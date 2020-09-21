Show Player

VIDEO Tennis, Internazionali d’Italia Roma 2020: gli highlights del trionfo in finale di Novak Djokovic



Un po’ di sofferenza ad inizio primo set, poi tutto piuttosto facile. Non è servito un Novak Djokovic al 100% per portarsi a casa il titolo, il suo quinto, negli Internazionali d’Italia di tennis in quel di Roma. Il serbo ha battuto 7-5 6-3 in finale l’argentino Diego Schwartzman. Andiamo a rivivere le fasi salienti della sfida con gli highlights della finale.

VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS FINALE INTERNAZIONALI D’ITALIA ROMA 2020

