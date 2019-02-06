MenuMenu

Snowboard, Mondiali 2019: rinviate le qualificazioni del big air. Il maltempo continua a flagellare Park City


Park City continua ad essere flagellata dal maltempo: cancellato prima il programma femminile e poi anche quello maschile che prevedevano le qualificazioni del big air snowboard dei Mondiali. Non vedremo, almeno per oggi in gara Nicola Liviero, Emil Zulian, Alberto Maffei ed Emiliano Lauzi.

 

 

Foto: Pier Colombo

