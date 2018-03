Rugby, Conor O’Shea: “Italia per battere la Scozia. Siamo sulla strada giusta, vogliamo la top 10 in due anni”

"LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 09: The Harlequins Director of Rugby, Conor O'Shea prior to the Aviva Premiership match between Harlequins and Saracens at Twickenham Stoop on January 9, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images for Harlequins) *** Local Caption *** Conor O'Shea"