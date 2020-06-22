Show Player

Tennis, Novak Djokovic e famiglia sottoposti al tampone per il Covid-19. Le voci dalla Serbia. Zverev, Rublev e Cilic negativi e in isolamento



Tante le notizie che si sono susseguite in questa mattina nel mondo del tennis dopo la positività annunciata ieri dal tennista bulgaro Grigor DImitrov: positivi anche il croato Borna Coric, il preparatore atletico di Djokovic, Marko Paniki, e l’allenatore di Dimitrov, Kristijan Groh. Altri 19 i test negativi, tra i quali quelli di Andrey Rublev, Alexander Zverev e Marin Cilic.

Il media serbo Sportklub ha annunciato che Novak Djokovic, arrivato a Belgrado da Zara oggi a mezzogiorno, è stato immediatamente sottoposto a test per il coronavirus. Il suo team, inoltre ha aggiunto che tutta la sua famiglia è stata sottoposta al test. I risultati saranno annunciati in seguito.

Lo stesso media riporta la notizia che Andrey Rublev, Alexander Zverev e Marin Cilic, sottoposti la scorsa notte al test, sono risultati negativi. Le autorità hanno dato loro il permesso di tornare nelle rispettive abitazioni, ma hanno chiesto un periodo di autoisolamento. I tre hanno già annunciato che saranno in isolamento per due settimane.

