Ciclismo, la UAE Team Emirates presenta la maglia che i suoi corridori vestiranno nel 2021

La UAE Team Emirates ha presentato oggi la maglia che Tadej Pogacar e compagni vestiranno durante la stagione 2021. Bianco, nero e rosso restano i colori della casacca, ma cambia la loro distribuzione. Di seguito le prime immagini e un video del nuovo completo del sodalizio vincitore dell’ultimo Tour de France.

Foto: Twitter UAE Team Emirates

UAE Team Emirates

ultimo aggiornamento: 01-01-2021

