Pattinaggio artistico, Skate Canada 2018: Hubbell e Donohue al comando, prova di forza nella rhythm dance

EVERETT, WA - OCTOBER 21: Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue of the United States compete in the Ice Dance Free Dance competition during the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Skate America on October 21, 2018 in Everett, Washington. (Photo by Jamie Squire - ISU/ISU via Getty Images)