Rally Messico 2019: Sebastien Ogier conquista il successo sullo sterrato, secondo Ott Tanak

French rally driver Sebastien Ogier and co-driver Julien Ingrassia, of Citroen Total WRT, compete during the first stage of the FIA World Rally Championship in Silao, Guanajuato State, Mexico, on March 8, 2019. (Photo by Alfredo ESTRELLA / AFP)