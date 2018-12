Sci alpino, Coppa del Mondo 2018-2019: Lindsey Vonn “Ho l’ok dei medici, ma attendo ancora a rientrare”

View this post on Instagram

Hey guys…Despite a positive checkup with my doctor, I still need a little bit more time until I can race again. I feel good and I am training as hard as possible, but I’m not going to return until I feel strong enough to win…So the hunt for Stenmark’s record will have to wait just a little longer… A huge thank you to my fans and team for the support 🙏🏻 #myinspiration #sorrystmoritz #illbeback #stenmarkisalegend