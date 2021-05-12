VIDEO Torino-Milan 0-7: gol, highlights e sintesi. Rossoneri dilaganti

Il calcio in Italia ha visto proseguire la diciassettesima giornata del girone di ritorno della Serie A 2020-2021: in uno dei sette match delle ore 20.45 il Milan ha vinto in casa del Torino per 0-7. Vantaggio di Hernandez al 19′, raddoppio di Kessie su rigore al 26′. Nella ripresa rete di Diaz al 50′, personale doppietta di Hernandez al 62′. Tripletta di Rebic con gol al 67′, al 72′ ed al 79′.
HIGHLIGHTS TORINO-MILAN 0-7
IL VANTAGGIO DI HERNANDEZ
الدوري الايطالي | تورينو 0 × 1 ميلان | هدف اول ميلان ثيو راااااائع 😱😱🔥🔥 HD
IL RADOPPIO DI KESSIE
الدوري الايطالي | تورينو 0 × 2 ميلان | هدف الثاني ميلان كيسي 👏🏻👏🏻 HD
IL GOL DI DIAZ
الدوري الايطالي | تورينو 0 × 3 ميلان | هدف الثالث ميلان دياز 🔥🔥👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 HD
LA DOPPIETTA DI HERNANDEZ
الدوري الايطالي | تورينو 0 × 4 ميلان | هدف ميلان الرابع ثيو 😍😍🔥👏🏻👏🏻 HD
IL PRIMO GOL DI REBIC
الدوري الايطالي | تورينو 0 × 5 ميلان | هدف ميلان الخامس ريبيتش 😍😍👏🏻👏🏻 HD
LA DOPPIETTA DI REBIC
الدوري الايطالي | تورينو 0 × 6 ميلان | هدف ميلان السادس لياو 😱😱🔥🔥 HD
LA TRIPLETTA DI REBIC
الدوري الايطالي | تورينو 0 × 7 ميلان | هدف ميلان السابع ريبيتش 😱😱🔥🔥 HD
Foto: LaPresse