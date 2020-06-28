Show Player

VIDEO Berrettini-Thiem 1-3, highlights e sintesi UTS 2020: azzurro rimontato e battuto dall’austriaco



HIGHLIGHTS BERRETTINI-THIEM 1-3

Si chiude così con una sconfitta per Matteo Berrettini la terza tappa dell’Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2020: l’azzurro cede per 1-3 all’austriaco Dominic Thiem, che vince in rimonta dopo aver perso il primo quarto di gara. Ad oggi l’italiano entrerebbe comunque in semifinale quando mancano tre match al termine della prima fase.

