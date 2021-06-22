OA Sport
VIDEO Croazia-Scozia 3-1: highlights e sintesi Europei 2021. Decidono nella ripresa Modric e Perisic

Si è giocata l’ultima prima partita del Girone D degli Europei di calcio: alle ore 21.00 è andato in scena il match che vedeva opposte Croazia e Scozia, con i balcanici che hanno vinto per 3-1, siglando le reti decisive con Vlasic al 16′, Modric al 62′ e Perisic al 77′, mentre il momentaneo pari scozzese lo firma McGregor al 42′.

HIGHLIGHTS CROAZIA-SCOZIA 3-1

IL GOL DI VLASIC

https://twitter.com/AllezAllezAIlez/status/1404111411903713285

IL GOL DI MCGREGOR

https://twitter.com/MergenHbrAjansi/status/1404114488085958660

IL GOL DI MODRIC

https://twitter.com/Dwp0Cc/status/1404130845229817858

IL GOL DI PERISIC

https://twitter.com/eurogoal2020/status/1404133697243291653

Foto: LaPresse

Leggi tutte le notizie di oggi su OA Sport

LA NOSTRA STORIA

OA Sport nacque l'11 novembre del 2011 come blog chiamato Olimpiazzurra, per poi diventare un sito web dal 23 giugno 2012. L'attuale denominazione è in uso dal 2015. Nell'arco degli anni la nostra filosofia non è mai mutata: tutti gli sport hanno la stessa dignità. Sul nostro portale le Olimpiadi non durano solo 15 giorni, ma 4 anni. OA Sport ha vinto il premio come miglior sito di Sport all'Overtime Festival di Macerata nel 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 e 2020.

TAG:
Croazia-Scozia Europei Calcio 2021

ultimo aggiornamento: 22-06-2021

Subscribe
Notificami
0 Commenti
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

VIDEO Repubblica Ceca-Inghilterra 0-1: highlights e sintesi Europei 2021. Decisivo Sterling

Classifica marcatori Europei calcio 2021: Wijnaldum, Lukaku, Cristiano Ronaldo e Schick a quota 3