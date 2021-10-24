OA Sport
VIDEO Marvin Vettori-Paulo Costa: highlights e momenti salienti. L&#8217;italiano si rilancia verso il Mondiale

Marvin Vettori ha sconfitto Paulo Costa con verdetto unanime: un triplo 48-46 ha consegnato la vittoria al fighter italiano nel main event della UFC Fight Night andata in scena all’UFC Apex di Las Vegas (Nevada, USA). A quattro mesi dalla battuta d’arresto rimediata contro Israel Adesanya nel match che metteva in palio il Mondiale dei pesi medi, il trentino ha saputo rinascere e ha demolito il numero 2 del ranking di categoria.

Il 28enne si è inventato la magia contro il temutissimo Borracinha, in un match “catchweight” ovvero oltre il limite della categoria di peso originaria a causa dell’evidente sovrappeso del sudamericano (si è combattuto tra i 93 kg e non tra gli 84 kg). Marvin Vettori ha mostrato degli eventi progressi nella fase pugilistica ed è parso un lottatore decisamente più completo rispetto a quello che in estate si arrese nettamente al nigeriano. Stasera ha saputo giganteggiare contro il temutissimo brasiliano, inattivo da un anno ma con una sola sconfitta in carriera (anch’egli contro Adesanya).

LA CRONACA DELLA VITTORIA DI MARVIN VETTORI

QUANTI SOLDI HA GUADAGNATO MARVIN VETTORI: C’E’ UN RISARCIMENTO DEL 20%…

L’affermazione, giunta dopo cinque round decisamente intensi, conferma il nostro portacolori ai vertici della MMA (arti marziali miste) e rilancia la sua carriera: in un prossimo futuro potrebbe avere una nuova chance per il titolo iridato. Di seguito il VIDEO con gli highlights e i movimenti migliori di Marvin Vettori vs Paulo Costa.

VIDEO MARVIN VETTORI-PAULO COSTA: MOMENTI SALIENTI

L’INGRESSO DI MARVIN VETTORI

L’INGRESSO DI PAULO COSTA

IL FACCIA A FACCIA PRE-MATCH

IL MOMENTO DI DIFFICOLTA’ DI MARVIN VETTORI NEL SECONDO ROUND

VETTORI SI FA SENTIRE CON IL SINISTRO ED UNA GINOCCHIATA

IL VERDETTO DEI GIUDICI

LE DICHIARAZIONI A CALDO DI MARVIN VETTORI

Leggi tutte le notizie di oggi su OA Sport

LA NOSTRA STORIA

OA Sport nacque l'11 novembre del 2011 come blog chiamato Olimpiazzurra, per poi diventare un sito web dal 23 giugno 2012. L'attuale denominazione è in uso dal 2015. Nell'arco degli anni la nostra filosofia non è mai mutata: tutti gli sport hanno la stessa dignità. Sul nostro portale le Olimpiadi non durano solo 15 giorni, ma 4 anni. OA Sport ha vinto il premio come miglior sito di Sport all'Overtime Festival di Macerata nel 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 e 2020.

TAG:
Marvin Vettori Paulo Costa

ultimo aggiornamento: 24-10-2021

F1, Charles Leclerc: “Sono molto contento delle nostre qualifiche, l’obiettivo è battere le McLaren”

LIVE Marvin Vettori-Costa, MMA in DIRETTA: video e montepremi. C’è un risarcimento da pagare…