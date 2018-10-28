Hockey ghiaccio, Euro Ice Hockey Challenge Budapest 2018: i convocati dell’Italia. Sono 19 gli azzurri chiamati

Dal 6 al 10 novembre a Budapest, in Ungheria, si terrà la tappa dell’Euro Ice Hockey Challenge che vedrà impegnate le Nazionali di hockey su ghiaccio di Italia, Ungheria, Kazakistan e Corea del Sud, che si sfideranno in un girone all’italiana. Per l’occasione il capo allenatore Clayton Beddoes ha chiamato 19 azzurri.

Di seguito i 19 convocati dell’Italia:

Portieri

Marco De Filippo Roia (02/08/1990/Sportivi Ghiaccio Cortina – Alps Hockey League)

Gianluca Vallini (27/10/1993/Wipptal Broncos – Alps Hockey League)

Difensori

Lorenzo Casetti (14/09/1993/Asiago Hockey 1935 – Alps Hockey League)

Armin Hofer (19/03/1987/HC Val Pusteria – Alps Hockey League)

Jan Pavlu (16/07/1994/Heilbronner Falken – Del 2 – Germania)

Phil Pietroniro (27/05/1994/ Asiago Hockey 1935 – Alps Hockey League)

Alex Trivellato (05/01/1993/Krefeld Pinguine – DEL – Germania)

Michael Angelo Zanatta (31/05/1989/Sportivi Ghiaccio Cortina – Alps Hockey League)

Attaccanti

Raphael Andergassen (14/06/1993/HC Val Pusteria – Alps Hockey League)

Anthony Robert Bardaro (08/09/1992/Asiago Hockey 1935 – Alps Hockey League)

Alex Frei (06/05/1993/Rittner Buam – Alps Hockey League)

Markus Gander (16/05/1989/HC Val Pusteria – Alps Hockey League)

Tommaso Goi (08/01/1990/HC Ambrì Piotta – LNA – Svizzera)

Simon Kostner (30/11/1990/Rittner Buam – Alps Hockey League)

Riccardo Lacedelli (03/05/1995/Sportivi Ghiaccio Cortina – Alps Hockey League)

Matthias Mantinger (22/04/1996/Wipptal Broncos – Alps Hockey League)

Michele Marchetti (27/09/1994/Asiago Hockey 1935 – Alps Hockey League)

Marco Rosa Gonzales (15/01/1982/ Alps Hockey League)

Tommaso Traversa (04/08/1990/HC Val Pusteria Lupi – Alps Hockey League)

Di seguito il calendario delle partite:

EIHC dal 6 al 10 novembre a Budapest: partecipanti Italia, Ungheria, Kazakistan e Corea Del Sud

Programma EIHC – Stadio Tüskecsarnok

Mercoledì 7 novembre

ore 16:00 Ungheria – Kazakhstan

ore 19:30 Italia – Corea Del Sud

Giovedì 8 novembre

ore 19:30 Corea del Sud – Kazakhstan

Venerdì 9 novembre

ore 16:00 Kazakhstan – Italia

ore 19:30 Ungheria – Corea del Sud

Sabato 10 novembre

ore 16:00 Italia – Ungheria













Foto: Carola Semino

