Ciclismo
Ordine d’arrivo Amstel Gold Race 2024: Pidcock vince in volata, van der Poel anonimo, Velasco in top-20
Thomas Pidcock ha vinto la Amstel Gold Race. Il britannico si è imposto in volata, riuscendo a battere lo svizzero Marc Hirschi (UAE Emirates) e il belga Tiesj Benoot (Team Visma). Prova di forza dell’alfiere della Ineos Grenadiers, che è riuscito a fare festa dopo il secondo posto di due anni fa (il celeberrimo photo-finish millimetrico contro il belga Wout van Aert) e ha messo la firma sul suo quinto successo da professionista a 24 anni.
Giù dal podio il belga Mauri Vansevenant (Soudal Quick-Step) e i francesi Paul Lapeira (Decathlon AG2R) e Valentin Madouas (Groupama-FDJ). L’uomo più atteso del giorno era l’olandese Mathieu van der Poel, ma il vincitore di Giro delle Fiandre e Parigi-Roubaix non è mai stato in lizza per il successo. Il migliore italiano è stato Simone Velasco (Astana Qazaqstan), 18mo appena davanti a Lorenzo Rota (Intermarché-Wanty). Di seguito l’ordine d’arrivo della Amstel Gold Race 2024.
ORDINE ARRIVO AMSTEL GOLD RACE 2024
1 PIDCOCK Thomas INEOS Grenadiers 500 225 5:58:17
2 HIRSCHI Marc UAE Team Emirates 400 150 ,,
3 BENOOT Tiesj Team Visma | Lease a Bike 325 110 ,,
4 VANSEVENANT Mauri Soudal Quick-Step 275 90 ,,
5 LAPEIRA Paul Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 225 80 ,,
6 MADOUAS Valentin Groupama – FDJ 175 70 ,,
7 MOLLEMA Bauke Lidl – Trek 150 60 ,,
8 PACHER Quentin Groupama – FDJ 125 50 ,,
9 BILBAO Pello Bahrain – Victorious 100 46 ,,
10 MATTHEWS Michael Team Jayco AlUla 85 42 0:11
11 VAN DEN BERG Marijn EF Education – EasyPost 70 38 ,,
12 GRÉGOIRE Romain Groupama – FDJ 60 34 ,,
13 BRAET Vito Intermarché – Wanty 50 30 ,,
14 ADRIÀ Roger BORA – hansgrohe 40 26 ,,
15 TEUNS Dylan Israel – Premier Tech 35 22 ,,
16 COSNEFROY Benoît Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 30 20 ,,
17 SKJELMOSE Mattias Lidl – Trek 30 18 ,,
18 VELASCO Simone Astana Qazaqstan Team 30 17 ,,
19 ROTA Lorenzo Intermarché – Wanty 30 16 ,,
20 VAN GILS Maxim Lotto Dstny 30 15 ,,
21 AYUSO Juan UAE Team Emirates 20 14 ,,
22 VAN DER POEL Mathieu Alpecin – Deceuninck 20 13 ,,
23 BRAMBILLA Gianluca Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 20 12 ,,
24 VERMAERKE Kevin Team dsm-firmenich PostNL 20 11 ,,
25 EIKING Odd Christian Uno-X Mobility 20 10 ,,
26 LEKNESSUND Andreas Uno-X Mobility 20 9 ,,
27 KAMP Alexander Tudor Pro Cycling Team 20 8 ,,
28 HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich EF Education – EasyPost 20 7 ,,
29 KÜNG Stefan Groupama – FDJ 20 6 ,,
30 CHRISTEN Jan UAE Team Emirates 20 5 ,,
31 BONNEU Kamiel Team Flanders – Baloise 10 5 ,,
32 SCARONI Christian Astana Qazaqstan Team 10 5 ,,
33 JUNGELS Bob BORA – hansgrohe 10 5 ,,
34 HOELGAARD Markus Uno-X Mobility 10 5 ,,
35 KWIATKOWSKI Michał INEOS Grenadiers 10 5 ,,
36 GODON Dorian Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 10 5 ,,
37 JORGENSON Matteo Team Visma | Lease a Bike 10 5 ,,
38 ALMEIDA João UAE Team Emirates 10 5 ,,
39 SKUJIŅŠ Toms Lidl – Trek 10 5 ,,
40 KRON Andreas Lotto Dstny 10 5 0:20
41 VAUQUELIN Kévin Arkéa – B&B Hotels 10 5 ,,
42 ZIMMERMANN Georg Intermarché – Wanty 10 5 ,,
43 WILLIAMS Stephen Israel – Premier Tech 10 5 0:23
44 MIHOLJEVIĆ Fran Bahrain – Victorious 10 5 1:09
45 HEALY Ben EF Education – EasyPost 10 5 1:38
46 FORMOLO Davide Movistar Team 10 5 1:56
47 OOMEN Sam Lidl – Trek 10 5 ,,
48 CHARMIG Anthon Astana Qazaqstan Team 10 5 ,,
49 DONOVAN Mark Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 10 5 ,,
50 ERIKSSON Lucas Tudor Pro Cycling Team 10 5 ,,
51 CARAPAZ Richard EF Education – EasyPost 5 5 ,,
