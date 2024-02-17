NBA All Star Game 2024: Tamberi perde il Celebrity Game, Banchero e Wembanyama ko nel Rising Stars

È iniziato questa notte il weekend dell’All Star Game di basket e nella prima notte italiana sono andate in scena il match delle celebrità, con il nostro Gianmarco Tamberi tra i protagonisti, e il torneo delle Rising Stars, cioè il torneo con squadre composte da rookie, giocatori al secondo anno e giocatori della G League.

Non ha potuto festeggiare a dovere Gimbo Tamberi, con il suo Team Stephen A che è stato battutto dal Team Shannon per 100-91 nel Celebrity Game. A fare la differenza la stella dell’NFL Micah Parsons, che ha chiuso il match con 37 punti e 16 rimbalzi, venendo nominato MVP della partita. Ma non solo il campione del Dallas Cowboys si è messo in mostra, da evidenziare le prestazioni di Puka Nacua e Dylan Wang, che sul 78-78 a 5’ dalla fine hanno messo a segno il break decisivo.

Celebrity Game, i roster

Team Shannon: Micah Parsons (Dallas Cowboys linebacker), Conor Daly (IndyCar Series driver), Quincy Isaiah (actor), Jewell Loyd (Seattle Storm guard), Kai Cenat (streamer), Dylan Wang (actor), Lilly Singh (television host), SiR (singer-songwriter), Walker Hayes (country music star), Anuel AA (Latin singer)

Team Stephen A: Jennifer Hudson (actress), Metta World Peace (former NBA star), Jack Ryan (basketball entertainer), AJ McLean (singer), C.J. Stroud (Houston Texans quarterback), Kwame Onwuachi (chef), Natasha Cloud (Phoenix Mercury guard), Tristan Jass (content creator), Adam Blackstone (musician), Gianmarco Tamberi (Olympic high-jump champion)

É il team Jalen, guidato da Chet Holmgren, a trionfare nel Rising Stars, il torneo a 4 squadre che coinvolge rookie, giocatori al secondo anno e giocatori della G League. Holmgren e compagni in semifinale hanno battuto Paolo Banchero e il team Tamika per 40-35, con 18 punti di Bennedict Mathurin. Nell’altra semifinale vittoria del Team Detlef contro il Team Pau di Victor Wembanyama per 41-36, con il campione di San Antonio cui non bastano 11 punti per vincere il match. E in finale non c’è storia, con il team Jelen che superano Detlef per 26-13.

Rising Stars, i roster

Team Pau: Victor Wembanyama (Rookie, San Antonio Spurs), Brandon Miller (Rookie, Charlotte Hornets), Brandin Podziemski (Rookie, Golden State Warriors), Jaime Jaquez. Jr. (Rookie, Miami Heat), Jabari Smith Jr. (Sophomore, Houston Rockets), Cason Wallace (Rookie, Oklahoma City Thunder), Bilal Coulibaly (Rookie, Washington Wizards)

Team Tamika: Paolo Banchero (Sophomore, Orlando Magic), Jaden Ivey (Sophomore, Detroit Pistons), Jalen Duren (Sophomore, Detroit Pistons), Keegan Murray (Sophomore, Sacramento Kings), Scoot Henderson (Rookie, Portland Trail Blazers), Keyonte George (Rookie, Utah Jazz), Dyson Daniels (Sophomore, New Orleans Pelicans) *, Vince Williams Jr. (Sophomore, Memphis Grizzlies) * = Daniels is injured and will not play; replaced by Williams Jr.

Team Jalen: Chet Holmgren (Rookie, Oklahoma City Thunder), Jalen Williams (Sophomore, Oklahoma City Thunder), Bennedict Mathurin (Sophomore, Indiana Pacers), Shaedon Sharpe (Sophomore, Portland Trail Blazers) *, Dereck Lively II (Rookie, Dallas Mavericks), Jordan Hawkins (Rookie, New Orleans Pelicans) ,Walker Kessler (Sophomore, Utah Jazz) ,Jeremy Sochan (Sophomore, San Antonio Spurs) * = Sharpe is injured and will not play; replaced by Sochan

Team Detlef: Izan Almansa (G League Ignite), Emoni Bates (Cleveland Charge), Matas Buzelis (G League Ignite), Ron Holland (G League Ignite)*, Mac McClung (Osceola Magic), Tyler Smith (G League Ignite), Oscar Tshiebwe (Indiana Mad Ants), Alondes Williams (Sioux Falls Skyforce) * = Holland is injured and will not play; replaced by Bates