Sport in tv oggi (domenica 11 ottobre): orari e programma completo. Come vedere gli eventi in streaming

Il Coronavirus ha fermato a lungo gli eventi sportivi, ma la ripartenza è arrivata, ed oggi, domenica 11 ottobre, saranno di scena diversi sport, il calcio che prevede la Nations League, il tennis con il Roland Garros, il ciclismo con il Giro d’Italia, ed i motori con MotoGP e F1.
SPORT IN TV DOMENICA 11 OTTOBRE: ORARI E PROGRAMMA COMPLETO
08:27 Canottaggio, Europei senior Poznan – worldrowing.com, RaiSportWeb, dalle 14.00 anche RaiSport+HD e RaiPlay
09.00 Vela: Europei Laser Danzica
09:00 Moto3, GP Francia: warm-up – Sky Sport MotoGP, SkyGo, NowTV, DAZN
09.25 MTB, Campionati del Mondo: downhill junior femminile
09:30 MotoGP, GP Francia: warm-up – Sky Sport MotoGP, SkyGo, NowTV, DAZN
10:00 Moto2, GP Francia: warm-up – Sky Sport MotoGP, SkyGo, NowTV, DAZN
10:30 Ciclismo, nona tappa Giro d’Italia: San Salvo-Roccaraso – Rai2, RaiPlay, Eurosport 2, Eurosport Player
10:46 MTB, Campionati del Mondo: downhill junior maschile
11:20 Moto3, GP Francia: gara – Sky Sport MotoGP, SkyGo, NowTV, DAZN
11.30 Tennis, Roland Garros: finale doppio femminile – Eurosport 1, Eurosport Player
12.00 Motocross, GP Spagna: gara-1 MX2 – Eurosport Player
12:50 MTB, Campionati del Mondo: downhill donne
13:00 MotoGP, GP Francia: gara – Sky Sport MotoGP, SkyGo, NowTV, DAZN
13.00 Motocross, GP Spagna: gara-1 MXGP – Eurosport Player
13:30 Ciclismo, Gand-Wevelgem – Eurosport Player
14.00 F1, GP Eifel: gara – Sky Sport F1, Sky Sport Uno, SkyGo e NowTV
14:10 MTB, Campionati del Mondo: downhill uomini
14:30 Moto2, GP Francia: gara – Sky Sport MotoGP, SkyGo, NowTV, DAZN
15:00 Motocross, GP Spagna: gara-2 MX2 – Eurosport Player
15.00 Tennis, Roland Garros: finale singolare mashile – Eurosport 1, Eurosport Player
15.00 Golf, European Tour: BMW PGA Championship – Eurosport Player
15.45 Ciclismo femminile, Gand-Wevelgem – Eurosport Player
16.00 Motocross, GP Spagna: gara-2 MXGP – Eurosport Player
16.30 Basket, Serie A: Virtus Roma-Dinamo Sassari – Eurosport Player
17.00 Basket, Serie A: Pallacanestro Trieste-Olimpia Milano – Eurosport Player
18.00 Golf, PGA Tour: Shriners Hospital for Children Open – GOLF TV
18.00 Volley, Superlega: Modena-Milano – Eleven Sports
20.45 Calcio, Nations League: Polonia-Italia – Rai1, RaiPlay
roberto.santangelo@oasport.it
Clicca qui per seguire OA Sport su Instagram
Clicca qui per mettere “Mi piace” alla nostra pagina Facebook
Clicca qui per iscriverti al nostro gruppo
Clicca qui per seguirci su Twitter
Foto: Valerio Origo