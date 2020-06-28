VIDEO Berrettini-Thiem 1-3, highlights e sintesi UTS 2020: azzurro rimontato e battuto dall’austriaco

Can this match get any better? 😮@ThiemDomi scores 2 three-pointers in a row to recover from 10-8 down and run away with the second quarter, 17-11. They're tied 1-1. pic.twitter.com/i3DTS9QftH — UTS | Ultimate Tennis Showdown (@UTShowdown) June 28, 2020

Loading...

Loading...

"Wait a minute, I can hit three-pointers too" – Matteo Berrettini (in his mind, surely 💭) 6 points in 2 shots, what about that?#UTShowdown pic.twitter.com/oFa354fLUR — UTS | Ultimate Tennis Showdown (@UTShowdown) June 28, 2020

What a slugfest this is turning out to be between these two 💥#UTShowdown pic.twitter.com/WzxK5Ulooz — UTS | Ultimate Tennis Showdown (@UTShowdown) June 28, 2020

HIGHLIGHTS BERRETTINI-THIEM 1-3

Si chiude così con una sconfitta per Matteo Berrettini la terza tappa dell’Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2020: l’azzurro cede per 1-3 all’austriaco Dominic Thiem, che vince in rimonta dopo aver perso il primo quarto di gara. Ad oggi l’italiano entrerebbe comunque in semifinale quando mancano tre match al termine della prima fase.

roberto.santangelo@oasport.it

Clicca qui per seguire OA Sport su Instagram

Clicca qui per mettere “Mi piace” alla nostra pagina Facebook

Clicca qui per iscriverti al nostro gruppo

Clicca qui per seguirci su Twitter

Foto: LaPresse