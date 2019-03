Sci alpino: si ritira Frida Hansdotter, la campionessa olimpica in carica di slalom

View this post on Instagram

~An era has come to an end~ The last 15 years I traveled the world with skiing, pushing limits harder then I ever thought was possible, achieving great things, met amazing people on the way 🌟 I love skiing and it will always be a big part of my life 😃🙌 But it's time for me to say goodbye to the worldcup circuit and start a new chapter in life ✨ Spindleruv Mlyn and Soldeu will be my last races. I will miss you all!! ❤️ /Frida