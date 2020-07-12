Show Player

VIDEO Berrettini-Tsitsipas 3-2, UTS 2020: highlights e sintesi. L’azzurro vince la prima edizione della manifestazione



HIGHLIGHTS BERRETTINI-TSITSIPAS 3-2

Matteo Berrettini sconfigge al sudden death Stefanos Tsitsipas e conquista la prima edizione dell’UTS 2020 di tennis. Il romano si impone per 3-2 in finale dopo essere stato avanti 2-0.

BERRETTINI VINCE IL PRIMO QUARTO

BERRETTINI CONQUISTA IL SECONDO QUARTO

TSITSIPAS CONQUISTA IL TERZO QUARTO

TSITSIPAS VINCE L’ULTIMO QUARTO

BERRETTINI TRIONFA AL SUDDEN DEATH

Foto: LaPresse

