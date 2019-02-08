MenuMenu

VIDEO Lisa Vittozzi è terza nella short individual della Coppa del Mondo di biathlon. Il film della gara


Lisa Vittozzi giunge terza nella short individual di Coppa del Mondo di biathlon disputata a Canmore in Canada. L’azzurra arriva alle spalle della norvegese Tiril Eckhoff e della ceca Marketa Davidova, seconda, e si porta a soli cinque punti in classifica generale da Dorothea Wierer, oggi 22ma. Di seguito le immagini salienti della gara.

 

IL FILM DELLA SHORT INDIVIDUAL FEMMINILE DI BIATHLON

 

 

Foto: Federico Angiolini

