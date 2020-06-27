VIDEO Berrettini-Gasquet 4-0, highlights e sintesi UTS 2020: l’azzurro demolisce il francese e vola in testa alla classifica

Un super Matteo Berrettini quello che ha giocato quest’oggi il primo match del terzo weekend dell’UTS 2020, mini-circuito di tennis che si sta svolgendo a Nizza (Francia). L’azzurro ha sconfitto con un netto 4-0 il francese Richard Gasquet e concluderà certamente in testa alla graduatoria quest’oggi. 13-12 21-11 12-11 16-14 lo score finale di un Matteo strepitoso nei punti decisivi e particolarmente migliorato con il rovescio, colpo con il quale ha sorpreso il transalpino in più di una circostanza. Parliamo, comunque, di un torneo di ersibizione, ma sicuramente la prova odierna del romano fa davvero ben sperare quando le partite inizieranno a contare a partire da agosto. Di seguito gli highlights del match:
GLI HIGHLIGHTS DI BERRETTINI-GASQUET
Matteo, are you sure your hammer doesn’t have superpowers? 🔨✨
Berrettini is the first player to earn 4 #UTShowdown wins. He takes the first spot in the UTS standings away from opponent @richardgasquet1 . pic.twitter.com/q075EU0lOR
— UTS | Ultimate Tennis Showdown (@UTShowdown) June 27, 2020
No. 2 takes down No. 1 😮
Berrettini clinches a third consecutive quarter in dramatic fashion to secure the win against Gasquet!#UTShowdown pic.twitter.com/FR2SRIJia6
— UTS | Ultimate Tennis Showdown (@UTShowdown) June 27, 2020
1-2 punch ➡️ 1-2 quarters
Matteo Berrettini takes a 2-0 lead against top-ranked Richard Gasquet!#UTShowdown pic.twitter.com/B60QBJKpIc
— UTS | Ultimate Tennis Showdown (@UTShowdown) June 27, 2020
BOMB FINISH 💣
This is how The Hammer responds to a first quarter deciding point against @richardgasquet1.
The #UTShowdown No. 1 spot is on the line 👀 pic.twitter.com/OAreP82OWE
— UTS | Ultimate Tennis Showdown (@UTShowdown) June 27, 2020
CLICCA QUI PER TUTTE LE NOTIZIE DEL TENNIS
giandomenico.tiseo@oasport.it
Clicca qui per seguire OA Sport su Instagram
Clicca qui per mettere “Mi piace” alla nostra pagina Facebook
Clicca qui per iscriverti al nostro gruppo
Clicca qui per seguirci su Twitter
Foto: LaPresse