VIDEO Croazia-Scozia 3-1: highlights e sintesi Europei 2021. Decidono nella ripresa Modric e Perisic

Si è giocata l’ultima prima partita del Girone D degli Europei di calcio: alle ore 21.00 è andato in scena il match che vedeva opposte Croazia e Scozia, con i balcanici che hanno vinto per 3-1, siglando le reti decisive con Vlasic al 16′, Modric al 62′ e Perisic al 77′, mentre il momentaneo pari scozzese lo firma McGregor al 42′.
HIGHLIGHTS CROAZIA-SCOZIA 3-1
IL GOL DI VLASIC
IL GOL DI MCGREGOR
IL GOL DI MODRIC
IL GOL DI PERISIC
