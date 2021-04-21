OA Sport
Classifica Tour of the Alps 2021: Simon Yates sempre in vetta con 45&#8243; su Sivakov e 1:04 su Bilbao

Gianni Moscon non si ferma più e vince anche la terza tappa del Tour of the Alps 2021, che ha portato il gruppo da Imst a Naturno, per un totale di 162 chilometri. Il portacolori del team Ineos ha vinto in volata di forza al termine di una fuga a 4, mentre rimane in vetta alla generale Simon Yates che può gestire un margine di 45 secondi su Pavel Sivakov e 1:04 su Pello Bilbao. Andiamo, quindi, a conoscere nel dettaglio la classifica generale del Tour of the Alps dopo la terza frazione:

CLASSIFICA GENERALE TOUR OF THE ALPS 2021

1 YATES Simon Team BikeExchange 10:52:10
2 SIVAKOV Pavel INEOS Grenadiers 0:45
3 BILBAO Pello Bahrain – Victorious 1:04
4 MARTIN Dan Israel Start-Up Nation 1:04
5 VLASOV Aleksandr Astana – Premier Tech 1:08
6 CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander Androni Giocattoli – Sidermec 1:08
7 HINDLEY Jai Team DSM 1:27
8 CARTHY Hugh EF Education – Nippo 1:27
9 GUERREIRO Ruben EF Education – Nippo 1:52
10 SCHULTZ Nick Team BikeExchange 1:52
11 BARDET Romain Team DSM 1:52
12 QUINTANA Nairo Team Arkéa Samsic 1:52
13 SOSA Iván Ramiro INEOS Grenadiers 1:52
14 BOUCHARD Geoffrey AG2R Citroën Team 2:09
15 MOSCON Gianni INEOS Grenadiers 2:12
16 NIBALI Antonio Trek – Segafredo 2:13
18 GROSSSCHARTNE Felix BORA – hansgrohe 2:26
19 SÁNCHEZ Luis León Astana – Premier Tech 2:33
20 FABBRO Matteo BORA – hansgrohe 2:33
22 BRAMBILLA Gianluca Trek – Segafredo 2:59

Foto:  Lapresse

