Snowboard, Mondiali 2019: rinviate le qualificazioni del big air. Il maltempo continua a flagellare Park City

Park City continua ad essere flagellata dal maltempo: cancellato prima il programma femminile e poi anche quello maschile che prevedevano le qualificazioni del big air snowboard dei Mondiali. Non vedremo, almeno per oggi in gara Nicola Liviero, Emil Zulian, Alberto Maffei ed Emiliano Lauzi.

Further update. Due to the weather coming in to @VisitParkCity, all of tonight's scheduled program at Canyons @PCski is postponed. That's both the music @joehertler in Canyons Village from 5pm MT, and the competition which was scheduled to start at 7pm — 2019worldchamps (@2019worldchamps) February 5, 2019

Unfortunately today’s @2019worldchamps big air programme is cancelled for today. We’re looking into a reschedule, and hopefully we’ll have more info by the end of the day…#utahworlds2019 https://t.co/usVJNzzyvz — fissnowboard (@fissnowboard) February 5, 2019

Ladies' @2019worldchamps big air qualifying is postponed for today, and we're waiting on a jury decision around 12:00 as to whether of not we can proceed with at least some of the men's programme…#utahworlds2019 — fissnowboard (@fissnowboard) February 5, 2019

Due to weather conditions, big air training has been moved back to 12:00 MST at the @2019worldchamps, with the hopes that we can run the full qualification and finals programme this afternoon…🤞#utahworlds2019 — fissnowboard (@fissnowboard) February 5, 2019

Spoke too soon…we're on hold at @2019worldchamps big air qualifiers here. More updates when they're available…#utahworlds2019 — fissnowboard (@fissnowboard) February 5, 2019

The weather's looking better than expected here in @TheCanyons Resort and we expect to get underway with #UtahWorlds2019 big air qualifications shortly! Today's @2019worldchamps programme:

9:45 – Men's q's heat 1

12:45 – Men's q's heat 2

15:45 – Ladies q's

19:00 MST – Finals pic.twitter.com/QnwkpyxsoN — fissnowboard (@fissnowboard) February 5, 2019

Good morning world! We've reached day 5 of the 2019 FIS Snowboard, Freestyle & Freeski World Championships, presented by @Toyota Today is a tale of 2 halves: 1pm: @fissnowboard PS finals @PCski

5pm: @joehertler @ Canyons Village

7pm: snowboard big air finals @ Canyons @PCski — 2019worldchamps (@2019worldchamps) February 5, 2019

Foto: Pier Colombo