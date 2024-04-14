Ordine d’arrivo Amstel Gold Race 2024: Pidcock vince in volata, van der Poel anonimo, Velasco in top-20

Thomas Pidcock ha vinto la Amstel Gold Race. Il britannico si è imposto in volata, riuscendo a battere lo svizzero Marc Hirschi (UAE Emirates) e il belga Tiesj Benoot (Team Visma). Prova di forza dell’alfiere della Ineos Grenadiers, che è riuscito a fare festa dopo il secondo posto di due anni fa (il celeberrimo photo-finish millimetrico contro il belga Wout van Aert) e ha messo la firma sul suo quinto successo da professionista a 24 anni.

Giù dal podio il belga Mauri Vansevenant (Soudal Quick-Step) e i francesi Paul Lapeira (Decathlon AG2R) e Valentin Madouas (Groupama-FDJ). L’uomo più atteso del giorno era l’olandese Mathieu van der Poel, ma il vincitore di Giro delle Fiandre e Parigi-Roubaix non è mai stato in lizza per il successo. Il migliore italiano è stato Simone Velasco (Astana Qazaqstan), 18mo appena davanti a Lorenzo Rota (Intermarché-Wanty). Di seguito l’ordine d’arrivo della Amstel Gold Race 2024.

ORDINE ARRIVO AMSTEL GOLD RACE 2024

1 PIDCOCK Thomas INEOS Grenadiers 500 225 5:58:17

2 HIRSCHI Marc UAE Team Emirates 400 150 ,,

3 BENOOT Tiesj Team Visma | Lease a Bike 325 110 ,,

4 VANSEVENANT Mauri Soudal Quick-Step 275 90 ,,

5 LAPEIRA Paul Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 225 80 ,,

6 MADOUAS Valentin Groupama – FDJ 175 70 ,,

7 MOLLEMA Bauke Lidl – Trek 150 60 ,,

8 PACHER Quentin Groupama – FDJ 125 50 ,,

9 BILBAO Pello Bahrain – Victorious 100 46 ,,

10 MATTHEWS Michael Team Jayco AlUla 85 42 0:11

11 VAN DEN BERG Marijn EF Education – EasyPost 70 38 ,,

12 GRÉGOIRE Romain Groupama – FDJ 60 34 ,,

13 BRAET Vito Intermarché – Wanty 50 30 ,,

14 ADRIÀ Roger BORA – hansgrohe 40 26 ,,

15 TEUNS Dylan Israel – Premier Tech 35 22 ,,

16 COSNEFROY Benoît Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 30 20 ,,

17 SKJELMOSE Mattias Lidl – Trek 30 18 ,,

18 VELASCO Simone Astana Qazaqstan Team 30 17 ,,

19 ROTA Lorenzo Intermarché – Wanty 30 16 ,,

20 VAN GILS Maxim Lotto Dstny 30 15 ,,

21 AYUSO Juan UAE Team Emirates 20 14 ,,

22 VAN DER POEL Mathieu Alpecin – Deceuninck 20 13 ,,

23 BRAMBILLA Gianluca Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 20 12 ,,

24 VERMAERKE Kevin Team dsm-firmenich PostNL 20 11 ,,

25 EIKING Odd Christian Uno-X Mobility 20 10 ,,

26 LEKNESSUND Andreas Uno-X Mobility 20 9 ,,

27 KAMP Alexander Tudor Pro Cycling Team 20 8 ,,

28 HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich EF Education – EasyPost 20 7 ,,

29 KÜNG Stefan Groupama – FDJ 20 6 ,,

30 CHRISTEN Jan UAE Team Emirates 20 5 ,,

31 BONNEU Kamiel Team Flanders – Baloise 10 5 ,,

32 SCARONI Christian Astana Qazaqstan Team 10 5 ,,

33 JUNGELS Bob BORA – hansgrohe 10 5 ,,

34 HOELGAARD Markus Uno-X Mobility 10 5 ,,

35 KWIATKOWSKI Michał INEOS Grenadiers 10 5 ,,

36 GODON Dorian Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 10 5 ,,

37 JORGENSON Matteo Team Visma | Lease a Bike 10 5 ,,

38 ALMEIDA João UAE Team Emirates 10 5 ,,

39 SKUJIŅŠ Toms Lidl – Trek 10 5 ,,

40 KRON Andreas Lotto Dstny 10 5 0:20

41 VAUQUELIN Kévin Arkéa – B&B Hotels 10 5 ,,

42 ZIMMERMANN Georg Intermarché – Wanty 10 5 ,,

43 WILLIAMS Stephen Israel – Premier Tech 10 5 0:23

44 MIHOLJEVIĆ Fran Bahrain – Victorious 10 5 1:09

45 HEALY Ben EF Education – EasyPost 10 5 1:38

46 FORMOLO Davide Movistar Team 10 5 1:56

47 OOMEN Sam Lidl – Trek 10 5 ,,

48 CHARMIG Anthon Astana Qazaqstan Team 10 5 ,,

49 DONOVAN Mark Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 10 5 ,,

50 ERIKSSON Lucas Tudor Pro Cycling Team 10 5 ,,

