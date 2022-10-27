Calendario Europa League oggi: orari partite 27 ottobre, chi gioca, tv, programma, streaming Sky e TV8

Dopo la due giorni dedicata alla Champions League, per quanto riguarda i tornei calcistici continentali è tempo dell’Europa League, che torna in scena anch’essa con la quinta giornata della fase a gironi della stagione 2022-2023.

In questo giovedì 27 ottobre saranno tantissime le partite in agenda: in particolare, per le formazioni italiane, i match Lazio-Midtjylland (h 18.45) e HJK-Roma (h 21.00).

Andiamo a vedere nel dettaglio il riepilogo di tutte le partite in agenda e le possibilità di seguirle in tv fra visione in chiaro, abbonamento satellitare e streaming.

CALENDARIO EUROPA LEAGUE CALCIO OGGI

Giovedì 27 ottobre

18.45 Zona Europa – DAZN

18.45 Diretta Gol Europa – SKY SPORT (canale 251) e in streaming su Sky Go e NOW

18.45 Lazio-Midtjylland (Europa League) – DAZN, SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT 4K e SKY SPORT (canale 252) e in streaming su Sky Go e NOW

18.45 Ludogorets-Betis (Europa League) – DAZN, SKY SPORT CALCIO e SKY SPORT (canale 254) e in streaming su Sky Go e NOW

18.45 PSV-Arsenal (Europa League) – DAZN e SKY SPORT ACTION e in streaming su Sky Go e NOW

18.45 Zurigo-Bodo/Glimt (Europa League) – DAZN

18.45 Fenerbahçe-Rennes (Europa League) – DAZN

18.45 AEK Larnaca-Dinamo Kiev (Europa League) – DAZN

18.45 Malmo-Union St. Gilloise (Europa League) – DAZN

18.45 Union Berlino-Braga (Europa League) – DAZN

21.00 Zona Europa – DAZN

21.00 Diretta Gol Europa – SKY SPORT (canale 251) e in streaming su Sky Go e NOW

21.00 HJK-Roma (Europa League) – DAZN, TV8, SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT (canale 252) e in streaming su Sky Go, NOW e sul sito tv8.it

21.00 Manchester United-Sheriff (Europa League) – DAZN, SKY SPORT FOOTBALL, SKY SPORT 4K e SKY SPORT (canale 253) e in streaming su Sky Go e NOW

21.00 Sturm Graz-Feyenoord (Europa League) – DAZN, SKY SPORT CALCIO e SKY SPORT (canale 254) e in streaming su Sky Go e NOW

21.00 Nantes-Qarabag (Europa League) – DAZN

21.00 Ferencvaros-Monaco (Europa League) – DAZN

21.00 Friburgo-Olympiacos (Europa League) – DAZN

21.00 Omonia-Real Sociedad (Europa League) – DAZN

21.00 Stella Rossa-Trabzonspor (Europa League) – DAZN

Foto: Lapresse