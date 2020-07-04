Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2020: Matteo Berrettini in piena corsa per le semifinali. La situazione di classifica

Prosegue il tennis in Francia, con l’Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2020, manifestazione a tappe voluta fortemente da Patrick Mouratoglou: oggi si aprirà la quarta tappa, che prevede la settima e l’ottava giornata del round robin. L’ellenico Stefanos Tsitsipas è al momento in testa da solo con cinque successi, secondo Matteo Berrettini con quattro vittorie e due sconfitte: i due si sfideranno oggi alle ore 22.15. Al termine delle nove giornate del round robin i primi quattro disputeranno le semifinali.
IL PROGRAMMA ODIERNO
• #1 @StefTsitsipas v. #2 Matteo Berrettini
• Final Four hopefuls clash: @AlexeiPopyrin99 v. @richardgasquet1, @moutet99 v. @David__Goffin
• @DreddyTennis returns v. #4 @feliciano_lopez
• @benoitpaire v. @elbenchetrit – both must win to survive#UTShowdown Day 7 OOP 👇 pic.twitter.com/NbRjRgmfay
— UTS | Ultimate Tennis Showdown (@UTShowdown) July 3, 2020
CLASSIFICA UTS 2020 DOPO LA SESTA GIORNATA
When your ranking is 𝙉𝙎𝙔𝙉𝘾 with your ambitions 😎@StefTsitsipas leads the way through Day 6 while @ThiemDomi climbs into the top 4 for the first time…
What's your dream #UTShowdown Final Four? 👇 pic.twitter.com/YcXwiqVYb4
— UTS | Ultimate Tennis Showdown (@UTShowdown) June 28, 2020