51 CARAPAZ Richard EF Education – EasyPost 5 5 ,,

52 MCNULTY Brandon UAE Team Emirates 5 5 ,,

53 BATTISTELLA Samuele Astana Qazaqstan Team 5 5 2:47

54 CLARKE Simon Israel – Premier Tech 5 5 3:04

55 JOHANNINK Jelle TDT – Unibet Cycling Team 5 5 3:06

56 LECERF William Junior Soudal Quick-Step 3 5 ,,

57 BUSATTO Francesco Intermarché – Wanty 3 5 4:11

58 EENKHOORN Pascal Lotto Dstny 3 5 ,,

59 BURATTI Nicolò Bahrain – Victorious 3 5 ,,

60 BERCKMOES Jenno Lotto Dstny 3 5 ,,

61 VAN DEN BROEK Frank Team dsm-firmenich PostNL 5 ,,

62 DE LA CRUZ David Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 5 ,,

63 FANCELLU Alessandro Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 5 ,,

64 ŤOUPALÍK Adam TDT – Unibet Cycling Team 5 ,,

65 GELDERS Gil Soudal Quick-Step 5 ,,

66 LE BERRE Mathis Arkéa – B&B Hotels 5 ,,

67 VERVAEKE Louis Soudal Quick-Step 5 ,,

68 REINDERINK Pepijn Soudal Quick-Step 5 ,,

69 DELAPLACE Anthony Arkéa – B&B Hotels 5 ,,

70 JOHANNESSEN Tobias Halland Uno-X Mobility 5 ,,

71 HUYS Laurens Arkéa – B&B Hotels 5 ,,

72 SHAW James EF Education – EasyPost 5 ,,

73 WANDAHL Frederik BORA – hansgrohe 5 ,,

74 ALEOTTI Giovanni BORA – hansgrohe 5 ,,

75 BAGIOLI Andrea Lidl – Trek 5 ,,

76 FUGLSANG Jakob Israel – Premier Tech 5 ,,

77 STAUNE-MITTET Johannes Team Visma | Lease a Bike 5 ,,

78 GREGAARD Jonas Lotto Dstny 5 ,,

79 BAX Sjoerd UAE Team Emirates 5 4:15

80 HERMANS Quinten Alpecin – Deceuninck 5 4:17

81 CRADDOCK Lawson Team Jayco AlUla 5 ,,

82 SCHMID Mauro Team Jayco AlUla 5 6:49

83 RIVERA Brandon Smith INEOS Grenadiers 5 ,,

84 GARCÍA CORTINA Iván Movistar Team 5 6:56

85 CALZONI Walter Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 5 ,,

86 VERMOTE Julien Team Visma | Lease a Bike 5 ,,

87 MARIS Elias Team Flanders – Baloise 5 ,,

88 DE VRIES Hartthijs TDT – Unibet Cycling Team 5 ,,

89 DE POOTER Dries Intermarché – Wanty 5 ,,

90 LAURANCE Axel Alpecin – Deceuninck 5 ,,

91 URIANSTAD BUGGE Martin Uno-X Mobility 5 ,,

92 TOUZÉ Damien Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 5 ,,

93 MEURISSE Xandro Alpecin – Deceuninck 5 ,,

94 ERIKSSON Jacob Tudor Pro Cycling Team 5 ,,

95 ARASHIRO Yukiya Bahrain – Victorious 5 ,,

96 STRONG Corbin Israel – Premier Tech 5 ,,

97 SKAARSETH Anders Uno-X Mobility 5 ,,

98 GAUTHERAT Pierre Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 5 ,,

99 GERMANI Lorenzo Groupama – FDJ 5 ,,

100 NEILANDS Krists Israel – Premier Tech 5 ,,

101 GELEIJN Owen TDT – Unibet Cycling Team 5 ,,

102 HUBY Antoine Soudal Quick-Step 5 ,,

103 ROCHAS Rémy Groupama – FDJ 5 ,,

104 KANTER Max Astana Qazaqstan Team 5 ,,

105 CANAL Carlos Movistar Team 5 ,,

106 SCHACHMANN Maximilian BORA – hansgrohe 5 ,,

107 HAGENES Per Strand Team Visma | Lease a Bike 5 ,,

108 NAESEN Oliver Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 5 ,,

109 VADER Milan Team Visma | Lease a Bike 5 ,,

110 ALBANESE Vincenzo Arkéa – B&B Hotels 5 ,,

111 FISHER-BLACK Finn UAE Team Emirates 5 ,,

112 KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren Alpecin – Deceuninck 5 ,,

113 ARANBURU Alex Movistar Team 5 ,,

114 NERURKAR Lukas EF Education – EasyPost 5 7:02

115 TURNER Ben INEOS Grenadiers 5 ,,

116 KOPECKÝ Tomáš TDT – Unibet Cycling Team 5 ,,

117 KYFFIN Zeb TDT – Unibet Cycling Team 5 10:05

118 TUSVELD Martijn Team dsm-firmenich PostNL 5 ,,

119 RETAILLEAU Valentin Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 5 ,,

120 LEIJNSE Enzo Team dsm-firmenich PostNL 5 ,,

121 ARCAS Jorge Movistar Team 5 ,,

122 DOULL Owain EF Education – EasyPost 5 11:01

123 DURBRIDGE Luke Team Jayco AlUla 5 ,,

124 HOWSON Damien Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 5 ,,

125 GUGLIELMI Simon Arkéa – B&B Hotels 5 ,,