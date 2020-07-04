Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2020: Matteo Berrettini in piena corsa per le semifinali. La situazione di classifica

Show Player

Prosegue il tennis in Francia, con l’Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2020, manifestazione a tappe voluta fortemente da Patrick Mouratoglou: oggi si aprirà la quarta tappa, che prevede la settima e l’ottava giornata del round robin. L’ellenico Stefanos Tsitsipas è al momento in testa da solo con cinque successi, secondo Matteo Berrettini con quattro vittorie e due sconfitte: i due si sfideranno oggi alle ore 22.15. Al termine delle nove giornate del round robin i primi quattro disputeranno le semifinali.

