VIDEO Dorothea Wierer, il quarto posto nella mass start di Nove Mesto. Azzurra rimontata nel finale

Arriva un quarto posto nella partenza in linea di Nove Mesto, appuntamento che chiude la terza tappa di Coppa del Mondo di biathlon, per Dorothea Wierer. Una gara che si è decisa nell’ultima frazione del fondo dove l’azzurra è calata alla distanza. L’altoatesina comunque mette in fieno in cascina nella graduatoria generale e si è dimostrata la più costante del lotto. La vittoria è andata alla campionessa olimpica in carica della mass start Anastasiya Kuzmina che centra il primo successo stagionale precedendo la connazionale Paulina Fialkova e la francese Anais Chevalier. Riviviamo gli highlights della gara sulle nevi ceche:
GLI HIGHLIGHTS DELLA MASS START FEMMINILE DI NOVE MESTO
IL PRIMO POLIGONO
She took it easy on the first loop but Dorothea Wierer is in the lead after the prone shooting! #NMNM18 🇮🇹
pic.twitter.com/Vjh43RL9JO
— IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) December 23, 2018
IL SECONDO POLIGONO
Wierer, Fialkova, Preuss, Yurlova and Hinz all with the perfect 10/10 after the prone shooting — who can keep it up during the standing? #NMNM18
pic.twitter.com/SD2Zyr3QeM
— IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) December 23, 2018
IL TERZO POLIGONO
Fast on skis vs fast with the rifle — Dorothea Wierer and Anastasiya Kuzmina are in the lead leaving the shooting range after the first standing! #NMNM18
pic.twitter.com/VYqrEeTwa2
— IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) December 23, 2018
IL QUARTO POLIGONO
Everyone misses at least once but Anastasiya Kuzmina keeps her lead leaving the penalty loop — can she carry it home to get her first win of the season? #NMNM18 🇸🇰
pic.twitter.com/8ZuPbh9UmH
— IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) December 23, 2018
L’ARRIVO DELLA MASS START FEMMINILE
Brava lo stesso, Dorothea Wierer ✌🇮🇹
Brava lo stesso, Dorothea Wierer ✌🇮🇹

Beffata nel finale, quarto posto nella 12.5 km a #NoveMesto 👏 pic.twitter.com/k9T9lASWaM
— Eurosport IT (@Eurosport_IT) December 23, 2018
LA PREMIAZIONE DEL PODIO
It's the final flower and medal ceremony of 2018 — but we'll be back very soon in 2019 in #OBE19 🥳
pic.twitter.com/uTAZplaczh
— IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) December 23, 2018
Foto: Nicolò Persico