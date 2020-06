Pattinaggio artistico, Alexia Paganini cambia tecnico: andrà da Stèphane Lambiel

View this post on Instagram

hi! as many of you have heard i have decided from this season forward I will be training in Champery, Switzerland with Stephane Lambiel as my head coach. I’m really excited that I have the opportunity to train in such an amazing environment with such amazing people 😸 I want to thank my former coach Igor Krokavec for teaching me for my first years as a senior lady. I’m looking forward to the coming season and can’t wait to show my new programs🥰 I hope everyone is staying safe and healthy. See you soon – Alexia 💓