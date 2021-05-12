OA Sport
VIDEO Torino-Milan 0-7: gol, highlights e sintesi. Rossoneri dilaganti

Il calcio in Italia ha visto proseguire la diciassettesima giornata del girone di ritorno della Serie A 2020-2021: in uno dei sette match delle ore 20.45 il Milan ha vinto in casa del Torino per 0-7. Vantaggio di Hernandez al 19′, raddoppio di Kessie su rigore al 26′. Nella ripresa rete di Diaz al 50′, personale doppietta di Hernandez al 62′. Tripletta di Rebic con gol al 67′, al 72′ ed al 79′.

HIGHLIGHTS TORINO-MILAN 0-7

IL VANTAGGIO DI HERNANDEZ

IL RADOPPIO DI KESSIE

IL GOL DI DIAZ

LA DOPPIETTA DI HERNANDEZ

IL PRIMO GOL DI REBIC

LA DOPPIETTA DI REBIC

LA TRIPLETTA DI REBIC

Foto: LaPresse

TAG:
Serie A 2020-2021

ultimo aggiornamento: 12-05-2021

