FOTO Lance Armstrong, che scivolata in bici! Volto tumefatto per l’ex ciclista

Bruttissima caduta per Lance Armstrong durante una pedalata lungo il Tom Blake Bike Trial, una delle ciclabili più famose del Colorado. Il 46enne, a cui sono stati tolti per uso di doping i sette Tour de France vinti tra il 1999 e il 2005, non ha mollato la bicicletta dopo la confessione del 2012 a cui era seguita la squalifica a vita da ogni sport professionistico. La pedalata amatoriale si è pero conclusa con una brutta scivolata, lo stesso Armstrong ha condiviso su Instagram la foto del suo volto tumefatto e insanguinato.
Well, sometimes you’re the hammer and sometimes you’re the nail! The Tom Blake trail (one of my faves) came up and tried to KO my ass today. Took quite the blow to the noggin’ so swung by the Aspen Valley Hospital (great facility!) to get my head checked. For the 46 yrs prior to today I completely would have blown off getting checked. Not now. Small world story – a few weeks back I posted a pic of @ghincapie, @mikekloser, and myself. Credit photo to “some dude at top of buttermilk”. Well, that ‘dude’ turned out to be @ajaxrider – the ER doc on duty today! Charlie, thanks for looking after me.
