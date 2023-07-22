Ciclismo
Ordine d’arrivo Tour de France 2023 tappa di oggi: Pogacar torna al successo su Gall e Vingegaard, Ciccone 39° ma con la maglia a pois
Riscatto di Tadej Pogacar a Le Markstein. Lo sloveno della UAE Team Emirates si porta a casa la ventesima tappa del Tour de France 2023 battendo in uno sprint ristretto un fenomenale Felix Gall (AG2R-Citroen) e la maglia gialla Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) che domani festeggerà la sua seconda Grande Boucle consecutiva.
Un successo bramato da Pogacar, che aveva ancora negli occhi e nella mente la brutta prestazione a Courchevel che gli è praticamente costato il successo al Tour. Sfruttando il lavoro della sua squadra per tutta la giornata, ha scattato al momento giusto scremando il gruppo ed è stato attentissimo nella volatina a cinque finale, grazie anche all’aiuto del suo compagno di squadra Adam Yates, quinto alle spalle del fratello Simon.
Bella prestazione di Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ), che ha provato a far saltare il banco nella fuga sulla penultima salita, ma venendo poi ripreso dai migliori di classifica, chiudendo comunque al settimo posto con Barguil e Pello Bilbao. Giulio Ciccone (Lidl-Trek) è trentanovesimo a 9’44” dal vincitore, ma soddisfattissimo per aver messo sotto chiave la sua maglia a pois.
TOUR DE FRANCE 2023, LA CLASSIFICA DELLA VENTESIMA TAPPA
1 POGAČAR Tadej UAE Team Emirates 210 100 10″ 3:27:18
2 GALL Felix AG2R Citroën Team 150 70 6″ ,,
3 VINGEGAARD Jonas Jumbo-Visma 110 50 4″ ,,
4 YATES Simon Team Jayco AlUla 90 40 ,,
5 YATES Adam UAE Team Emirates 70 32 0:07
6 BARGUIL Warren Team Arkéa Samsic 55 26 0:33
7 PINOT Thibaut Groupama – FDJ 45 22 ,,
8 BILBAO Pello Bahrain – Victorious 40 18 ,,
9 JOHANNESSEN Tobias Halland Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 35 14 0:50
10 MAJKA Rafał UAE Team Emirates 30 10 ,,
11 HINDLEY Jai BORA – hansgrohe 25 8 ,,
12 RODRÍGUEZ Carlos INEOS Grenadiers 20 6 0:52
13 POELS Wout Bahrain – Victorious 15 4 2:42
14 SCHULTZ Nick Israel – Premier Tech 10 2 2:52
15 TEUNS Dylan Israel – Premier Tech 5 1 ,,
16 HARPER Chris Team Jayco AlUla 2:54
17 KELDERMAN Wilco Jumbo-Visma 3:00
18 PIDCOCK Thomas INEOS Grenadiers 3:04
19 GUGLIELMI Simon Team Arkéa Samsic 3:33
20 MARTIN Guillaume Cofidis ,,
21 ARANBURU Alex Movistar Team 5:07
22 COSTA Rui Intermarché – Circus – Wanty ,,
23 VERMAERKE Kevin Team dsm – firmenich ,,
24 GAUDU David Groupama – FDJ ,,
25 GREGAARD Jonas Uno-X Pro Cycling Team ,,
26 O’CONNOR Ben AG2R Citroën Team 5:09
27 FRAILE Omar INEOS Grenadiers ,,
28 MADOUAS Valentin Groupama – FDJ 5:12
29 BERTHET Clément AG2R Citroën Team 7:26
30 MÜHLBERGER Gregor Movistar Team ,,
31 BUCHMANN Emanuel BORA – hansgrohe ,,
32 GROßSCHARTNER Felix UAE Team Emirates ,,
33 LANDA Mikel Bahrain – Victorious 9:36
34 TEJADA Harold Astana Qazaqstan Team ,,
35 PETERS Nans AG2R Citroën Team ,,
36 LUTSENKO Alexey Astana Qazaqstan Team ,,
37 CASTROVIEJO Jonathan INEOS Grenadiers ,,
38 VAN GILS Maxim Lotto Dstny ,,
39 CICCONE Giulio Lidl – Trek 9:44
40 PICHON Laurent Team Arkéa Samsic 11:23
41 PACHER Quentin Groupama – FDJ ,,
42 DINHAM Matthew Team dsm – firmenich ,,
43 BENOOT Tiesj Jumbo-Visma ,,
44 JUNGELS Bob BORA – hansgrohe 12:27
45 HAIG Jack Bahrain – Victorious ,,
46 HAMILTON Chris Team dsm – firmenich ,,
47 OLIVEIRA Nelson Movistar Team ,,
48 HOULE Hugo Israel – Premier Tech ,,
49 CHAMPOUSSIN Clément Team Arkéa Samsic ,,
50 URÁN Rigoberto EF Education-EasyPost 12:34
51 BERNAL Egan INEOS Grenadiers 15:43
52 KÜNG Stefan Groupama – FDJ 16:38
53 OSS Daniel TotalEnergies ,,
54 DEWULF Stan AG2R Citroën Team ,,
55 FERRON Valentin TotalEnergies ,,
56 IZAGIRRE Ion Cofidis ,,
57 VAN DER POEL Mathieu Alpecin-Deceuninck ,,
58 IZAGIRRE Gorka Movistar Team ,,
59 LATOUR Pierre TotalEnergies ,,
60 VAN BAARLE Dylan Jumbo-Visma 17:27
61 LAPORTE Christophe Jumbo-Visma ,,
