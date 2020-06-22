Tennis, Novak Djokovic e famiglia sottoposti al tampone per il Covid-19. Le voci dalla Serbia. Zverev, Rublev e Cilic negativi e in isolamento

Tante le notizie che si sono susseguite in questa mattina nel mondo del tennis dopo la positività annunciata ieri dal tennista bulgaro Grigor DImitrov: positivi anche il croato Borna Coric, il preparatore atletico di Djokovic, Marko Paniki, e l’allenatore di Dimitrov, Kristijan Groh. Altri 19 i test negativi, tra i quali quelli di Andrey Rublev, Alexander Zverev e Marin Cilic.

Il media serbo Sportklub ha annunciato che Novak Djokovic, arrivato a Belgrado da Zara oggi a mezzogiorno, è stato immediatamente sottoposto a test per il coronavirus. Il suo team, inoltre ha aggiunto che tutta la sua famiglia è stata sottoposta al test. I risultati saranno annunciati in seguito.

Loading...

Loading...

Lo stesso media riporta la notizia che Andrey Rublev, Alexander Zverev e Marin Cilic, sottoposti la scorsa notte al test, sono risultati negativi. Le autorità hanno dato loro il permesso di tornare nelle rispettive abitazioni, ma hanno chiesto un periodo di autoisolamento. I tre hanno già annunciato che saranno in isolamento per due settimane.

Hi everyone! I wanted to tell you that I am fine and healthy. I tested negative for Covid-19.

I hope that our lives will soon return to normal. And we can handle it together🖤 — Andrey Rublev (@AndreyRublev97) June 22, 2020

What is happening in the world now is our responsibility. This is a global problem and it affects all of us. We need to all help reduce the spreading of this virus. So I am going to self quarantine for the next 14 days. Thank you for your support. — Andrey Rublev (@AndreyRublev97) June 22, 2020

Marin Cilic: I'm going for 14 days self-isolation, despite my test was negative. It is important that we all help to reduce the possibility of spreading the infection. If there are any changes, I will inform you. — Michal Samulski (@MichalSamulski) June 22, 2020

roberto.santangelo@oasport.it

Clicca qui per seguire OA Sport su Instagram

Clicca qui per mettere “Mi piace” alla nostra pagina Facebook

Clicca qui per iscriverti al nostro gruppo

Clicca qui per seguirci su Twitter

Foto: LaPresse