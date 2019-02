Coppa Davis 2019: India-Italia 1-3, Andreas Seppi regala il punto decisivo agli azzurri che volano alle Finali di Madrid

Italy's Andreas Seppi plays a shot against India's Ramkumar Ramanathan during their men's singles match in the Davis Cup 2019 tennis qualifier between India and Italy at the Calcutta South Club in Kolkata on February 1, 2019. (Photo by Dibyangshu SARKAR / AFP)