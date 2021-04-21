Gianni Moscon non si ferma più e vince anche la terza tappa del Tour of the Alps 2021, che ha portato il gruppo da Imst a Naturno, per un totale di 162 chilometri. Il portacolori del team Ineos ha vinto in volata di forza al termine di una fuga a 4, mentre rimane in vetta alla generale Simon Yates che può gestire un margine di 45 secondi su Pavel Sivakov e 1:04 su Pello Bilbao. Andiamo, quindi, a conoscere nel dettaglio la classifica generale del Tour of the Alps dopo la terza frazione:

CLASSIFICA GENERALE TOUR OF THE ALPS 2021

1 YATES Simon Team BikeExchange 10:52:10

2 SIVAKOV Pavel INEOS Grenadiers 0:45

3 BILBAO Pello Bahrain – Victorious 1:04

4 MARTIN Dan Israel Start-Up Nation 1:04

5 VLASOV Aleksandr Astana – Premier Tech 1:08

6 CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander Androni Giocattoli – Sidermec 1:08

7 HINDLEY Jai Team DSM 1:27

8 CARTHY Hugh EF Education – Nippo 1:27

9 GUERREIRO Ruben EF Education – Nippo 1:52

10 SCHULTZ Nick Team BikeExchange 1:52

11 BARDET Romain Team DSM 1:52

12 QUINTANA Nairo Team Arkéa Samsic 1:52

13 SOSA Iván Ramiro INEOS Grenadiers 1:52

14 BOUCHARD Geoffrey AG2R Citroën Team 2:09

15 MOSCON Gianni INEOS Grenadiers 2:12

16 NIBALI Antonio Trek – Segafredo 2:13

18 GROSSSCHARTNE Felix BORA – hansgrohe 2:26

19 SÁNCHEZ Luis León Astana – Premier Tech 2:33

20 FABBRO Matteo BORA – hansgrohe 2:33

22 BRAMBILLA Gianluca Trek – Segafredo 2:59

Foto: Lapresse