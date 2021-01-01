Ciclismo, la UAE Team Emirates presenta la maglia che i suoi corridori vestiranno nel 2021

La UAE Team Emirates ha presentato oggi la maglia che Tadej Pogacar e compagni vestiranno durante la stagione 2021. Bianco, nero e rosso restano i colori della casacca, ma cambia la loro distribuzione. Di seguito le prime immagini e un video del nuovo completo del sodalizio vincitore dell’ultimo Tour de France.
New year, new design! 👀
We are proud to team up with #Gobik who will be our official kit supplier for the next two seasons.
Let us know what you think in the comments.👇🏻#UAETeamEmirates #RideTogether pic.twitter.com/O3CDOpr6ak
— @UAE-TeamEmirates (@TeamUAEAbuDhabi) January 1, 2021
Let’s see what 2021 has in store for us!
Bring it on ! 👊 #UAETeamEmirates #RideTogether pic.twitter.com/DPwU5T2mnW
— @UAE-TeamEmirates (@TeamUAEAbuDhabi) January 1, 2021
Foto: Twitter UAE Team Emirates