Non è stata la tappa che ci aspettavamo, ma la Carcassonne-Quillan, quattordicesima frazione del Tour de France 2021, ha regalato comunque parecchie emozioni. In una giornata da cinque gran premi della montagna, la fuga va nuovamente in porto: dopo ottanta chilometri da tira e molla, si crea un drappello di attaccanti con Bauke Mollema che è partito sulla discesa della Cote de Galinagues per arrivare da solo al traguardo.
L’olandese della Trek-Segafredo è arrivato con un vantaggio di 1’04 sui primi inseguitori, Patrick Konrad (Bora-Hansgrohe) e Sergio Higuita (EF Education-Nippo); quarto posto per Mattia Cattaneo (Deceuninck-Quick Step) che entra in top 10 superando Pello Bilbao (Bahrain-Victorious). Da notare l’undicesimo posto di Guillaume Martin (Cofidis): con la maglia gialla arrivata a 6’53” dal vincitore, il francese sale fino al secondo posto della classifica generale, a 4’04” da Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates).
TOUR DE FRANCE 2021, ORDINE D’ARRIVO QUATTORDICESIMA TAPPA
1
MOLLEMA Bauke Trek – Segafredo 120 100 4:16:16
2
KONRAD Patrick BORA – hansgrohe 50 70 1:04
3
HIGUITA Sergio EF Education – Nippo 25 50 ,,
4
CATTANEO Mattia Deceuninck – Quick Step 15 40 1:06
5
WOODS Michael Israel Start-Up Nation 5 32 1:10
6
FRAILE Omar Astana – Premier Tech 26 1:25
7
GESBERT Élie Team Arkéa Samsic 22 ,,
8
PACHER Quentin B&B Hotels p/b KTM 18 ,,
9
MEINTJES Louis Intermarché – Wanty – Gobert Matériaux 14 ,,
10
CHAVES Esteban Team BikeExchange 10 1:28
11
MARTIN Guillaume Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 8 ,,
12
MADOUAS Valentin Groupama – FDJ 6 3:32
13
POELS Wout Bahrain – Victorious 4 ,,
14
ROLLAND Pierre B&B Hotels p/b KTM 2 6:23
15
MCNULTY Brandon UAE-Team Emirates 1 6:53
16
COSTA Rui UAE-Team Emirates ,,
17
MAJKA Rafał UAE-Team Emirates ,,
18
POGAČAR Tadej UAE-Team Emirates ,,
19
VAN BAARLE Dylan INEOS Grenadiers ,,
20
CARAPAZ Richard INEOS Grenadiers ,,
21
PORTE Richie INEOS Grenadiers ,,
22
CASTROVIEJO Jonathan INEOS Grenadiers ,,
23
STUYVEN Jasper Trek – Segafredo ,,
24
ELISSONDE Kenny Trek – Segafredo ,,
25
MAS Enric Movistar Team ,,
26
GUERREIRO Ruben EF Education – Nippo ,,
27
VALVERDE Alejandro Movistar Team ,,
28
BUCHMANN Emanuel BORA – hansgrohe ,,
29
DONOVAN Mark Team DSM ,,
30
KELDERMAN Wilco BORA – hansgrohe ,,
31
URÁN Rigoberto EF Education – Nippo ,,
32
TEUNS Dylan Bahrain – Victorious ,,
33
KRUIJSWIJK Steven Team Jumbo-Visma ,,
34
BAKELANTS Jan Intermarché – Wanty – Gobert Matériaux ,,
35
KUSS Sepp Team Jumbo-Visma ,,
36
GAUTIER Cyril B&B Hotels p/b KTM ,,
37
VINGEGAARD Jonas Team Jumbo-Visma ,,
38
IZAGIRRE Ion Astana – Premier Tech ,,
39
ROTA Lorenzo Intermarché – Wanty – Gobert Matériaux ,,
40
RODRÍGUEZ Cristián Team TotalEnergies ,,
41
POWLESS Neilson EF Education – Nippo ,,
42
LUTSENKO Alexey Astana – Premier Tech ,,
43
O’CONNOR Ben AG2R Citroën Team ,,
44
GAUDU David Groupama – FDJ ,,
45
PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien AG2R Citroën Team ,,
46
NIBALI Vincenzo Trek – Segafredo ,,
47
BILBAO Pello Bahrain – Victorious ,,
48
KWIATKOWSKI Michał INEOS Grenadiers ,,
49
HENAO Sergio Team Qhubeka NextHash ,,
50
FORMOLO Davide UAE-Team Emirates 8:27
51
BERNARD Julien Trek – Segafredo 9:15
52
SCHÄR Michael AG2R Citroën Team 9:52
53
GEOGHEGAN HART Tao INEOS Grenadiers ,,
54
ARCAS Jorge Movistar Team ,,
55
LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel Movistar Team ,,
56
HOULE Hugo Astana – Premier Tech ,,
57
MARTIN Dan Israel Start-Up Nation ,,
58
ZIMMERMANN Georg Intermarché – Wanty – Gobert Matériaux ,,
59
POLITT Nils BORA – hansgrohe ,,
60
JUUL-JENSEN Christopher Team BikeExchange ,,
61
FUGLSANG Jakob Astana – Premier Tech 12:57
62
ASGREEN Kasper Deceuninck – Quick Step 13:15
63
HERRADA Jesús Cofidis, Solutions Crédits ,,
64
VALGREN Michael EF Education – Nippo ,,
65
QUINTANA Nairo Team Arkéa Samsic ,,
66
FERNÁNDEZ Rubén Cofidis, Solutions Crédits ,,
67
COLBRELLI Sonny Bahrain – Victorious ,,
68
GRUZDEV Dmitriy Astana – Premier Tech ,,
69
VERONA Carlos Movistar Team ,,
70
KÜNG Stefan Groupama – FDJ ,,
71
ALAPHILIPPE Julian Deceuninck – Quick Step ,,
72
VAN AERT Wout Team Jumbo-Visma ,,
73
BONNAMOUR Franck B&B Hotels p/b KTM ,,
74
HIRSCHI Marc UAE-Team Emirates ,,
75
GESCHKE Simon Cofidis, Solutions Crédits ,,
76
SCHELLING Ide BORA – hansgrohe ,,
77
SKUJIŅŠ Toms Trek – Segafredo ,,
78
THOMAS Geraint INEOS Grenadiers ,,
79
RUTSCH Jonas EF Education – Nippo 16:47
80
CORT Magnus EF Education – Nippo ,,
81
MATTHEWS Michael Team BikeExchange 17:04
82
MEZGEC Luka Team BikeExchange ,,
83
DURBRIDGE Luke Team BikeExchange ,,
84
BJERG Mikkel UAE-Team Emirates ,,
85
DE GENDT Thomas Lotto Soudal 17:42
86
SBARAGLI Kristian Alpecin-Fenix ,,
87
GREIPEL André Israel Start-Up Nation ,,
88
CHEVALIER Maxime B&B Hotels p/b KTM ,,
89
TEUNISSEN Mike Team Jumbo-Visma ,,
90
ZABEL Rick Israel Start-Up Nation ,,
91
CLARKE Simon Team Qhubeka NextHash ,,
92
GODON Dorian AG2R Citroën Team ,,
93
OSS Daniel BORA – hansgrohe ,,
94
FROOME Chris Israel Start-Up Nation ,,
95
LAPORTE Christophe Cofidis, Solutions Crédits ,,
96
DILLIER Silvan Alpecin-Fenix ,,
