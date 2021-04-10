OA Sport
VIDEO Masters Augusta 2021, highlights e sintesi del 2° giro. Justin Rose leader, ma il vantaggio non è più ampio

In archivio anche il secondo giro del Masters, tornato nella sua collocazione di aprile dopo lo strano novembre del 2020, e ancora una volta è Justin Rose il leader. L’inglese, sempre a -7 così come lo era dopo le prime 18 buche, ha però visto ridursi assai il vantaggio.

Sempre più vicini, infatti, si sono fatti sia Will Zalatoris che Brian Harman (quest’ultimo, va detto, con una copertura mediatica quantomeno un po’ troppo bassa per la posizione che occupa), secondi a un solo colpo di distanza.

Sono usciti di scena diversi big, ma più di Rory McIlroy e Sergio Garcia fa rumore il taglio di Dustin Johnson. Il numero 1 del mondo può ora essere scalzato da Justin Thomas, in un avvicendamento a stelle e strisce, nel caso in cui questi dovesse vincere il torneo.

Francesco Molinari, nonostante un triplo bogey alla buca 4, è riuscito a passare il taglio e ripartirà alle 16:10 italiane girando nel gruppo (di fatto una coppia) con l’americano Jason Kokrak.

MASTERS 2021: IL MEGLIO DEL SECONDO GIRO

IL GIRO DI MARC LEISHMAN

IL GIRO DI JORDAN SPIETH

I PUTT LUNGHI DEL SECONDO GIRO

LA SCALATA DI WILL ZALATORIS

LA SCALATA DI BERND WIESBERGER

JUSTIN ROSE SI RIPRENDE IN TEMPO UTILE

JUSTIN THOMAS PERFETTO SULL’AMEN CORNER

IL NUMERO DI VIKTOR HOVLAND ALLA 17

