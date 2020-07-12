VIDEO Berrettini-Tsitsipas 3-2, UTS 2020: highlights e sintesi. L’azzurro vince la prima edizione della manifestazione

HIGHLIGHTS BERRETTINI-TSITSIPAS 3-2

Matteo Berrettini sconfigge al sudden death Stefanos Tsitsipas e conquista la prima edizione dell’UTS 2020 di tennis. Il romano si impone per 3-2 in finale dopo essere stato avanti 2-0.

𝙏𝙃𝙊𝙍 𝘿𝙀𝙏𝙃𝙍𝙊𝙉𝙀𝙎 𝙕𝙀𝙐𝙎 ⚡️ Matteo Berrettini defeats Stefanos Tsitsipas in the most dramatic fashion to claim the #UTShowdown crown! pic.twitter.com/i0URF1nZIO — UTS | Ultimate Tennis Showdown (@UTShowdown) July 12, 2020

BERRETTINI VINCE IL PRIMO QUARTO

What about that for a final first quarter finish?! 🤯 The Hammer fights his way to a 1-0 lead against @StefTsitsipas. #UTShowdown pic.twitter.com/N6CCAX3661 — UTS | Ultimate Tennis Showdown (@UTShowdown) July 12, 2020

BERRETTINI CONQUISTA IL SECONDO QUARTO

Matteo Berrettini finds a way on that Tsitsipas approach, and he moves two quarters to love up in the #UTShowdown final! (Tsitsipas' record when two quarters to love down so far: 3-0) pic.twitter.com/baVqGd4Hj4 — UTS | Ultimate Tennis Showdown (@UTShowdown) July 12, 2020

TSITSIPAS CONQUISTA IL TERZO QUARTO

UNREAL 😱 If this isn't suspense, we don't know what suspense is. @StefTsitsipas digs deep and takes the third quarter. We're going into a fourth 👀#UTShowdown pic.twitter.com/ZrliKveHqk — UTS | Ultimate Tennis Showdown (@UTShowdown) July 12, 2020

TSITSIPAS VINCE L’ULTIMO QUARTO

Déjà-vu? 👀 There is no miracle too big for The Greek God. @StefTsitsipas comes back from 0-2 (again). We're going to a sudden death, and ANYTHING could happen.#UTShowdown pic.twitter.com/KQPuSTagXY — UTS | Ultimate Tennis Showdown (@UTShowdown) July 12, 2020

BERRETTINI TRIONFA AL SUDDEN DEATH

The new King of UTS 👑 This moment will stay in the history books. Matteo Berrettini "The Hammer" becomes the first ever UTS champion. Here's how it ended 👇#UTShowdown pic.twitter.com/3Nh0xcD0yH — UTS | Ultimate Tennis Showdown (@UTShowdown) July 12, 2020

Foto: LaPresse