jumbo-Visma ,,
44 YATES Simon Team Jayco AlUla ,,
45 GROßSCHARTNER Felix UAE Team Emirates ,,
46 BENOOT Tiesj Jumbo-Visma ,,
47 HAMILTON Chris Team dsm – firmenich ,,
48 PINOT Thibaut Groupama – FDJ ,,
49 GUERREIRO Ruben Movistar Team ,,
50 CASTROVIEJO Jonathan INEOS Grenadiers ,,
51 POELS Wout Bahrain – Victorious ,,
52 SCHULTZ Nick Israel – Premier Tech ,,
53 HAIG Jack Bahrain – Victorious ,,
54 GALL Felix AG2R Citroën Team ,,
55 IZAGIRRE Gorka Movistar Team ,,
56 VAN BAARLE Dylan Jumbo-Visma ,,
57 HARPER Chris Team Jayco AlUla ,,
58 SHAW James EF Education-EasyPost 3:17
59 BERNAL Egan INEOS Grenadiers ,,
60 VERMAERKE Kevin Team dsm – firmenich 6:33
61 POLITT Nils BORA – hansgrohe ,,
62 VAN DEN BERG Lars Groupama – FDJ 8:03
63 COSNEFROY Benoît AG2R Citroën Team 8:05
64 TEUNISSEN Mike Intermarché – Circus – Wanty ,,
65 DELAPLACE Anthony Team Arkéa Samsic ,,
66 LAENGEN Vegard Stake UAE Team Emirates ,,
67 LOUVEL Matis Team Arkéa Samsic ,,
68 MEZGEC Luka Team Jayco AlUla ,,
69 CAMPENAERTS Victor Lotto Dstny ,,
70 CLARKE Simon Israel – Premier Tech ,,
71 ASGREEN Kasper Soudal – Quick Step 9:23
72 OLIVEIRA Nelson Movistar Team ,,
73 GESCHKE Simon Cofidis ,,
74 PETERS Nans AG2R Citroën Team ,,
75 GREGAARD Jonas Uno-X Pro Cycling Team ,,
76 PACHER Quentin Groupama – FDJ ,,
77 DECLERCQ Tim Soudal – Quick Step 10:56
78 GALLOPIN Tony Lidl – Trek ,,
79 BOASSON HAGEN Edvald TotalEnergies ,,
80 MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe INEOS Grenadiers ,,
81 FRAILE Omar INEOS Grenadiers ,,
82 SMITH Dion Intermarché – Circus – Wanty ,,
83 DEWULF Stan AG2R Citroën Team ,,
84 OSS Daniel TotalEnergies ,,
85 MOSCON Gianni Astana Qazaqstan Team ,,
86 FERRON Valentin TotalEnergies ,,
87 LAPORTE Christophe Jumbo-Visma ,,
88 TURGIS Anthony TotalEnergies ,,
89 DE BUYST Jasper Lotto Dstny ,,
90 NAESEN Oliver AG2R Citroën Team ,,
91 LAMPAERT Yves Soudal – Quick Step ,,
92 HALLER Marco BORA – hansgrohe ,,
93 TRÆEN Torstein Uno-X Pro Cycling Team ,,
94 TILLER Rasmus Uno-X Pro Cycling Team ,,
95 VAN HOOYDONCK Nathan Jumbo-Visma ,,
96 CALMEJANE Lilian Intermarché – Circus – Wanty 12:55
97 MÜHLBERGER Gregor Movistar Team ,,
98 JORGENSON Matteo Movistar Team ,,
99 WOODS Michael Israel – Premier Tech 13:02
100 KRISTOFF Alexander Uno-X Pro Cycling Team ,,
101 GOGL Michael Alpecin-Deceuninck ,,
102 RICKAERT Jonas Alpecin-Deceuninck ,,
103 PHILIPSEN Jasper Alpecin-Deceuninck ,,
104 VAN POPPEL Danny BORA – hansgrohe ,,
105 DURBRIDGE Luke Team Jayco AlUla ,,
106 KONRAD Patrick BORA – hansgrohe ,,
107 WRIGHT Fred Bahrain – Victorious ,,
108 URÁN Rigoberto EF Education-EasyPost ,,
