Show Player

MenuMenu

VIDEO Berrettini-Gasquet 4-0, highlights e sintesi UTS 2020: l’azzurro demolisce il francese e vola in testa alla classifica



Un super Matteo Berrettini quello che ha giocato quest’oggi il primo match del terzo weekend dell’UTS 2020, mini-circuito di tennis che si sta svolgendo a Nizza (Francia). L’azzurro ha sconfitto con un netto 4-0 il francese Richard Gasquet e concluderà certamente in testa alla graduatoria quest’oggi. 13-12 21-11 12-11 16-14 lo score finale di un Matteo strepitoso nei punti decisivi e particolarmente migliorato con il rovescio, colpo con il quale ha sorpreso il transalpino in più di una circostanza. Parliamo, comunque, di un torneo di ersibizione, ma sicuramente la prova odierna del romano fa davvero ben sperare quando le partite inizieranno a contare a partire da agosto. Di seguito gli highlights del match:

GLI HIGHLIGHTS DI BERRETTINI-GASQUET

Loading...
Loading...

 

 

 

 

CLICCA QUI PER TUTTE LE NOTIZIE DEL TENNIS

giandomenico.tiseo@oasport.it

Twitter: @Giandomatrix

Clicca qui per seguire OA Sport su Instagram
Clicca qui per mettere “Mi piace” alla nostra pagina Facebook
Clicca qui per iscriverti al nostro gruppo
Clicca qui per seguirci su Twitter

Foto: LaPresse

Leggi tutte le notizie di oggi su OA Sport

Loading...

Lascia un commento

scroll to top