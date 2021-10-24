Marvin Vettori ha sconfitto Paulo Costa con verdetto unanime: un triplo 48-46 ha consegnato la vittoria al fighter italiano nel main event della UFC Fight Night andata in scena all’UFC Apex di Las Vegas (Nevada, USA). A quattro mesi dalla battuta d’arresto rimediata contro Israel Adesanya nel match che metteva in palio il Mondiale dei pesi medi, il trentino ha saputo rinascere e ha demolito il numero 2 del ranking di categoria.

Il 28enne si è inventato la magia contro il temutissimo Borracinha, in un match “catchweight” ovvero oltre il limite della categoria di peso originaria a causa dell’evidente sovrappeso del sudamericano (si è combattuto tra i 93 kg e non tra gli 84 kg). Marvin Vettori ha mostrato degli eventi progressi nella fase pugilistica ed è parso un lottatore decisamente più completo rispetto a quello che in estate si arrese nettamente al nigeriano. Stasera ha saputo giganteggiare contro il temutissimo brasiliano, inattivo da un anno ma con una sola sconfitta in carriera (anch’egli contro Adesanya).

LA CRONACA DELLA VITTORIA DI MARVIN VETTORI

QUANTI SOLDI HA GUADAGNATO MARVIN VETTORI: C’E’ UN RISARCIMENTO DEL 20%…

L’affermazione, giunta dopo cinque round decisamente intensi, conferma il nostro portacolori ai vertici della MMA (arti marziali miste) e rilancia la sua carriera: in un prossimo futuro potrebbe avere una nuova chance per il titolo iridato. Di seguito il VIDEO con gli highlights e i movimenti migliori di Marvin Vettori vs Paulo Costa.

The always dangerous @BorrachinhaMMA making that walk. #UFCVegas41 pic.twitter.com/GNXlGO2Eow

🇮🇹 @MarvinVettori has been right in Borrachinha’s face from the get-go! #UFCVegas41 pic.twitter.com/aRFIokNnR0

🇮🇹 @MarvinVettori had the last laugh at 205lbs! #UFCVegas41 pic.twitter.com/Zi7raGlYkC

Still has eyes on the belt. But for now he just wants the best.

🇮🇹 @MarvinVettori keeps himself in the middleweight mix after tonight! #UFCVegas41 pic.twitter.com/8UYKW7zOa6

— UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) October 23, 2021