52 MCNULTY Brandon UAE Team Emirates 5 5 ,,
53 BATTISTELLA Samuele Astana Qazaqstan Team 5 5 2:47
54 CLARKE Simon Israel – Premier Tech 5 5 3:04
55 JOHANNINK Jelle TDT – Unibet Cycling Team 5 5 3:06
56 LECERF William Junior Soudal Quick-Step 3 5 ,,
57 BUSATTO Francesco Intermarché – Wanty 3 5 4:11
58 EENKHOORN Pascal Lotto Dstny 3 5 ,,
59 BURATTI Nicolò Bahrain – Victorious 3 5 ,,
60 BERCKMOES Jenno Lotto Dstny 3 5 ,,
61 VAN DEN BROEK Frank Team dsm-firmenich PostNL 5 ,,
62 DE LA CRUZ David Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 5 ,,
63 FANCELLU Alessandro Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 5 ,,
64 ŤOUPALÍK Adam TDT – Unibet Cycling Team 5 ,,
65 GELDERS Gil Soudal Quick-Step 5 ,,
66 LE BERRE Mathis Arkéa – B&B Hotels 5 ,,
67 VERVAEKE Louis Soudal Quick-Step 5 ,,
68 REINDERINK Pepijn Soudal Quick-Step 5 ,,
69 DELAPLACE Anthony Arkéa – B&B Hotels 5 ,,
70 JOHANNESSEN Tobias Halland Uno-X Mobility 5 ,,
71 HUYS Laurens Arkéa – B&B Hotels 5 ,,
72 SHAW James EF Education – EasyPost 5 ,,
73 WANDAHL Frederik BORA – hansgrohe 5 ,,
74 ALEOTTI Giovanni BORA – hansgrohe 5 ,,
75 BAGIOLI Andrea Lidl – Trek 5 ,,
76 FUGLSANG Jakob Israel – Premier Tech 5 ,,
77 STAUNE-MITTET Johannes Team Visma | Lease a Bike 5 ,,
78 GREGAARD Jonas Lotto Dstny 5 ,,
79 BAX Sjoerd UAE Team Emirates 5 4:15
80 HERMANS Quinten Alpecin – Deceuninck 5 4:17
81 CRADDOCK Lawson Team Jayco AlUla 5 ,,
82 SCHMID Mauro Team Jayco AlUla 5 6:49
83 RIVERA Brandon Smith INEOS Grenadiers 5 ,,
84 GARCÍA CORTINA Iván Movistar Team 5 6:56
85 CALZONI Walter Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 5 ,,
86 VERMOTE Julien Team Visma | Lease a Bike 5 ,,
87 MARIS Elias Team Flanders – Baloise 5 ,,
88 DE VRIES Hartthijs TDT – Unibet Cycling Team 5 ,,
89 DE POOTER Dries Intermarché – Wanty 5 ,,
90 LAURANCE Axel Alpecin – Deceuninck 5 ,,
91 URIANSTAD BUGGE Martin Uno-X Mobility 5 ,,
92 TOUZÉ Damien Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 5 ,,
93 MEURISSE Xandro Alpecin – Deceuninck 5 ,,
94 ERIKSSON Jacob Tudor Pro Cycling Team 5 ,,
95 ARASHIRO Yukiya Bahrain – Victorious 5 ,,
96 STRONG Corbin Israel – Premier Tech 5 ,,
97 SKAARSETH Anders Uno-X Mobility 5 ,,
98 GAUTHERAT Pierre Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 5 ,,
99 GERMANI Lorenzo Groupama – FDJ 5 ,,
100 NEILANDS Krists Israel – Premier Tech 5 ,,
101 GELEIJN Owen TDT – Unibet Cycling Team 5 ,,
102 HUBY Antoine Soudal Quick-Step 5 ,,
103 ROCHAS Rémy Groupama – FDJ 5 ,,
104 KANTER Max Astana Qazaqstan Team 5 ,,
105 CANAL Carlos Movistar Team 5 ,,
106 SCHACHMANN Maximilian BORA – hansgrohe 5 ,,
107 HAGENES Per Strand Team Visma | Lease a Bike 5 ,,
108 NAESEN Oliver Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 5 ,,
109 VADER Milan Team Visma | Lease a Bike 5 ,,
110 ALBANESE Vincenzo Arkéa – B&B Hotels 5 ,,
111 FISHER-BLACK Finn UAE Team Emirates 5 ,,
112 KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren Alpecin – Deceuninck 5 ,,
113 ARANBURU Alex Movistar Team 5 ,,
114 NERURKAR Lukas EF Education – EasyPost 5 7:02
115 TURNER Ben INEOS Grenadiers 5 ,,
116 KOPECKÝ Tomáš TDT – Unibet Cycling Team 5 ,,
117 KYFFIN Zeb TDT – Unibet Cycling Team 5 10:05
118 TUSVELD Martijn Team dsm-firmenich PostNL 5 ,,
119 RETAILLEAU Valentin Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 5 ,,
120 LEIJNSE Enzo Team dsm-firmenich PostNL 5 ,,
121 ARCAS Jorge Movistar Team 5 ,,
122 DOULL Owain EF Education – EasyPost 5 11:01
123 DURBRIDGE Luke Team Jayco AlUla 5 ,,
124 HOWSON Damien Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 5 ,,
125 GUGLIELMI Simon Arkéa – B&B Hotels 5 ,,