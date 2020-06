Pattinaggio di figura: è addio tra Avonley Nguyen e Vadym Kolesnik. L’annuncio su Instagram

View this post on Instagram

It is with many mixed emotions that I announce the end of my partnership with Vadym. I would like to thank our coaching team, our families, US Figure Skating and everyone who has supported our journey. The last season was our most successful one, which culminated with our dream of winning the Junior World Championships just a few months ago. I have many happy memories with Vadym from our three years together, and I hold on to these good memories. I wish Vadym well as we pursue different paths. I am looking forward to achieving my dreams in ice dance and will be searching for a new partner who shares my excitement, passion and commitment for skating.