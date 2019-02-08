VIDEO Lisa Vittozzi è terza nella short individual della Coppa del Mondo di biathlon. Il film della gara

Lisa Vittozzi giunge terza nella short individual di Coppa del Mondo di biathlon disputata a Canmore in Canada. L’azzurra arriva alle spalle della norvegese Tiril Eckhoff e della ceca Marketa Davidova, seconda, e si porta a soli cinque punti in classifica generale da Dorothea Wierer, oggi 22ma. Di seguito le immagini salienti della gara.

IL FILM DELLA SHORT INDIVIDUAL FEMMINILE DI BIATHLON

Not many uphills, but constant terrain to work here in #CAN19 It's fairly cold, but mostly not easy in the range with a little wind. With 12.5km and 45 seconds penalty per mistake, the short individual it's live on https://t.co/MSJYx30KUx pic.twitter.com/Le8xEjF453 — IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) February 7, 2019

Laura Dahlmeier opens the women’s 12.5km short individual #CAN19 pic.twitter.com/KQbGgPPzvD — IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) February 7, 2019

It’s getting a little cloudy ⛅️ in #CAN19 — how will @kmakarainen fare in the shorter Individual? pic.twitter.com/MkWkAH98gU — IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) February 7, 2019

It looks like the 🌞 has left #CAN19 and the wind is coming. Will it change for higher bibs? Check where your favourites are starting and watch them live on https://t.co/MSJYx30KUx Eurovision Sports Livehttps://t.co/k06OQntgIM pic.twitter.com/7zoGJbl5BQ — IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) February 7, 2019

Strong start for Hauser, Preuss and Dahlmeier who all clean the first prone and lead the field. #CAN19 pic.twitter.com/3yx3ZoOtwM — IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) February 7, 2019

And that’s both Wierer and Kuzmina on the tracks too! #CAN19 pic.twitter.com/RNsjYmelgI — IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) February 7, 2019

Strong start for 🇸🇰 and @Fisiofficial 🇮🇹 girls who are ahead after the first shooting early on. But it's still a long competition here in #CAN19 and you can watch it on https://t.co/MSJYx30KUx pic.twitter.com/XHMaYjUBQG — IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) February 7, 2019

New leader after the first prone: Anastasiya Kuzmina #CAN19 pic.twitter.com/NJ33p7MsUp — IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) February 7, 2019

Going well for Wierer and Davidova but Kuzmina misses for the first time in the first standing. #CAN19 pic.twitter.com/w4LgYLOvcX — IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) February 7, 2019

Last one in the first standing goes wide for @TirilEckhoff but Norway on track for another strong result with Tandrevold hitting 19/20! #CAN19 pic.twitter.com/rXB1PyyYag — IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) February 7, 2019

One miss each for Fialkova and Kuzmina #CAN19 pic.twitter.com/NCQsDB1jds — IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) February 7, 2019

10/10 for Hildebrand so far, can she hit the next 10 too? #CAN19 pic.twitter.com/VLEGhPCLR7 — IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) February 7, 2019

20/20 for @lisa_vittozzi and Marketa Davidova — who will come out on top? 😁🍳 #CAN19 pic.twitter.com/IYcnymHJBx — IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) February 7, 2019

Your new Top 2 in the finish: Marketa Davidova and @lisa_vittozzi! #CAN19 pic.twitter.com/IBUXSdp7CT — IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) February 7, 2019

What a masterclass performance by 🇳🇴 @TirilEckhoff in #CAN19 Can this be her first ever win in the format? She is the leader of this individual with 19/20. Watch it live on https://t.co/MSJYx30KUx pic.twitter.com/B7SHr3PJKW — IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) February 7, 2019

Bright smiles in the finish as Roeiseland and Tandrevold welcome their teammate @TirilEckhoff who 🚀 to first place on the last loop! #CAN19 pic.twitter.com/1y0ygInMPA — IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) February 7, 2019

What a women's short individual! 🇳🇴 @TirilEckhoff got her first win in the format, 🇨🇿 Davidova was second and 🇮🇹 @lisa_vittozzi 3rd for her first podium in #CAN19. You can watch it again on https://t.co/MSJYx30KUx pic.twitter.com/Omq85AhxuD — IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) February 7, 2019

Can it get any more thrilling? 🇮🇹 Wierer and @lisa_vittozzi are now as close as it can be in the overall after #CAN19 individual. What a fight for the @Fisiofficial women, but the others are chasing! Biathlon is always live on https://t.co/MSJYx30KUx pic.twitter.com/y6dHPnJQy6 — IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) February 7, 2019

So many smiles 😁 for this 💐 ceremony: 🥇 for @TirilEckhoff , 🥈 for Davidova and 🥉 for @lisa_vittozzi! 🌻🌺🌸 for Hildebrand, Tandrevold and Hinz in #CAN19 Watch the competition again on https://t.co/MSJYx30KUx pic.twitter.com/BBmUUPJ6Uu — IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) February 7, 2019

Foto: Federico Angiolini