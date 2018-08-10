FOTO Lance Armstrong, che scivolata in bici! Volto tumefatto per l’ex ciclista

Bruttissima caduta per Lance Armstrong durante una pedalata lungo il Tom Blake Bike Trial, una delle ciclabili più famose del Colorado. Il 46enne, a cui sono stati tolti per uso di doping i sette Tour de France vinti tra il 1999 e il 2005, non ha mollato la bicicletta dopo la confessione del 2012 a cui era seguita la squalifica a vita da ogni sport professionistico. La pedalata amatoriale si è pero conclusa con una brutta scivolata, lo stesso Armstrong ha condiviso su Instagram la foto del suo volto tumefatto e insanguinato.











