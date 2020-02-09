VIDEO Francia-Italia 35-22 Highlights Sei Nazioni 2020 rugby: tre mete degli azzurri

The finisher… Teddy Thomas shows why he's one of the most dangerous wingers in world rugby #FRAvITA #GuinnessSixNations pic.twitter.com/sM3lOSyKui — Guinness Six Nations (@SixNationsRugby) February 9, 2020

Prolifique!@FranceRugby captain Charles Ollivon joins Josh Adams at the top of the tryscoring charts for this year's Championship with a close-range effort#FRAvITA #GuinnessSixNations pic.twitter.com/1T5k3FlN5z — Guinness Six Nations (@SixNationsRugby) February 9, 2020

Antoine Dupont with the vision 👓 Gregory Alldritt with the finish 🔚 What a try from @FranceRugby! 🎉#FRAvITA #GuinnessSixNations pic.twitter.com/AvL6vNjJWA — Guinness Six Nations (@SixNationsRugby) February 9, 2020

Minozzi magic!@Federugby grab their first try of the 2020 #GuinnessSixNations with a fine finish out wide#FRAvITA #GuinnessSixNations pic.twitter.com/48YPs3MfHC — Guinness Six Nations (@SixNationsRugby) February 9, 2020

Jouez, jouez…@FranceRugby doing what they do best, with a brilliant try for Romain Ntamack#FRAvITA #GuinnessSixNations pic.twitter.com/6wehBi2jAd — Guinness Six Nations (@SixNationsRugby) February 9, 2020

Fighting til the end… @Federugby's Federico Zani burrows his way over as the vistors battle on#FRAvITA #GuinnessSixNations pic.twitter.com/VagwXOvsqW — Guinness Six Nations (@SixNationsRugby) February 9, 2020

HIGHLIGHTS FRANCIA-ITALIA 35-22 SEI NAZIONI 2020 RUGBY

Queste erano le azioni salienti di Francia-Italia 35-22. La seconda giornata del Sei Nazioni 2020 di rugby vede la vittoria della Francia per 35-22 sull’Italia: i padroni di casa marcano cinque mete e trovano il punto di bonus offensivo, mentre gli ospiti tornano a casa a mani vuote. Francia a quota nove in classifica, l’Italia resta a zero. Per gli azzurri mete di Mattia Bellini, Federico Zani e Matteo Minozzi, due trasformazioni ed un piazzato per Tommaso Allan.

Foto: LaPresse