109 TEJADA Harold Astana Qazaqstan Team ,,
110 VAN DER POEL Mathieu Alpecin-Deceuninck 13:08
111 COQUARD Bryan Cofidis ,,
112 BETTIOL Alberto EF Education-EasyPost ,,
113 CHARMIG Anthon Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 19:04
114 DILLIER Silvan Alpecin-Deceuninck 19:42
115 HOULE Hugo Israel – Premier Tech 20:18
116 DINHAM Matthew Team dsm – firmenich ,,
117 FEDOROV Yevgeniy Astana Qazaqstan Team ,,
118 TURNER Ben INEOS Grenadiers ,,
119 TEUNS Dylan Israel – Premier Tech ,,
120 MOHORIČ Matej Bahrain – Victorious ,,
121 LAFAY Victor Cofidis ,,
122 BJERG Mikkel UAE Team Emirates ,,
123 LÓPEZ Juan Pedro Lidl – Trek ,,
124 GUGLIELMI Simon Team Arkéa Samsic ,,
125 POWLESS Neilson EF Education-EasyPost ,,
126 TRENTIN Matteo UAE Team Emirates ,,
127 CHAMPOUSSIN Clément Team Arkéa Samsic ,,
128 AMADOR Andrey EF Education-EasyPost ,,
129 SOLER Marc UAE Team Emirates ,,
130 SAGAN Peter TotalEnergies ,,
131 LATOUR Pierre TotalEnergies ,,
132 LUTSENKO Alexey Astana Qazaqstan Team 20:27
133 MOZZATO Luca Team Arkéa Samsic 20:38
134 DEGENKOLB John Team dsm – firmenich 23:33
135 CAVAGNA Rémi Soudal – Quick Step ,,
136 LE GAC Olivier Groupama – FDJ ,,
137 PICHON Laurent Team Arkéa Samsic ,,
138 PEDERSEN Mads Lidl – Trek 23:38
139 KIRSCH Alex Lidl – Trek ,,
140 BIERMANS Jenthe Team Arkéa Samsic ,,
141 BOL Cees Astana Qazaqstan Team ,,
142 GIRMAY Biniam Intermarché – Circus – Wanty ,,
143 HERMANS Quinten Alpecin-Deceuninck ,,
144 GENIETS Kevin Groupama – FDJ ,,
145 COSTA Rui Intermarché – Circus – Wanty ,,
146 WÆRENSKJOLD Søren Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 25:03
147 WELSFORD Sam Team dsm – firmenich ,,
148 SINKELDAM Ramon Alpecin-Deceuninck ,,
149 BOIVIN Guillaume Israel – Premier Tech ,,
150 EEKHOFF Nils Team dsm – firmenich 25:09
151 CRADDOCK Lawson Team Jayco AlUla 25:32
152 JUUL-JENSEN Christopher Team Jayco AlUla ,,
153 REINDERS Elmar Team Jayco AlUla ,,
154 GROENEWEGEN Dylan Team Jayco AlUla ,,
155 EDMONDSON Alex Team dsm – firmenich ,,
156 PETIT Adrien Intermarché – Circus – Wanty ,,
157 ARNDT Nikias Bahrain – Victorious ,,
158 ZINGLE Axel Cofidis ,,
159 BAUHAUS Phil Bahrain – Victorious ,,
160 STRONG Corbin Israel – Premier Tech ,,
161 RENARD Alexis Cofidis ,,
162 KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren Alpecin-Deceuninck ,,
163 MEEUS Jordi BORA – hansgrohe ,,
164 MØRKØV Michael Soudal – Quick Step 34:09
165 JAKOBSEN Fabio Soudal – Quick Step ,,
166 EWAN Caleb Lotto Dstny ,,
167 VERMEERSCH Florian Lotto Dstny ,,
168 FRISON Frederik Lotto Dstny ,,
169 DEVENYNS Dries Soudal – Quick Step ,,
