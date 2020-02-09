Show Player

VIDEO Francia-Italia 35-22 Highlights Sei Nazioni 2020 rugby: tre mete degli azzurri



HIGHLIGHTS FRANCIA-ITALIA 35-22 SEI NAZIONI 2020 RUGBY

Queste erano le azioni salienti di Francia-Italia 35-22. La seconda giornata del Sei Nazioni 2020 di rugby vede la vittoria della Francia per 35-22 sull’Italia: i padroni di casa marcano cinque mete e trovano il punto di bonus offensivo, mentre gli ospiti tornano a casa a mani vuote. Francia a quota nove in classifica, l’Italia resta a zero. Per gli azzurri mete di Mattia Bellini, Federico Zani e Matteo Minozzi, due trasformazioni ed un piazzato per Tommaso Allan.

Foto: LaPresse

