VIDEO Dorothea Wierer, il quarto posto nella mass start di Nove Mesto. Azzurra rimontata nel finale

Foto: Nicolò Persico


Arriva un quarto posto nella partenza in linea di Nove Mesto, appuntamento che chiude la terza tappa di Coppa del Mondo di biathlon, per Dorothea Wierer. Una gara che si è decisa nell’ultima frazione del fondo dove l’azzurra è calata alla distanza. L’altoatesina comunque mette in fieno in cascina nella graduatoria generale e si è dimostrata la più costante del lotto. La vittoria è andata alla campionessa olimpica in carica della mass start Anastasiya Kuzmina che centra il primo successo stagionale precedendo la connazionale Paulina Fialkova e la francese Anais Chevalier. Riviviamo gli highlights della gara sulle nevi ceche:

GLI HIGHLIGHTS DELLA MASS START FEMMINILE DI NOVE MESTO

IL PRIMO POLIGONO

 

IL SECONDO POLIGONO

 

IL TERZO POLIGONO

 

IL QUARTO POLIGONO

L’ARRIVO DELLA MASS START FEMMINILE

 

LA PREMIAZIONE DEL PODIO

 

 

 

 

