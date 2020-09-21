VIDEO Tennis, Internazionali d’Italia Roma 2020: gli highlights del trionfo in finale di Novak Djokovic

Un po’ di sofferenza ad inizio primo set, poi tutto piuttosto facile. Non è servito un Novak Djokovic al 100% per portarsi a casa il titolo, il suo quinto, negli Internazionali d’Italia di tennis in quel di Roma. Il serbo ha battuto 7-5 6-3 in finale l’argentino Diego Schwartzman. Andiamo a rivivere le fasi salienti della sfida con gli highlights della finale.

VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS FINALE INTERNAZIONALI D’ITALIA ROMA 2020

The Eternal City is ready… Who will be crowned champion in Rome? Watch Djokovic vs Schwartzman in the #IBI20 final LIVE 👉 https://t.co/o4Qr1BHCPy pic.twitter.com/J0FoNRIRoo — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) September 21, 2020

Loading...

Loading...

DJOKO-VICTORIOUS 🏆 The moment @DjokerNole won his 5th Rome crown – and a record-breaking 36th Masters 1000 title! #IBI20 pic.twitter.com/IHrXJVxKl5 — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) September 21, 2020

'You are a crazy player, you are so good'@dieschwartzman is full of admiration for his opponent after today's final 🤝@DjokerNole #IBBI20 pic.twitter.com/fswD8QKHUR — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) September 21, 2020

gianluca.bruno@oasport.it

Clicca qui per seguire OA Sport su Instagram

Clicca qui per mettere “Mi piace” alla nostra pagina Facebook

Clicca qui per iscriverti al nostro gruppo

Clicca qui per seguirci su Twitter

Foto: Lapresse